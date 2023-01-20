ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

MLB

The best baseball players born on Jan. 21

Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Jan. 21. 1) Brandon Crawford (1987) A three-time All-Star, four-time Gold Glove Award Winner and two-time World Series...
FanSided

Cardinals rumors: 3 elite prospects to trade, 1 to keep

The St. Louis Cardinals are still in the market to improve their roster. Some of their elite prospects may be on the trade block to get those deals completed. Even with the St. Louis Cardinals‘ top trade target Pablo Lopez off the market with the Marlins trade with the Twins involving Luis Arraez, the team will still look to improve. The Cardinals have several elite prospects they could move to seal a prospective deal.
batterypower.com

This Day in MLB History: January 21

1921 - Judge Kenesaw Mountain Landis officially signs on as baseball commissioner agreeing to a seven-year, $350,000 contract. 1938 - Joe DiMaggio rejects a $25,000 offer from the Yankees and counters by asking for $45,000. He will hold out for nearly three months which will end on April 20, just two days before the start of the regular season.
Royals Review

The Royals are becoming villains

We all know the story, by now. A new owner takes over the team. They’re unhappy with the team’s current location and completely uninvested in the team’s success. The GM is allowed only to sign has-beens and never-will-bes. The manager has no proven experience. The catcher is getting up there. The centerfielder can fly and he can field, but he can’t hit. The team’s best power-hitter has trouble with breaking pitches. There is an abundance of evidence of Christian belief inside the clubhouse. The team’s new flamethrowing reliever can’t throw a strike and has a history of questionable off-the-field activity.
Royals Review

This Royals offseason keeps looking worse and worse

Baseball is, ultimately, just entertainment. Like other professional sports, it is a unique form of entertainment to be sure, one whose cocktail includes strong emotional factors like civic pride and familial ties. But the product itself is meant to be engaging, fun, interesting. Notably, a sports product extends beyond the game itself—discussing the product is part of the product, and contributes to engagement and, eventually, more cash spent on the product.
Royals Review

Royals Rumblings - News for January 23, 2023

Craig Brown at Into the Fountains reacts to the Johan Camargo signing. Third base is where he’s at his defensive best. He was worth 3 Defensive Runs Saved in 88 innings at the hot corner in 2020 and another 3 DRS in 90 innings there last summer. His signing...
ClutchPoints

Red Sox shortstop plan after Trevor Story injury

After seeing Xander Bogaerts sign with the San Diego Padres, the Boston Red Sox planned on having Trevor Story as their opening day shortstop. However, with Story now undergoing surgery, Boston has come up with a new plan on how they’ll handle the shortstop position. Story underwent surgery on...
The Spun

NFL World Is Furious With League's Controversial Plan

Few in-game stadium atmospheres are as good as an NFL stadium in a conference championship game. Tens of thousands of fans are trying to will their team to the Super Bowl. It's an electric environment.  But will we get those games moving forward? According to a report, the NFL is seriously ...
