fox13news.com

Man shot, killed on Avon Park basketball court, deputies say

AVON PARK, Fla. - Highlands County deputies are investigating after a man was shot to death early Saturday morning in Avon Park. According to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the basketball courts on Fred Connor St. shortly before 1 a.m. for reports of an injured man.
AVON PARK, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Sheriff addresses park shooting that left one dead

FORT PIERCE – St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara, City Police Chief Diane Hobley-Burney and other officials have held a number of press conferences and updates in the aftermath of a Martin Luther King Day shooting to assure the public their respective departments are working around the clock to find those responsible.
FORT PIERCE, FL
treasurecoast.com

All juveniles who escaped from Sandy Pines have been located

All juveniles who escaped from Sandy Pines have been located. Tequesta, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- All of the juveniles who escaped from the Sandy Pines Treatment Center have been located. The facility is on a lockdown. At least three people were injured in a riot, including one staff member. Those who took...
TEQUESTA, FL
veronews.com

Police ID body found behind home in Fellsmere

FELLSMERE — The body of a man found behind a home Thursday was identified by police as Jose Carmen Araujo, officials said Friday. There were no signs of trauma to Araujo’s body and no indicators of foul play, according to the medical examiner’s office. “Investigators are now...
FELLSMERE, FL
cw34.com

Vigil held for mother slain in Fort Pierce MLK day shooting

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A vigil was held for the mother killed during a mass shooting in Fort Pierce. People gathered on Jan. 20 to remember 29-year-old Nikkitia Bryant. Loved ones say Bryant was one of the innocent bystanders caught in the crossfire in Fort Pierce's Ellis Park, shot in front of her 9-year-old daughter.
FORT PIERCE, FL
cw34.com

Police identify man's body found behind house in Fellsmere

FELLSMERE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police have released the identity of the man who was found dead behind a home in Fellsmere. The Fellsmere Police Department said officers responded to a call on Jan. 19 at around 2 p.m., regarding a dead Hispanic man behind a home at 1018 Lincoln Street. During that time, identification from Mexico was found in the vicinity of the body, but it wasn't confirmed to be his.
FELLSMERE, FL
WPBF News 25

FULL AUDIO: Officials release Fort Pierce mass shooting 911 calls

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Authorities have released the 911 calls in the deadly mass shooting that took place Monday in Fort Pierce. Eight people were shot and four others were injured after someone opened fire during a family-friendly Martin Luther King Jr. Day event. A 29-year-old mother from Fort...
FORT PIERCE, FL
cw34.com

Bicyclist struck by box truck during hit-and-run in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A bicyclist was left with multiple injuries after a hit-and-run on Thursday. According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 19 around 3:30 p.m., a bicyclist was traveling south on SW Citrus Blvd. At the same time, a yellow box truck was traveling south when the right outside mirror hit the bicyclist.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL

