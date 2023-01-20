ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Shokan man charged with DWI; wraps car around tree

SAUGERTIES – A 22-year-old Shokan man was airlifted from a car crash on Glasco Turnpike in the area of Highbank Road in the Town of Saugerties early Sunday morning after his vehicle flipped over several times before striking a tree. Police have charged Brandon Norton with driving while intoxicated,...
SAUGERTIES, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Shots fired; car crash in New Windsor and Newburgh (VIDEO)

NEWBURGH – Exactly what happened Sunday night in New Windsor is unclear, but town police are investigating a motor vehicle accident that took place and gunshots that reportedly rang out in the area of Route 9W and John Street in the town. A car traveled into the City of...
NEW WINDSOR, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Armed robbery in front of library

NEWBURGH – Police in the City of Newburgh are investigating an armed robbery in front of the library on Grand Street. The knifepoint incident near Newburgh Free Library was reported around 6:30 Friday evening, according to EMS radio transmissions. It was unknown if anyone was injured. As of Sunday...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Kingston woman charged with criminal contempt and assault

SAUGERTIES – A 32-year-old Kingston woman was remanded to the Ulster County Jail following a domestic incident at 2084 Route 32 in the Town of Saugerties. It is alleged by Saugerties Police that Christina Moore-Giles was in violation of a full stay-away order of protection that that she threw a cell phone at the victim, causing a laceration to the victim’s lip.
SAUGERTIES, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Mother of girl who allegedly urged her to fight with another student is arrested

POUGHKEEPSIE – Arlington Central School District officials are clamping down on security following an incident at the high school last Tuesday, January 17 at 7:30 a.m. Two female students got into a fight when they arrived at school. Immediately thereafter, it was discovered that the mother of one of the students involved was in the building without proper authorization.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
bronx.com

NYCHA Employee, Darryl Lynch, 38, Arrested

On Sunday, January 22, 2023, at 2245 hours, the following 38-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 26th Precinct / PSA #6 in Manhattan. Arrested:. Darryl Lynch. NYCHA. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Girl, 15, accused of attacking 2 salon workers on Long Island

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 15-year-old girl allegedly attacked two nail salon workers on Long Island on Saturday, authorities said. The teen was getting a manicure at the S&D Nail Salon in Uniondale around 4:45 p.m. when an argument prompted her to leave the store without paying, police said. The salon manager and an employee […]
UNIONDALE, NY
News 12

Police: 2 men arrested for selling narcotics at Oceanside smoke shops

Police say they have arrested two men for allegedly selling narcotics at smoke shops in Oceanside. News 12 has been told the incident happened at Zee’s Smoke Shop and Oceanside Star Bazaar Smoke Shop and Vape. Police say they discovered cannabis gummies, vape cartridges and chocolate bars containing THC...
OCEANSIDE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Salem DWI sentencing scheduled for Monday

POUGHKEEPSIE – Former City of Poughkeepsie Common Council Chairperson Sarah Salem is once again scheduled for sentencing in her DWI conviction on Monday, January 23. A jury found Salem guilty of DWI on September 20, 2022, for a DWI that involved an accident in February 2020. Salem resigned from her council position hours after the jury handed down a guilty verdict.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

“Operation Final Blow” suspect pleads guilty

GOSHEN – Major Port Jervis drug dealer Wayne Smith, 43, pled guilty in Orange County Court on Thursday to conspiracy and criminal possession of a controlled substance and faces 10 to 12 years in state prison when sentenced. “Operation Final Blow” was designed to disrupt major narcotics trafficking in...
PORT JERVIS, NY
