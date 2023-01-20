Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
NBC Bay Area
49ers' Kyle Shanahan Pinpoints Moment He Knew Fred Warner Was ‘Special'
Shanahan pinpoints moment he realized Warner was 'special' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Since the 49ers selected Fred Warner in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, the linebacker has gone on to cement himself as one of the league's top defenders. And while no one could predict...
NBC Bay Area
NFL Playoffs: 49ers Beat Cowboys, Advance to NFC Championship Game
49ers are NFC title game-bound after holding off Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The 49ers are headed to the NFC Championship Game for the second straight season and third time in four years after beating the Dallas Cowboys 19-12 in the NFC Divisional Playoff on Sunday night at Levi's Stadium.
Report: Jaguars WR Coach Chris Jackson Leaving Staff For Texas Longhorns Job
The long-rumored addition for the Longhorns and loss for the Jaguars means Doug Pederson will have to fill at least one spot on his coaching staff.
NBC Bay Area
Five 49ers to Watch Vs. Cowboys in NFC Divisional Playoff Showdown
SANTA CLARA — The 49ers enter the NFC Divisional Playoff on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys on an 11-game win streak, but players on both sides of the ball believe they have yet to put it all together. And that’s the way 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans sees it,...
Bills’ Damar Hamlin responds to 'clone' rumors after playoff appearance
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin responded to social media "clone" rumors that he did not actually attend Buffalo's playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
WATCH: Josh Eilert Scouts Texas Tech
West Virginia assistant coach Josh Eilert previews Texas Tech, his new coaching duties, personnel and more.
Ex-Nuggets playoff piece drawing interest as buyout candidate
A seasoned veteran role player could soon be up for grabs on the NBA buyout market. Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports is reporting this week that rival executives are monitoring Washington Wizards swingman Will Barton as a possible buyout candidate following the Feb. 9 trade deadline. The 32-year-old is in the final season of his... The post Ex-Nuggets playoff piece drawing interest as buyout candidate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Bay Area
Deebo Samuel's Epic Clapback to Micah Parsons, Cowboys After 49ers Win
Deebo posts epic clapback to Parsons, Cowboys after 49ers win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Deebo Samuel and the 49ers got the last laugh. After San Francisco's 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Samuel made sure to bring out the receipts in an Instagram post.
NBC Bay Area
Warriors Observations: Jonathan Kuminga Shines in Tough Loss to Nets
SAN FRANCISCO -- As fans all across Chase Center streamed the 49ers' playoff win over the Dallas Cowboys on their phones and roared at the final score, the Warriors watched a win slip out of their hands on Sunday night. After leading by 12 points at halftime, the Warriors were...
