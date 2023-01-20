ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Grande Observer

OTEC employees to help electrify two villages in Guatemala

By DICK MASON The Observer
La Grande Observer
La Grande Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4czhx6_0kLUHJwI00

LA GRANDE — Travis Smart, of La Grande, and Jeff Pillow, of Union, soon will fly to Central America to help give about 100 rural residents wings in their struggle to escape poverty.

Smart and Pillow are Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative employees who are participating in a project to bring electricity to the remote Guatemalan villages of Ventura and Cebollines. The villages, which are close to one another, are in the district of Jalapa, a mountainous region in the southeastern part of Guatemala, 20 miles from the nearest community with electricity.

Comments / 0

Related
La Grande Observer

La Grande Observer

La Grande, OR
810
Followers
55
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for La Grande Observer

Comments / 0

Community Policy