Topeka, KS

Kan. traffic stop: Front seat passenger caught with meth

JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on drug allegations. Just before 2a.m. Wednesday, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 1999 Lincoln Town Car on 150th Road west of U.S. 75 Highway for a traffic infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. During the...
TOPEKA, KS
Woman arrested for setting a fire at a Manhattan home

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a house fire in Manhattan have made an arrest. Just after 2:30p.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for arson in the 800 block of Pottawatomie Avenue in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 75-year-old woman reported a 28-year-old woman started a fire inside the victim's home.
MANHATTAN, KS
Man admits to 2019 murder of Kansas City-area woman

KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City-area man has pleaded guilty to multiple felonies in connection with the June 2019 fatal shooting of 54-year-old Kimberly Renee Alcorn, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Dana C. Jones, 48, pleaded guilty to Murder 2nd Degree, Assault 1st Degree and two counts...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Riley County Arrest Report January 21

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. EMILY ALEXANDRA HENRY, 24, Wamego, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv.; blood/breath .08 or >; Bond $750. COLE MICHAEL SWEARINGEN, 22,...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Police continue search for Kansas City Amber alert suspect

KANSAS CITY —Police continue to search for a suspect involved in the armed abduction of an 8-month old girl that prompted an Amber Alert in Kansas City. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Markelv Avery, was armed with a handgun when he took Malani Avery by force from her mother's house in the area of Gladstone Boulevard and Belmont Avenue. Within an hour, police found the girl. She was not with Markley.
KANSAS CITY, MO
'Love Thy Neighborhood' clean-up event by Be Able

MANHATTAN - Be Able Community welcomed volunteers on Tuesday morning as part of their 'Love Thy Neighborhood' initiative to walk down Yuma street cleaning up trash left on the street and curbs. Be Able assists community members in finding ways to overcome obstacles in their lives by loving neighbors and...
MANHATTAN, KS
Riley County jobless numbers up slightly

Preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services division of the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.9% in December. This is an increase from 2.8% in November and an increase from 2.8% in December 2021. Riley County's...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Defendant cross-examines Kansas congressman he threatened

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A man on trial for threatening to kill U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner cross-examined the Kansas Republican on Wednesday in federal court, with the congressman rejecting the defendant's suggestions that he was conveying a message from God. LaTurner was the last prosecution witness in the trial...
TOPEKA, KS
Patrick Mahomes suffers high ankle sprain in Chiefs' win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes sustained a right high ankle sprain in the Kansas City Chiefs’ divisional playoff win over the Jaguars, a person familiar with the nature of the injury told The Associated Press on Sunday. But the All-Pro quarterback is expected to play in next weekend’s AFC championship game. Mahomes was hurt late in the first quarter Saturday when a Jacksonville defender landed on him. X-rays taken during the game came back negative, and Mahomes returned after halftime to lead Kansas City to the 27-20 victory. He had an MRI on Sunday that showed no structural damage.
KANSAS CITY, MO
