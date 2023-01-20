NORFOLK - A new date has been set for the “What’s New at NU” event that was previously cancelled a few weeks ago. This free event will now be Tuesday, February 7th, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Norfolk Chamber of Commerce building on Norfolk Avenue. Terry Howell will visit Norfolk and talk about the universities’ food processing center, discussing what they do with product development and how to really take those entrepreneurial kinds of efforts to the next level.

