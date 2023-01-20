WOW, so it is ok to violate this man's Constitutional rights, act against the will of the voters who elected him, and take away his livelihood. Then, the person who did those things is being seen as a hero for doing so. Doesn't sound like a great Amer9ic to me.
The headline on this article is misleading. The judge found that Ronnie’s actions were illegal. But the judge also stated he had no authority to order reinstatement. Judge suggested that Ronnie do the right thing and rescind his order.
Maybe I am remembering incorrectly but,, wasn't Warren also not prosecuting other cases according to Florida state law? And then he stated that he also would not follow state law in prosecuting the 15 week limit on abortions. So he already was negligent in his duties as a DA. Which is a problem in many other states where DAS are making their own laws and prosecuting accordingly and criminals have $0 bail and are out on the streets offending over and over. I applaud our Governor for not allowing our state to turn into the mayhem that plagues so many other states today because of reckless DAS gone wild. I also thank the Judge for following the law.
