The Sulphur Springs Wildcats basketball program has seen a plentitude of success over the last several years especially this season starting out 3-0 in district play and being ranked #11 in the state in class 4A. Coach Brandon Shaver took over the program last year and led his Wildcats to the third round and is expected to make another deep playoff run this season yet again. Shaver has done a tremendous job at taking on a prestigious program built by Clark Cipoletta and not only maintaining its strength, but putting his own identity on the program as well. Not only is Shaver a great coach, he’s an even better person who consistently spreads kindness to anyone who walks through the gym doors.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO