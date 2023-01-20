Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Insider
Save up to $500 on MacBooks, iPads, Apple TV 4K at Amazon this week
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — This week's best Amazon deals are all about MacBooks, with discounts knocking up to 20% off retail prices on M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pros. With Apple introducing the M2 MacBook Pro lineup...
Apple Insider
AirPods Max back-ordered, but don't expect new model
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Customers trying to orderAirPods Max won't get them for two to three weeks, but that doesn't mean updated models are coming soon. It may be tempting to look at shipment times for an indication...
Apple Insider
M2 Pro & Max MacBook Pro review roundup: Impressive spec bump
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The first wave of reviews for Apple's M2 Pro and M2 Max updates to the14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro have been published, with the increased performance one of many high points for the releases.
Apple Insider
Daily Deals Jan 23: AirPods Pro 2 for $199, 40% off a wireless Apple Watch Charger, 28% off a Hisense 50-inch Smart TV & more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Some of today's top discounts include $100 off an M2 Macbook Air, 61% off a Lenovo 2022 Ideapad 3 Laptop, $150 off a Bose Smart Soundbar 600, 80% off AUKEY Bluetooth Earbuds, and 34% off a Samsung 55-inch Class OLED Smart 4K TV.
Apple Insider
Pick up Apple's M2 Mac mini 2023 for just $499
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Thecheapest M2 Mac mini preorder price can be found at AppleInsider this weekend, with the 2023 Mac mini eligible for an exclusive $100 discount. Apple's new M2 Mac mini may have gotten a $100...
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
Apple Insider
Get Microsoft Office for Mac Home & Business 2021 for $29.99 - limited time offer
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The 88% price drop on Microsoft Office for Mac Home & Business 2021 brings the standalone license down to $29.99. For a limited time only, pick up a lifetime license to Microsoft Office for...
Apple Insider
iPhone 15 Pro may use thinner curved bezels for display
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The iPhone 15 Pro will have thinner bezels than theiPhone 14 Pro, and have curved edges, a leaker claims, with the non-Pro models also gaining the celebrated Dynamic Island feature. According to a source...
Apple Insider
M2 Mac mini review roundup: Tiny, but mighty
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Initial orders and in-store availability of theM2 Mac mini begin on January 24. Reviewers have had some time with the newly-announced desktop, and these are their initial thoughts and reviews of the product. If...
Apple Insider
Apple gives some older iPhones OS updates, going back to iPhone 5s
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has provided iOS 12.5.7, macOS 11.7.3, and other updates for older devices that can't be updated to the latest releases. The new updates are for users still using older devices and operating systems...
Apple Insider
Daily deals Jan. 22: $150 off M2 13-inch MacBook Pro, 38% off Roombas, $499 M1 iPad Air, & more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Some of the best deals uncovered today include 60% off the Razer Viper Ultimate Hyperspeed wireless gaming mouse, 51% off the 31.5-inch ThinkVision UHD monitor, and Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac 2021 at $29.99.
Apple Insider
Keychron Q1 Pro review: Finally a wireless & metal mechanical keyboard
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The Keychron Q1 Pro is a well-engineered mechanical keyboard has one exciting trait that sets it apart from the Q1 variant: wireless connectivity. First, Keychron made wireless mechanical keyboards. Then it made weighty metal...
Apple Insider
Apple appeals UK mobile browser investigation by attacking the word 'shall'
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has filed an appeal to fight the UK Competition and Markets Authority's investigation into the mobile browser market and mobile gaming, including an argument over the meaning of the word "shall." The CMA...
Apple Insider
Apple's headset to use 3D operating system that looks like iOS
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's VR headset will feature a 3D operating system that will resemble iOS with hand and finger gesture recognition — and can be used as a macOS display. The long-rumored Apple AR headset...
Apple Insider
After Apple's busy January, the rest of the quarter may be quiet
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's flurry of January launches may be the company's last major releases for some time, with a lack of inbound new products expected for the second quarter meaning there could be quite a few months to wait for something new to surface.
Apple Insider
Apple hit new record high for lobbying in 2022, but still behind peers
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple significantly increased its spending on lobbying in 2022, increasing by 44% compared to 2021, but the company is still spending less than its peers. A report from July 2022 revealed that Apple spent...
Apple Insider
Apple releases macOS Ventura 13.2 with security key support
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The newmacOS Ventura 13.2 is now rolling out to users, with improved security features including rapid response updates. Following the usual multiple beta test releases, macOS 13.2 is now available, and will come pre-installed...
Apple Insider
Apple's iPadOS 16.3 is out with support for security keys
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The iPadOS 16.3 update is is available to download by the public. It is a relatively minor release compared to iPadOS 16.2 with its most significant feature being support forsecurity keys. After a long...
Apple Insider
iOS 16.3 now available with support for new HomePod, security keys
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Following a beta period that started on December 14, the update for iOS 16.3 is now downloadable toiPhone. It doesn't appear to have many user-facing updates, though it ensures compatibility with the new HomePod and its features.
Apple Insider
Apple Watch 9 will be skipped for Apple Watch X, says sketchy rumor
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — A rumor based on very flimsy supply chain info goes out on a limb to say that Apple is going to produce an "Apple Watch X" for 2024, as radical a change as theiPhone X was.
Comments / 0