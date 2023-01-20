Read full article on original website
norfolkneradio.com
Chip Flory comments on progress of new farm bill
NORFOLK - The current farm bill is set to expire in September, and legislators in Washington are working to get a new one drafted. Agri Talk Host Chip Flory was in Norfolk recently and he told News Talk WJAG, commodity groups want to protect crop insurance, as that’s their number one priority.
norfolkneradio.com
Purchase of new police cruisers approved by Norfolk City Council
NORFOLK - The Norfolk City Council approved the purchase of three new cruisers for the Norfolk Police Station at last week’s meeting. Norfolk Police Chief Don Miller says the department replaces around three vehicles each year and tries to anticipate cost of pertaining the new cruisers. However, this year’s expected cost of $39,000 per vehicle was quite a bit lower then the state contract of a little over $46,000.
norfolkneradio.com
Steve Hoefer outlines 2022 challenges, 2023 outlook pork producers
NORFOLK - Pork saw a mixed bag of results in 2022, with market struggles early in the year but had a strong finish towards the end of the year. Steve Hoefer, Allied and Producer Services Director with the Nebraska Pork Producers Association, says while it was a profitable year in pork production, there were many challenges that producers faced.
norfolkneradio.com
New date scheduled for previously cancelled "What's new at NU" event
NORFOLK - A new date has been set for the “What’s New at NU” event that was previously cancelled a few weeks ago. This free event will now be Tuesday, February 7th, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Norfolk Chamber of Commerce building on Norfolk Avenue. Terry Howell will visit Norfolk and talk about the universities’ food processing center, discussing what they do with product development and how to really take those entrepreneurial kinds of efforts to the next level.
norfolkneradio.com
NORFOLK - It took multiple firefighters about half an hour to control a fire Friday night at 1600 South 5th Street in Norfolk. According to Norfolk Fire Division Lieutenant Nathan Wortmann, first arriving units saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the structure and initial crews also encountered heavy smoke and flames on the interior of the building.
News Channel Nebraska
Longtime Norfolk physician recognized for distinguished service by Northeast Community College
NORFOLK, Neb. – A retired Norfolk physician who has been active in emergency management medicine has been recognized for his efforts. Northeast Community College has presented Dr. G. Thomas Surber with its distinguished service award. The honor is presented to individuals who have demonstrated active service to higher education and who have played a significant role in the development of Northeast.
KSNB Local4
Hazmat crews spend hours cleaning up after semi-truck collision
SILVER CREEK, Neb. (KSNB) - Hazmat crews spent Friday evening cleaning up several gallons of motor oil after two semi-trucks collided near Silver Creek. According to Merrick County Captain Jake Bauer, deputies were called out to the intersection of Highway 39 and Highway 30 around 3:20 p.m. A preliminary investigation...
norfolkneradio.com
Assault in Woodland Park lands Norfolk man behind bars
WOODLAND PARK - Stanton County Sheriffs arrested a man early Saturday morning after receiving numerous calls to the same location. Sheriffs were called to a disturbance in the 700 block of Forest Drive in Woodland Park around 5:25 a.m. after one call stated that a female was lying in a driveway covered in blood. Once on scene, sheriffs found a female who appeared to have been assaulted.
News Channel Nebraska
Roll over accident totals vehicle, occupants treated at scene
PILGER, Neb. -- Northeast authorities responded to a single-vehicle accident Thursday evening. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a one-vehicle rollover near Pilger on Highway 275. The Sheriff's Office said they investigated the accident. It was reported that the accident happened when and SUV, heading west, left...
News Channel Nebraska
News Channel Nebraska
'Workaholics' Erik Griffin lights up the stage in downtown Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A well-known comedian performed in northeast Nebraska on Saturday night. Comedian Erik Griffin, who is best known for his role as 'Montez Walker' in Comedy Central's hit television series "Workaholics," made a trip to Norfolk to perform at the District Event Center. The "Workaholics" star made Norfolkians...
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk woman arrested for burglary, weapons use
WOODLAND PARK - Stanton County Sheriffs arrested a Woodland Park resident after she broke into someone’s home and threatened them with a knife. Sheriffs were advised of a disturbance at a Woodland Park residence around 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning. Residence inside the home said 22-year-old Safaa Mohammed broke in through a basement window, armed with a knife, and threatened to kill the residence and burn the house down.
News Channel Nebraska
klkntv.com
Flames engulf vehicle after crash in rural Nebraska, killing one man
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man is dead after a fiery crash Tuesday in rural Nance County, authorities say. Just before 6 p.m., authorities were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 22 near Genoa, according to the Nance County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say a Chevy Suburban was...
norfolkneradio.com
Moeller, Kneifl set men's school records; Smollen shines at Polar Dog invite
Pierce sophomore Logan Moeller broke a nearly 30-year old school record with a first place finish in the long jump while juniors Dylan Kneifl and Gabe Peitz also posted first place finishes for the Wayne State men’s indoor track and field team Saturday at the Polar Dog Invite in Seward hosted by Concordia University.
norfolkneradio.com
CONCERT: Sawyer Brown & Elvie Shane
Sawyer Brown with special guest Elvie Shane. July 29th, Wayne County Fairgrounds in Wayne, Nebraska. Tickets: https://thewaynecountyfair.com/admission/
norfolkneradio.com
Weekend local and area sports results; Monday's schedule
Norfolk Catholic hosted the Mid-State Conference wrestling championships. Battle Creek won the boys title over runner-up O’Neill, 192-163 while the Pierce girls earned the championship trophy, 153-116 over second-place Battle Creek. On the boys side, Norfolk Catholic finished ninth in the nine-team race. Norfolk Catholic’s Omar Contreres was the top Knight as he earned a third-place madal at 120. Meanwhile, the Norfolk Catholic girls finished fourth out of seven teams. Three Knight girls stood atop the championship podium: Jordan Aschoff at 130, Danielle Carney at 190 and Quinlyn Kennel at 235.
Nebraska man sentenced for impregnating minor
United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Juwan Grant, 24, of Decatur, Nebraska, was sentenced today in federal court in Omaha for sexual abuse of a minor. United States District Judge Brian C. Buescher sentenced Grant to imprisonment for 46 months. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, he will begin a 5-year term of supervised release and will be required to register as a sex offender.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk woman arrested after allegedly breaking into home, threatening people with knife
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Norfolk woman was arrested after she allegedly broke into a home and threatened the residents with a knife. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they received a report about a disturbance at a home in Woodland Park around 10:00 a.m. on Saturday. Officials said 22-year-old Safaa...
