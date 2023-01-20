ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
35 Important Rock + Metal Albums Turning 20 in 2023

The early 2000s were a great period for rock and metal music, with variations and subgenres sprouting up everywhere and music lovers ravenously supporting the latest releases from a wealth of veteran and emerging acts. In this list, we're taking you back 20 years to 2003 to showcase some of the amazing music that was issued and has stood the test of time.
Social Media Data Predicts 2023’s Rock + Metal Grammy Winners

Could we have a big night from Brandi Carlile and two upstart bands in Idles and Turnstile claiming Grammy gold on Feb. 5? According to BetMasschusetts.com, that could very well be the case according to their social media data research. The company used the social media listening tool Linkfluence to...
American Songwriter

Kim Petras Releases Gritty New Song “brrr”

Kim Petras is saying “brrr” with her new single. The song features a throbbing beat layered by Petras’ crisp vocals as she takes on the persona of a fearless character. The steamy lyrics beckon the person who’s caught her eye to take me on a ride / You should pull me up closer / Turn the heat up in your Rover / Why don’t you take it out on me? / If you think you’re so cold, brrr / You should pull me up closer / Get your rocket outta holster / Why don’t you take it out on me? / If you think you’re so cold, brrr, she chants in the chorus.
The Black Dahlia Murder Announce First Tour With New Lineup

The Black Dahlia Murder have just announced their first North American tour following the 2022 death of vocalist Trevor Strnad. The band will complete their Verminous touring cycle with these 2023 dates and will bring a reformed lineup of remaining and returning members of the band. TBDM will bring Terror,...
Why Slayer’s Kerry King Agreed to Play Solo on Sum 41 Song After Saying No 10 Times

Slayer's Kerry King has occasionally hopped on songs with other acts, but the guitar great reveals in a recent interview that it took some convincing before he stepped up to the plate to play on Sum 41's 2002 Spider-Man soundtrack contribution, "What We're All About." In fact, he tells Metal Hammer that he said no "10 times" before ultimately signing on.
Fall Out Boy’s New Song ‘Love From the Other Side’ Is a Dark Banger, 2023 Album Announced

They're back! Seashells aside, Fall Out Boy are back on the music map with the new song "Love From the Other Side." And there's news of a new album to boot. This marks the band's first new music since they issued the songs "Dear Future Self (Hands Up)" and "Bob Dylan" from their 2019 Greatest Hits: Believers Never Die compilation. The group's last original full album came a year prior with 2018's Mania record.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Billy Idol Announces 2023 North American Tour

Billy Idol will spend the spring of 2023 touring North America. His tour will kick off on March 30 in Scottsdale, Ariz., and conclude with an appearance at Pasadena's Cruel World festival on May 20. He will be joined on the tour by his longtime collaborator, guitarist Steve Stevens. You...
Consequence

Rock Fest 2023 Lineup: Slipknot, Pantera, Godsmack, Ice Cube, GWAR, and More

Following a previous announcement of Pantera headlining the 2023 edition of Rock Fest in Cadott, Wisconsin, the festival has now revealed its full 2023 lineup. This year’s Rock Fest will feature the new incarnation of Pantera headlining on Thursday, July 13th, with additional headlining performances from Slipknot on Friday, July 14th, and Godsmack on Saturday, July 15th. Tickets are on sale via the festival’s website or StubHub.
