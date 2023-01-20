ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Casey, husky/border collie mixCasey is estimated to have been born sometime in July 2022. Casey is a sweet boy with lots of things to learn. He is good in a crate and is learning to walk on a leash. Sometimes he just sits taking everything in. Casey looks to be a Siberian husky mix, therefore any potential adoptees must understand the energy level before committing to him. Casey needs a fenced yard to run and play to keep him safe from getting lost. Casey has been microchipped, neutered, tested heartworm negative, and started on vaccinations.
BEDFORD, VA
Unless your pooch happens to be a show dog, breed may not be all that important to you. But that doesn't stop people from rating canines according to their backgrounds. (Cats too, but to a lesser extent -- fur real.) Pug and dachshund owners may still be peeved about a...
Calling all dog lovers! The 19th edition of the Puppy Bowl will be happening on Sunday, February 12, and 122 puppies from 34 states will be participating. The highly anticipated event will be broadcasted on Animal Planet and on streaming on Discovery + simultaneously. Team Ruff and Team Fluff...
Millions of cat owners will be forced to microchip their pets under a long-awaited new law that could come into effect in the “coming weeks”.The proposals could soon be brought to parliament as MPs are also considering a petition that would require drivers to stop if they hit a cat, according to the transport minister, Richard Holden.A number of organisations, including Battersea Dogs & Cats Home and the Blue Cross have campaigned for a law that would mean drivers are forced to report it if they hit a cat.However, Mr Holden claims that microchipping cats would be the best way...
AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION THIS WEEK are Truffle, a male cat, and Saul, a pit bull terrier mix. Truffle’s fur is so soft, which makes it a delight to pet him. He is extremely affectionate and enjoys being in a lap. Truffle will twist and turn to ensure you pet him in all the right spots. He was relinquished because his owner had too many cats, so he would likely do well with a new cat friend. Truffle’s friendly, outgoing personality make him a good fit for families with kids of any age.
A sick animal is every pet parent’s worst nightmare. If your pet receives a difficult diagnosis, the last thing you should have to worry about is money. But so often, parents have to make the choice between a procedure they can’t afford or their dog’s chance at a long life. Whatever your financial situation, a pet should never have to suffer or be rehomed because of their medical needs.
Dogs are wonderful pets. They are friendly, loyal, and always delighted to see you. Which breed of dog is best for me? might be on your mind if you’re looking into getting one. Annually, in the United States, the Terrier-Schnauzer mix becomes more and more well-liked, and for valid...
If you're an over-the-top fur parent, like myself, then you've probably wanted to know what your furry friends are up to when you're away. Maybe you've even wanted to give them a treat because you know they're being so cute while you're gone. Also: The best robot litter boxes. Well,...
What a life, right? Belly rubs, snuggles and toys galore. At least that’s the life one lucky dog and cat will have if chosen as PetSmart’s Chief Toy Testers. Will Smith is the senior vice president and chief marketing officer at PetSmart. He says PetSmart is recruiting two playful and motivated team members to be part of their pack. The chief toy tester role is new, and will help PetSmart better connect with and serve cat and dog customers in exciting new ways.
Meet Markar and Pinky, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Markar and Pinky would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
Non sporting dog breeds is a group of dogs classified by the AKC (the American Kennel Club). There are many different dogs in this group, so I think every dog lover can find its favorite here. Many of these dogs are companion dogs, family pets, and show dogs. They are...
We've all seen the headlines about how YOU could test an awesome product, or how YOU could get paid to watch Netflix, but now it's time for your pets to possible maker $10,000 to test pet toys for PetSmart. Here is how your furry best friend could bring in the...

