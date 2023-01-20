Read full article on original website
treasurecoast.com
PSLPD: Two Arrested for Purse Snatching after Witness Photographs Suspect Vehicle Fleeing from Scene!
PSLPD: Two Arrested for Purse Snatching after Witness Photographs Suspect Vehicle Fleeing from Scene!. Port St.Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Port St. Lucie Police have reported that two people were arrested for purse snatching after a witness took photographs of the suspects fleeing from the scene. This is what happened:. It...
cw34.com
Riot leads to arrests at Everglades Youth Academy in Okeechobee
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A riot broke out at a youth facility in Okeechobee, and it ended with 10 arrests and one staff member going to the hospital. The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office said the riot happened Saturday morning at the Everglades Youth Academy on NE 168th Street. Investigators...
fox13news.com
Man shot, killed on Avon Park basketball court, deputies say
AVON PARK, Fla. - Highlands County deputies are investigating after a man was shot to death early Saturday morning in Avon Park. According to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the basketball courts on Fred Connor St. shortly before 1 a.m. for reports of an injured man.
hometownnewstc.com
Sheriff addresses park shooting that left one dead
FORT PIERCE – St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara, City Police Chief Diane Hobley-Burney and other officials have held a number of press conferences and updates in the aftermath of a Martin Luther King Day shooting to assure the public their respective departments are working around the clock to find those responsible.
Jupiter police unable to find car burglar after searching storm drain
Jupiter police on Monday are searching a storm drain for a person they believe may have been burglarizing cars in two separate neighborhoods earlier in the morning.
Engine ripped out, 4 ejected from vehicle during Florida car crash
Four people were seriously injured in a crash that happened early Saturday morning that was so destructive, it ejected both the passengers and a car engine into the roadway.
treasurecoast.com
All juveniles who escaped from Sandy Pines have been located
All juveniles who escaped from Sandy Pines have been located. Tequesta, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- All of the juveniles who escaped from the Sandy Pines Treatment Center have been located. The facility is on a lockdown. At least three people were injured in a riot, including one staff member. Those who took...
Man killed after crashing truck into ditch in Hardee County
A Wauchula man was killed Saturday afternoon after a crash on SR-64, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
veronews.com
Police ID body found behind home in Fellsmere
FELLSMERE — The body of a man found behind a home Thursday was identified by police as Jose Carmen Araujo, officials said Friday. There were no signs of trauma to Araujo’s body and no indicators of foul play, according to the medical examiner’s office. “Investigators are now...
cw34.com
Vigil held for mother slain in Fort Pierce MLK day shooting
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A vigil was held for the mother killed during a mass shooting in Fort Pierce. People gathered on Jan. 20 to remember 29-year-old Nikkitia Bryant. Loved ones say Bryant was one of the innocent bystanders caught in the crossfire in Fort Pierce's Ellis Park, shot in front of her 9-year-old daughter.
cw34.com
wqcs.org
Okeechobee County Sheriff - Dead Person Found in Douglas Park Subdivision Died as a Result of a Criminal Act
Okeechobee County - Friday January 20, 2023: Okeechobee County Sheriff Deputies discovered a dead body in a wooded area around NE 14th Avenue in the Douglas Park Subdivision of Okeechobee County on Monday, January 16. A news release posted on the Sheriff's Facebook page Wednesday states that the victim has...
WESH
Family members of 2 Palm Bay teenagers shot, killed on Christmas Day seek justice
PALM BAY, Fla. — There was overwhelming support for the loved ones of 14-year-old Jeremiah Brown and a 16-year-old gunned down on Christmas Day. A march for justice was held Thursday night in their honor that took the community to city hall. Nearly 50 family and friends took a...
Private Security Firm Canceled Before Deadly Shooting At MLK Day Event
Officials with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office say they were not informed that organizers of Monday's event had canceled the services of a security company and that's why only two deputies were at the car show. A $5,000 reward is being offered.
click orlando
Woman missing out of Marion found safe by Martin County deputies, officials say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – UPDATE: Marion County investigators on Friday announced 23-year-old Carly Danielle Axen — who had been reported missing and was feared to be endangered after last being seen Dec. 10 — was found safe by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office. ORIGINAL: Marion County...
WPBF News 25
FULL AUDIO: Officials release Fort Pierce mass shooting 911 calls
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Authorities have released the 911 calls in the deadly mass shooting that took place Monday in Fort Pierce. Eight people were shot and four others were injured after someone opened fire during a family-friendly Martin Luther King Jr. Day event. A 29-year-old mother from Fort...
cw34.com
Bicyclist struck by box truck during hit-and-run in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A bicyclist was left with multiple injuries after a hit-and-run on Thursday. According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 19 around 3:30 p.m., a bicyclist was traveling south on SW Citrus Blvd. At the same time, a yellow box truck was traveling south when the right outside mirror hit the bicyclist.
2 Jailed For I-4 Road Rage
FHP says the two men tossed drinks at each other and one aimed a pellet gun that looked like a .45
50-person riot breaks out at Florida mental health treatment center
Eight minors escaped from a Florida mental health clinic after a riot broke out among its residents.
WESH
FHP: Osceola County crash leaves 4-month-old child, woman dead; 4 more hurt
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A woman and a child were killed in a crash in Osceola County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a crash was reported around 11 a.m. in the area of State Road 60 near Peavine Road. Florida Highway Patrol said a sedan eastbound on SR-60 was...
