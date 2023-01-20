ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Bay Area

NFL Playoffs: 49ers Beat Cowboys, Advance to NFC Championship Game

49ers are NFC title game-bound after holding off Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The 49ers are headed to the NFC Championship Game for the second straight season and third time in four years after beating the Dallas Cowboys 19-12 in the NFC Divisional Playoff on Sunday night at Levi's Stadium.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Five 49ers to Watch Vs. Cowboys in NFC Divisional Playoff Showdown

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers enter the NFC Divisional Playoff on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys on an 11-game win streak, but players on both sides of the ball believe they have yet to put it all together. And that’s the way 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans sees it,...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Nuggets playoff piece drawing interest as buyout candidate

A seasoned veteran role player could soon be up for grabs on the NBA buyout market. Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports is reporting this week that rival executives are monitoring Washington Wizards swingman Will Barton as a possible buyout candidate following the Feb. 9 trade deadline. The 32-year-old is in the final season of his... The post Ex-Nuggets playoff piece drawing interest as buyout candidate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
NBC Bay Area

Deebo Samuel's Epic Clapback to Micah Parsons, Cowboys After 49ers Win

Deebo posts epic clapback to Parsons, Cowboys after 49ers win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Deebo Samuel and the 49ers got the last laugh. After San Francisco's 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Samuel made sure to bring out the receipts in an Instagram post.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy