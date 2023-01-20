Read full article on original website
Obituary for John Boles
A Memorial service for John Boles, age 74, of Sulphur Springs will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Chapel with Ed Lantz officiating. Visitation will be held at 1:00PM at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home prior to the service. Mr. Boles passed away at his home on January 18, 2023 surrounded by his loving family.
Hopkins-Rains Retired School Personnel to get presentation from Rains ISD cosmetology
Hopkins-Rains Retired School Personnel will hold their next meeting on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at The ROC, 115 Putnam Street, Sulphur Springs, Texas. The meeting starts at 10:00am and will feature a presentation from the Rains High School Cosmetology Department.
The Long Lasting Impact of Coach Cip By Grayson McClure
The Sulphur Springs Wildcats basketball program has seen a plentitude of success over the last several years especially this season starting out 3-0 in district play and being ranked #11 in the state in class 4A. Coach Brandon Shaver took over the program last year and led his Wildcats to the third round and is expected to make another deep playoff run this season yet again. Shaver has done a tremendous job at taking on a prestigious program built by Clark Cipoletta and not only maintaining its strength, but putting his own identity on the program as well. Not only is Shaver a great coach, he’s an even better person who consistently spreads kindness to anyone who walks through the gym doors.
Hopkins County Health Care Foundation’s Lights of Life Gala Lights to Celebrate Seventeenth Year
The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation will be holding its seventeenth Lights of Life Gala on April 22, 2023. The gala has been popular with the Hopkins County community since it was first held in 2006. Dinner, dancing, and fundraising for improved local health care options have always been the focus of the evening.
Hopkins County Bookings
Bond has been set for the Dallas woman accused of phoning in a bomb threat to the Sulphur Springs Elementary School. Thirty-six-year-old Morgan Rechelle Durrett remains in the Hopkins County in lieu of $100,000 bond. It is not yet known what connection, if any, that Durrett has with any student, teacher or staff member at the elementary school.
Notice for James Foley
Graveside service for James Foley, age 77, of Quinlan will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, January 20, 2023 at Black Oak Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday evening, the 19th of January, from 6 to 8 PM at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mr. Foley passed away at his home in Quinlan on Monday, January 16, 2023.
Obituary for Rick Bunch
A celebration of life for Rick Bunch, age 68 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at a later date. Mr. Bunch passed away on January 16, 2023 at Christus Mother Frances – Sulphur Springs. Rick was born on September 9, 1954 in Sulphur Springs, Texas to James Robert...
Obituary for Laurence Bramblett
On January 4, Laurence Dunham Bramblett passed away at his home in Sulphur Springs, Texas at the age of 89. Laurence is survived by his wife, Mary Bramblett; sons Larry Bramblett and Lane Bramblett and wife Erin; brothers Miles Bramblett and Jeff Bramblett; sister-in-law Sara Bramblett; grandchildren, Amy Williams and husband Khalif, Brandy McClure, Will Bramblett and wife Meredith, Colette Ecton and husband Matt, Kelly Pruitt and husband Clayton; five great grandchildren; Ezra, Sayer, Max, Louis, and Brooks. He was preceded in death by his mother Joyce Bramblett, step-father Miles G. Bramblett, father Frank Seidle, and brother Lewis Bramblett.
Alleged Dollar General burglary under investigation in Rains County
EMORY, Texas (KETK) – Rains County Sheriff’s Office announced they are investigating a suspected Sunday morning burglary from a Dollar General store in Emory. The sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help identifying the person in the following photos: Officials said that if you recognize the person in the photos you can call them […]
Married Texas Man Now Charged with Murdering Woman He Allegedly Dated Under Fake Name
A Texas man is now accused of murdering a woman he allegedly dated while married. Ocastor Shavon Ferguson, 32, was previously charged with kidnapping Kayla Kelley, 33. The case escalated in tragic fashion, when deputies announced that they identified her remains. “On January 18, the Frisco Fire Marshall’s Office filed...
Notice for Michael Gray Bakkers
Funeral service for Michael Scott Gray Bakkers “Sloth” will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Franklin County Sheriff’s Posse Rodeo Arena with Rev. Andrew McQueen officiating. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Monday, January 16, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky...
One Dead, One In Custody After Hunt County Altercation
Hunt County Deputies responded to suspicious activity on County Road 4108 in Greenville. The information received from the caller was that her brother and her husband were at a residence, and allegedly three individuals kidnapped her husband at gunpoint. Several minutes later, her brother heard gunshots. Deputies located a deceased male on County Road 4106. Investigators and the Texas Ranger determined the deceased male was a victim of a homicide. Officials arrested Silviano Robles of Rowlett as the possible person responsible for the death of his brother-in-law Homero Leos Silviano.
Arrest made in bomb threat case
A 36-year-old Dallas woman was arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection with a bomb threat called in to Sulphur Springs Elementary. In a call to SSES, made while students were being dropped off at the school Wednesday morning, a caller allegedly claimed there was a bomb in the building. “Our staff...
Obituary for Michael Gray Bakkers
Funeral service for Michael Scott Gray Bakkers “Sloth” will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Franklin County Sheriff’s Posse Rodeo Arena with Rev. Andrew McQueen officiating. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Monday, January 16, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mr. Gray-Bakkers passed away on January 10, 2023.
Chamber Connection for 1/18 by Butch Burney
95th Annual Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Membership Banquet. It’s time to get your tickets for the 95th Annual Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Membership Banquet, which will celebrate Hopkins County with a theme of “A Night at the Gallery,” awards and dinner on Thursday, Feb. 17, at the Hopkins County Regional Civic Center.
11 Highly Visible Acreage Tracts with Business or Commercial Potential
Either on I-30 or in the city, these properties provide acreage and space for your business to take the next step. Put your business where people can see and find it. Or plan a development and build homes on one of these acreage tracts. Lots of possibilities are available with the properties.
Body of Texas woman found near home of man she was dating
DALLAS (AP) — The body of a woman reported missing after threatening to tell the wife of the man she was dating that he was having an affair was found buried in a field near his Dallas-area home, authorities said. The body discovered Wednesday evening in Grand Prairie is...
Souper Bowl of Caring Returns by AgriLife’s Johanna Hicks
Each year, 4-H groups across the state of Texas host the “Souper Bowl of Caring” event. In 2022, over 500 pounds of food were collected during the campaign. Even though that is a fantastic amount, we are hoping to top the pounds of food collected this year. According to the Centers for Disease Control, 19% of Hopkins County children live in poverty.
Woman Shot In Diana
A Longview man is in the Upshur County Jail after a shooting in Diana. Deputies responded to the disturbance on Hwy 154 and found a 28-year-old woman from Center, TX, who someone had shot during the incident. They also fired gunshots at four other people at the residence, but they were not injured. Authorities charged 43-year-old Reginald Perry with multiple counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
