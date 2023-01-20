ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

KSNT News

Royals to trade outfielder Michael A. Taylor to Minnesota

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The Kansas City Royals are trading outfielder Michael A. Taylor, according to ESPN Insider Jeff Passan. Taylor spent two seasons in Kansas City after a seven-year stint with the Nationals. He put up career numbers with the Royals, batting at a .254 average in 2022. In the 2022 season, Taylor […]
KANSAS CITY, MO

