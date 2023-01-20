Read full article on original website
Related
Fans React to the Music + Message of Metallica’s New Song ‘Screaming Suicide’
Today (Jan. 19), Metallica released "Screaming Suicide," the second single off their forthcoming 72 Seasons album and fans have reacted positively to not only the music, but the important message behind it. “‘Screaming Suicide’ addresses the taboo word of suicide," James Hetfield says of the new song's aim, "The intention...
It Looks Like Guns N’ Roses Will Play Historic Festival for First Time Ever in 2023
A couple of hints fell from the airwaves and the internet this week about one of the world's biggest bands playing one of the world's biggest festivals. Check out the evidence below that points to Guns N' Roses performing at the U.K.'s historic Glastonbury Festival in the summer of 2023.
TikTok Musician Plays Metallica’s ‘St. Anger’ With Beer Keg Drum
An inventive musician on TikTok has shared a viral video of themselves drumming to Metallica's classic St. Anger title track. But they use a beer keg in place of the usual snare drum in their drum kit!. Sound familiar? Rock devotees likely equate the metal beer keg with the heavy...
35 Important Rock + Metal Albums Turning 20 in 2023
The early 2000s were a great period for rock and metal music, with variations and subgenres sprouting up everywhere and music lovers ravenously supporting the latest releases from a wealth of veteran and emerging acts. In this list, we're taking you back 20 years to 2003 to showcase some of the amazing music that was issued and has stood the test of time.
Limp Bizkit Covering Metallica’s ‘Master of Puppets’ Is a Lot Better Than You’d Think
Limp Bizkit have a history of covering Metallica's iconic "Master of Puppets" at their live shows stretching all the way back to the '90s. And, wouldn't you know it, the Fred Durst-led nu-metal band's version is a lot better than one might initially think!. Don't believe us? Just keep reading…
Pink Floyd Unveil ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ 50th Anniversary Box Set + Planetarium Experience
Pink Floyd have officially confirmed the release of a 50th anniversary The Dark Side of the Moon box set, revealing all of its specifications, and a planetarium experience fans can attend to commemorate the album's benchmark. As far as music goes, the box set features CD and gatefold vinyl editions...
Rock Fest Unveils Full 2023 Lineup – Pantera, Slipknot, Godsmack + More
Get ready for the 2023 edition of Rock Fest, continuing to break new ground for the upcoming year. Cadott, Wisconsin will once again play host to one of summer's rites of rock music passage, welcoming a bill of acts led by headliners Pantera, Slipknot and Godsmack. The event will roll-out...
Social Media Data Predicts 2023’s Rock + Metal Grammy Winners
Could we have a big night from Brandi Carlile and two upstart bands in Idles and Turnstile claiming Grammy gold on Feb. 5? According to BetMasschusetts.com, that could very well be the case according to their social media data research. The company used the social media listening tool Linkfluence to...
Kim Petras Releases Gritty New Song “brrr”
Kim Petras is saying “brrr” with her new single. The song features a throbbing beat layered by Petras’ crisp vocals as she takes on the persona of a fearless character. The steamy lyrics beckon the person who’s caught her eye to take me on a ride / You should pull me up closer / Turn the heat up in your Rover / Why don’t you take it out on me? / If you think you’re so cold, brrr / You should pull me up closer / Get your rocket outta holster / Why don’t you take it out on me? / If you think you’re so cold, brrr, she chants in the chorus.
The Black Dahlia Murder Announce First Tour With New Lineup
The Black Dahlia Murder have just announced their first North American tour following the 2022 death of vocalist Trevor Strnad. The band will complete their Verminous touring cycle with these 2023 dates and will bring a reformed lineup of remaining and returning members of the band. TBDM will bring Terror,...
Why Slayer’s Kerry King Agreed to Play Solo on Sum 41 Song After Saying No 10 Times
Slayer's Kerry King has occasionally hopped on songs with other acts, but the guitar great reveals in a recent interview that it took some convincing before he stepped up to the plate to play on Sum 41's 2002 Spider-Man soundtrack contribution, "What We're All About." In fact, he tells Metal Hammer that he said no "10 times" before ultimately signing on.
Mastodon + Gojira Announce Co-Headlining 2023 Tour With Lorna Shore
Mastodon and Gojira have just announced a co-headlining Mega Monsters North American tour with special guest Lorna Shore. The first leg of the tour will stretch from April 18 through May 11 with the second leg kicking up on Aug. 9 with an end date set for Sept. 2. View...
Steve Vai Reunited With Stolen ‘Swiss Cheese’ Guitar From David Lee Roth ‘Yankee Rose’ Video After 36 Years
Steve Vai has been reunited with a significant piece from his guitar history, revealing over the weekend that the "swiss cheese" guitar that he used during filming of David Lee Roth's "Yankee Rose" video has been found and returned after being missing for 36 years. The distinctive green guitar was...
Fall Out Boy’s New Song ‘Love From the Other Side’ Is a Dark Banger, 2023 Album Announced
They're back! Seashells aside, Fall Out Boy are back on the music map with the new song "Love From the Other Side." And there's news of a new album to boot. This marks the band's first new music since they issued the songs "Dear Future Self (Hands Up)" and "Bob Dylan" from their 2019 Greatest Hits: Believers Never Die compilation. The group's last original full album came a year prior with 2018's Mania record.
Lisa Marie Presley Apparently Wanted Axl Rose to Play ‘November Rain’ at Her Memorial Service
Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose was one of the many in attendance at Lisa Marie Presley's memorial service over the weekend. The singer spoke a bit about his friendship with Presley, and performed "November Rain" on the piano — which was apparently a request Presley made prior to her death.
Kid Listening to Metallica Just Wants Mom to Leave Her Alone
A young kid gets caught by her mother listening to Metallica's classic "Master of Puppets" in a viral TikTok video from last week. The cute clip has the internet smiling thanks to the child's somewhat sassy reaction to her sneaky parent. Hey mom, let me listen to Metallica in peace!
Poll: What’s the Best Album by Slipknot + Stone Sour? – Vote Now
Slipknot and Stone Sour are quite different sonically, but they were cut from the same cloth. So, we're gonna do things a little differently during this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll and ask you what your favorite album is out of both bands' discographies. You'll have until...
Billy Idol Announces 2023 North American Tour
Billy Idol will spend the spring of 2023 touring North America. His tour will kick off on March 30 in Scottsdale, Ariz., and conclude with an appearance at Pasadena's Cruel World festival on May 20. He will be joined on the tour by his longtime collaborator, guitarist Steve Stevens. You...
Rock Fest 2023 Lineup: Slipknot, Pantera, Godsmack, Ice Cube, GWAR, and More
Following a previous announcement of Pantera headlining the 2023 edition of Rock Fest in Cadott, Wisconsin, the festival has now revealed its full 2023 lineup. This year’s Rock Fest will feature the new incarnation of Pantera headlining on Thursday, July 13th, with additional headlining performances from Slipknot on Friday, July 14th, and Godsmack on Saturday, July 15th. Tickets are on sale via the festival’s website or StubHub.
wegotthiscovered.com
A widely-panned creature feature wins points for tackling a legendary monster that’s never gotten its due
Vampires, werewolves, demons, and countless other supernatural entities have been the subjects of dozens upon dozens of feature film adaptations, but how many great Bigfoot movies have there been? Not many, that’s for sure, but the jury is out on whether 2014’s Exists deserves to be called one of them.
Loudwire
23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.
Comments / 0