New Detroit-based Podcast ‘Tapestry in Black’ Launching Feb. 1

Detroit-based producer Khaliph Young and his producing partners announce the new Podcast series “Tapestry in Black,” just in time for Black History Month . “Tapestry in Black” is a collection of rich, soulful, life-changing narratives that move, inspire and educate.

Episodes one through four of season one follow five individuals, each with a unique story about their involvement in the social and political landscape of the ’60s. Segment titles include “Black in Vietnam,” “Why I Joined the Black Power Movement,” “Voter Registration in the South,” “Fighting the Government and the Draft,” and “Coming of Age in the ’60s.”

Black Stories

Black men’s and women’s stories are the fabric and tapestry of America and make up an endless cornucopia of soulful, life-changing experiences. The “Tapestry in Black” podcast series shares stories of the Black people who lived them.

Share this exciting podcast series and season with your audience and followers. Tapestry in Black is hosted on iTunes , Podbean, Amazon Music, and iHeart .

Built on a platform of 30 years in the television industry and 15 years in digital media, Young’s work has been part of the revolution and evolution of content creation for the small screen. His mission has been to create branded entertainment content for distribution on mobile and IPTV platforms globally. Emerging markets like India, Africa and Southeast Asia have been his focus; network strength and international business is his muse.

View the podcast webpage here: https://tapestryinblack.podbean.com/

