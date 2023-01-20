Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
N.Y mom, 33, is arrested after letting her 10-year-old son get a tattoo of his name 'in full-size block letters'Westland DailyLloyd, NY
This Mom Saves Money on Groceries By Finding Edible Plants Near Her HomeJudyDSoutheast, NY
This Abandoned New York Town is One of the Eeriest Places in the CountryTravel MavenPottersville, NY
Last Sears Store in New York Permanently ClosesTy D.Newburgh, NY
Related
Trio charged with armed robbery of woman in N.J. Costco parking lot
Three men were charged with an armed robbery last year in the Costco parking lot in Teterboro, authorities said. The robbery occurred about 4:30 p.m. May 26, 2022, in the lot next to Costco at 2 Teterboro Landing Driving, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella. TapInto.net reported last year...
Man brutally beaten in Brooklyn robbery, 2 sought
A 39-year-old man was beaten up in a Brooklyn daylight robbery earlier this month, police said as they released photos of the suspects they’re seeking.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Shokan man charged with DWI; wraps car around tree
SAUGERTIES – A 22-year-old Shokan man was airlifted from a car crash on Glasco Turnpike in the area of Highbank Road in the Town of Saugerties early Sunday morning after his vehicle flipped over several times before striking a tree. Police have charged Brandon Norton with driving while intoxicated,...
Suffolk police: Man arrested for 11 felonies, including slashing tires in Ronkonkoma
Suffolk County police say they responded to a 911 call just after 11 a.m. Saturday about a man slashing tires in the parking lot of the Clarion Hotel and Conference Center.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Shots fired; car crash in New Windsor and Newburgh (VIDEO)
NEWBURGH – Exactly what happened Sunday night in New Windsor is unclear, but town police are investigating a motor vehicle accident that took place and gunshots that reportedly rang out in the area of Route 9W and John Street in the town. A car traveled into the City of...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Armed robbery in front of library
NEWBURGH – Police in the City of Newburgh are investigating an armed robbery in front of the library on Grand Street. The knifepoint incident near Newburgh Free Library was reported around 6:30 Friday evening, according to EMS radio transmissions. It was unknown if anyone was injured. As of Sunday...
Police: 2 men, 2 minors from New Jersey arrested on Long Island for firearm, drug possession
Police say a loaded 9 mm handgun and a substance believed to be ecstasy were recovered from inside the vehicle.
Police arrest Waterbury homicide suspect
Waterbury police took Derrick Johnson, 55, into custody on Friday. He faces murder and weapons charges and will be arraigned on Monday. Police believe he and the victim got involved in an altercation.
22-Year-Old From Shokan Driving Drunk Crashes Into Tree In Saugerties, Police Say
A 22-year-old area man is in serious condition after losing control of his car and crashing into a tree while allegedly driving drunk. The incident occurred in Ulster County around 4:15 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22 in Saugerties on the Glasco Turnpike. Investigating officers established that Brandon G Norton of...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Kingston woman charged with criminal contempt and assault
SAUGERTIES – A 32-year-old Kingston woman was remanded to the Ulster County Jail following a domestic incident at 2084 Route 32 in the Town of Saugerties. It is alleged by Saugerties Police that Christina Moore-Giles was in violation of a full stay-away order of protection that that she threw a cell phone at the victim, causing a laceration to the victim’s lip.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Mother of girl who allegedly urged her to fight with another student is arrested
POUGHKEEPSIE – Arlington Central School District officials are clamping down on security following an incident at the high school last Tuesday, January 17 at 7:30 a.m. Two female students got into a fight when they arrived at school. Immediately thereafter, it was discovered that the mother of one of the students involved was in the building without proper authorization.
Nassau police: Multiple people arrested in connection to South American crime ring
Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder says four individuals from Venezuela stole $12,000 worth of merchandise from Macy’s at Roosevelt Field Mall.
bronx.com
NYCHA Employee, Darryl Lynch, 38, Arrested
On Sunday, January 22, 2023, at 2245 hours, the following 38-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 26th Precinct / PSA #6 in Manhattan. Arrested:. Darryl Lynch. NYCHA. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
Girl, 15, accused of attacking 2 salon workers on Long Island
UNIONDALE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 15-year-old girl allegedly attacked two nail salon workers on Long Island on Saturday, authorities said. The teen was getting a manicure at the S&D Nail Salon in Uniondale around 4:45 p.m. when an argument prompted her to leave the store without paying, police said. The salon manager and an employee […]
News 12
Police: 2 men arrested for selling narcotics at Oceanside smoke shops
Police say they have arrested two men for allegedly selling narcotics at smoke shops in Oceanside. News 12 has been told the incident happened at Zee’s Smoke Shop and Oceanside Star Bazaar Smoke Shop and Vape. Police say they discovered cannabis gummies, vape cartridges and chocolate bars containing THC...
Not Lovin’ It: DWI Arrest At Hudson Valley McDonald’s Drive-Thru
A not local to the Hudson Valley person got more than her fast food order while visiting a local McDonald's drive-thru window last weekend. It isn't uncommon to want to grab some nuggets or a burger after having a few, but having a driver would have been a better choice for this motorist.
Woman with arrest warrant provides false name to police
Saugerties Police processed the suspect and then turned her over to the New York State Police.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Salem DWI sentencing scheduled for Monday
POUGHKEEPSIE – Former City of Poughkeepsie Common Council Chairperson Sarah Salem is once again scheduled for sentencing in her DWI conviction on Monday, January 23. A jury found Salem guilty of DWI on September 20, 2022, for a DWI that involved an accident in February 2020. Salem resigned from her council position hours after the jury handed down a guilty verdict.
Mid-Hudson News Network
“Operation Final Blow” suspect pleads guilty
GOSHEN – Major Port Jervis drug dealer Wayne Smith, 43, pled guilty in Orange County Court on Thursday to conspiracy and criminal possession of a controlled substance and faces 10 to 12 years in state prison when sentenced. “Operation Final Blow” was designed to disrupt major narcotics trafficking in...
Man walking on LI Expressway is fatally struck by car, Hummer
A man was fatally struck by a car and a Hummer while walking in the middle lane of the Long Island Expressway on Sunday evening, Suffolk County Police said Monday.
Hudson Valley Post
Poughkeepsie, NY
32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2