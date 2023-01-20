Read full article on original website
Murder arrest after two girls, woman die in Kansas house fire
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a Kansas house fire that killed two girls and a woman have made an arrest. Just 5:00 a.m. Friday, crews responded to the report of house fire at 916 SW Warren Avenue in Topeka, according to fire department spokesperson Rosie Nichols. First responding...
Kan. traffic stop: Front seat passenger caught with meth
JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on drug allegations. Just before 2a.m. Wednesday, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 1999 Lincoln Town Car on 150th Road west of U.S. 75 Highway for a traffic infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. During the...
Kan. man jailed after wrong-way, high-speed chase and crash
DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after an early morning chase in Douglas County. Just after 12:15a.m. Saturday, a sheriff's deputy initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle reported stolen by Lawrence Police, according to a media release. The driver in the suspect vehicle initially stopped...
Woman arrested for setting a fire at a Manhattan home
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a house fire in Manhattan have made an arrest. Just after 2:30p.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for arson in the 800 block of Pottawatomie Avenue in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 75-year-old woman reported a 28-year-old woman started a fire inside the victim's home.
Man admits to 2019 murder of Kansas City-area woman
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City-area man has pleaded guilty to multiple felonies in connection with the June 2019 fatal shooting of 54-year-old Kimberly Renee Alcorn, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Dana C. Jones, 48, pleaded guilty to Murder 2nd Degree, Assault 1st Degree and two counts...
Manhattan man arrested in connection with shots fired in MHK
MANHATTAN - According to the Riley County Police Department, a Manhattan man has been arrested in connection with shots fired overnight in Manhattan. RCPD officers responded to the 2500 block of Brook Lane in Manhattan around 3:15 am on Friday, January 20th. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a 26-year-old woman...
Riley County Arrest Report January 21
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. EMILY ALEXANDRA HENRY, 24, Wamego, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv.; blood/breath .08 or >; Bond $750. COLE MICHAEL SWEARINGEN, 22,...
Police ID man found shot to death in car near KC apartment
KANSAS CITY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting outside an apartment building in Kansas City have identified the victim as 25-year-old Dahrell Johnson. Just after 6p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to the sound of gun shots in the area of 10300 E. 42nd Street in Kansas City, according...
Kansas man dies after semi overturns down embankment
BROWN COUNTY —A Kansas man died in an accident just before 2:30p.m. Wednesday in Brown County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Freightliner semi driven by Cody Thomas Carson, 24, Muscotah, was westbound on 330th Road near Raccoon Road. The vehicle left the roadway to the right, overturned,...
Police continue search for Kansas City Amber alert suspect
KANSAS CITY —Police continue to search for a suspect involved in the armed abduction of an 8-month old girl that prompted an Amber Alert in Kansas City. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Markelv Avery, was armed with a handgun when he took Malani Avery by force from her mother's house in the area of Gladstone Boulevard and Belmont Avenue. Within an hour, police found the girl. She was not with Markley.
Kan. farm winery blends litigation, politics in bitter tax dispute
LAWRENCE — Farm winery owners Bryan Zesiger and Gina Montalbano stirred up a hornet’s nest of property tax controversy by challenging Leavenworth County’s decision to classify a wine tasting room and 1.1 acres at the vineyard as commercial rather than agricultural property. The issue surfaced when owners...
🎥Missouri Gov. calls for $860M to widen Interstate 70
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson called on state lawmakers to set aside nearly $860 million to widen and improve traffic flow on Interstate 70 in his annual State of the State address Wednesday. Click below to watch a replay of the address. The massive investment...
'Love Thy Neighborhood' clean-up event by Be Able
MANHATTAN - Be Able Community welcomed volunteers on Tuesday morning as part of their 'Love Thy Neighborhood' initiative to walk down Yuma street cleaning up trash left on the street and curbs. Be Able assists community members in finding ways to overcome obstacles in their lives by loving neighbors and...
Riley County jobless numbers up slightly
Preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services division of the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.9% in December. This is an increase from 2.8% in November and an increase from 2.8% in December 2021. Riley County's...
Defendant cross-examines Kansas congressman he threatened
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A man on trial for threatening to kill U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner cross-examined the Kansas Republican on Wednesday in federal court, with the congressman rejecting the defendant's suggestions that he was conveying a message from God. LaTurner was the last prosecution witness in the trial...
Former researcher at KU sentenced in China-related case
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A former researcher who was accused of hiding work he did in China while employed by the University of Kansas, was sentenced Wednesday to time served by a federal judge who said his action did not warrant a prison sentence. Feng “Franklin” Tao was...
Patrick Mahomes suffers high ankle sprain in Chiefs' win
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes sustained a right high ankle sprain in the Kansas City Chiefs’ divisional playoff win over the Jaguars, a person familiar with the nature of the injury told The Associated Press on Sunday. But the All-Pro quarterback is expected to play in next weekend’s AFC championship game. Mahomes was hurt late in the first quarter Saturday when a Jacksonville defender landed on him. X-rays taken during the game came back negative, and Mahomes returned after halftime to lead Kansas City to the 27-20 victory. He had an MRI on Sunday that showed no structural damage.
🎤 Forward Ever: I Love My Librarian Award winner, KSU's Tara Coleman
On this episode of Forward Ever: Leading in Challenging Times host Gary Shorman speaks with I Love My Librarian Award winner, Tara Coleman.
