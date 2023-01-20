ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

fox5dc.com

MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Future of I-270 expansion in limbo

NORTH POTOMAC, Md. - With a new governor in Maryland's statehouse, there are concerns plans to expand I-270 to ease congestion could be heading back to the drawing board. Montgomery County Council's president told FOX 5 he's talking to Governor Wes Moore about both 270 and the American Legion Bridge.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

DC public safety leaders hold crime summit with ANC Commissioners

A broad conversation about the state of crime in D.C. was held on Saturday with public safety and Advisory Neighborhood Commission leaders from across the District. FOX 5's David Kaplan has the details on what was discussed during the meeting.
fox5dc.com

Virginia babies: The most popular names of 2022

RICHMOND, Va. - The Virginia Department of Health revealed its list of most popular baby names for those born in the Commonwealth last year. For 2022, Noah tops the list for boys, followed by James and Liam. Charlotte was the most popular name for newborn girls, followed by Olivia and...
VIRGINIA STATE
fox5dc.com

Virginia Senate Judiciary Committee advances gun safety bills

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A batch of bills aimed at gun safety has passed a Virginia Senate panel. The bills include proposals for tougher firearm storage measures and prohibiting ghost guns. FOX 5's Maureen Umeh reports that the gun safety measures come on the heels of a violent start to the...
VIRGINIA STATE

