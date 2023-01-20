Read full article on original website
southarkansassun.com
2023 Tax Rebates Neither Approved Nor Rejected, Says Massachusetts Governor
Massachusetts Governor Healy has neither approved nor rejected the possibility of tax rebates in 2023. Healey reportedly did not reject the possibility of new tax rebates, but insisted that a fiscal strategy is more needed. During the first leadership meeting with Massachusetts’ legislators, Governor Maura Healey neither approved nor rejected...
fallriverreporter.com
Governor Healey pledges full funding of 2019 education law, to seek funding to serve migrant children
BOSTON – In her first appearance before Massachusetts’ municipal leaders, Gov. Maura Healey said she would fully fund the Student Opportunity Act, seek supplemental funding to cover costs associated with serving migrant children in the state’s public schools, and file an executive order to create a working group on how to structure the new housing secretariat the governor promised on the campaign trail.
capecod.com
State Holding Public Hearings On Title Five Changes
FALMOUTH – The state is hosting two virtual public hearings this week as the deadline for public comment on the proposed changes to laws regulating septic systems draws near. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection is holding one session on Tuesday, January 24 at 6pm and the other is...
Baker tapped nearly 170 for state boards and panels during his final weeks in office
In the weeks before he left Beacon Hill, former governor Charlie Baker installed nearly 170 people on state boards and commissions, moves that could extend the Republican’s influence for years even as his Democratic successor seeks to make her imprint on the state’s bureaucracy. The slew of 11th-hour...
Massachusetts State Poem Appears to Endorse ‘Institutional Racism’
The special commission that was appointed through an act of the legislature and signed by then-Governor Charlie Baker to reevaluate the Massachusetts state seal and motto voted unanimously in May 2022 to replace both. It has been more than a year since that vote, and the commission has yet to...
wgbh.org
Healey urges ‘aggressive’ approach to the housing crisis
Gov. Maura Healey asked local officials Friday to partner with her to tackle the state’s housing crisis, encouraging them to share their ideas and not to fear trying new things. “We're going to have to do some things that we probably haven't done before in our state in order...
Gov. Healey Orders Flags at Half Staff For Late Senate President Birmingham
BOSTON – Massachusetts Governor Maura T. Healey has ordered that the United States of America Flag and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts flag be lowered to half-staff at all state buildings beginning immediately, until sunset on the day of interment, in honor of the life and legacy of former Senate President, Thomas F. Birmingham, who passed away on January 20, 2023.
Mass. housing crisis: Gov. Maura Healey files new executive order
Reiterating her nascent administration’s pledge to tackling Massachusetts’ housing crisis, Gov. Maura Healey on Friday issued her second executive order, establishing a working group that will pave the way to a new housing secretary. Within a matter of weeks, Healey told reporters she expects to create the new...
WBUR
More Massachusetts districts are switching to electric school buses
In a school bus lot in Beverly, bus driver Henry Birkemouse starts up an electric school bus. A green light on the dashboard signals to the driver he can hit the accelerator. The bus resembles a traditional gas- or diesel-powered bus, yellow exterior and all, with the exception of the lettering on the hood that says "high voltage."
thecentersquare.com
Policy group wants new governor to move state away from being ‘Taxachusetts’
(The Center Square) – Preventing residents from fleeing Massachusetts due to aggressive taxes is the focus on a public policy group. Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance is urging Democratic Gov. Maura Healey to repeal what it calls one of the most aggressive taxes in the country – the estate tax.
Three of the Most Affordable Places to Live in Massachusetts
Massachusetts is second to none when it comes to vacation destinations along with everyday living. Whether it's Boston, Cape Code, the Berkshires, and everywhere in between; Massachusetts has plenty to offer. From mountainous scenic beauty to theater, culture, an excellent educational system, a wide variety of museum options, and affordable living, Massachusetts may be your next move for family life.
Former Senate President Thomas Birmingham dies
BOSTON -- Former Massachusetts Senate President Thomas Birmingham has died. Governor Maura Healey issued a statement on Saturday about his passing: "Senate President Thomas Birmingham was an incredible public servant dedicated to moving Massachusetts forward. He had a towering intellect and curiosity and an ability to connect with a range of people. Though he walked through rooms of power and privilege, he stayed true to his roots and never forgot where he came from or what mattered. His legacy includes ushering through the 1993 Education Reform Law that made our schools a model of excellence for the nation, advocating for the rights of workers and standing up for marriage equality. His passing is a great loss for the Commonwealth and my heart goes out to his wife Selma, his daughters, and grandchildren. He will be dearly missed." Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll tweeted: "Senate President Tom Birmingham approached governing with sincere passion and intentionality. He loved where he came from, and wanted to make life better for the working people of this state. My condolences to his family and friends." Birmingham served as a Democrat from 1993 to 2002. According to the Boston Globe, he was 73.
Up to $50,000 per household available to eligible homeowners and renters
Did you know that up to $50,000 per household is available to qualified applicants in Massachusetts through the Homeowner Assistance Fund? This program is part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States to help prevent COVID-related housing instability. The program is federally funded, but each state administers the provided funds by criteria specific to that state.
Healey’s first two bills carry $1.4 Billion bottom line
Saying she wants her administration to be known as one "driving economic development," growth and opportunity, Gov. Maura Healey on Thursday announced plans to put before the Legislature a $987 billion "immediate needs" bond bill for housing and economic development programs.
I-Team: Mass. taxpayers footing the bill for former Gov. Baker's continued security
SWAMPSCOTT -- Day and night for more than two weeks, Massachusetts State Police troopers on overtime have been providing security outside former Governor Charlie Baker's Swampscott home. Folks who spoke with the WBZ-TV I-Team were outraged."He's no longer on the Mass payroll. I would not be supportive of it as a taxpayer," one person said. Another added, "I don't understand why he has anything at all if he's not in office anymore." Baker took the lone walk out of the State House on January 4 and became a private citizen. But, since then the I-Team found state troopers in marked and unmarked...
WBUR
December Brought MA Close to Pre-Pandemic Employment
Massachusetts employers added a modest 6,300 jobs in December as the statewide unemployment rate ticked downward once again, remaining below the national level, labor officials announced Friday. Total employment statewide increased by 6,300, reflecting slower growth than the revised gain of 15,800 jobs in November, according to the Executive Office...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Mass. offshore wind developers stalling for time
THE STATE’S TWO leading offshore wind developers appear to be stalling for time as they explore whether the cast of new players on Beacon Hill may be more receptive to letting them back out of or tweak their existing power purchase agreements. Avangrid, the company behind Commonwealth Wind, filed...
Interest-free loans for home accessibility improvements available to Massachusetts residents
A state-funded program that offers interest-free loans is available to homeowners in need of accessibility improvements to their homes.
WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America
I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
