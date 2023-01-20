Read full article on original website
Related
China development loans to emerging economies hit 13-year low in 2021 - study
LONDON/JOHANNESBURG, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Loans committed by China's two main trade policy banks fell to a 13-year low of $3.7 billion in 2021 due to Beijing curtailing funding for large-scale oil projects, a study from Boston University Global Development Policy Center showed.
Agriculture Online
U.S. raises 'grave concerns' over Mexico's agricultural biotech policy
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - U.S. officials raised "grave concerns" over Mexico's agricultural biotechnology policies in meetings with their Mexican counterparts on Monday, the office of U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said. "We made it clear today that if this issue is not resolved, we will consider all options, including...
Agriculture Online
Russia's Lavrov says Black Sea grain deal 'more or less' being fulfilled
Jan 23 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that the terms of the Black Sea grain initiative, which facilitates the export of Ukrainian grain from its southern Black Sea ports, were "more or less being fulfilled". However Lavrov, speaking at a news conference during a visit...
Agriculture Online
Chinese buyers returned for French barley this month -traders
PARIS/HAMBURG, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Chinese buyers are thought to have booked at least several large vessels of French barley this month, swelling a French export programme as merchants ship out a previous round of sales from late last year, European traders said. China has become a major export market...
Britain and EU unlikely to change Brexit deal much, despite issues - report
LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Britain and the European Union are unlikely to fundamentally change their underlying Brexit settlement, making sector-specific deals for financial services, fisheries and energy necessary to prevent more disruption, a report said.
U.S. Cites ‘Grave Concerns’ Should Mexico Ban Import of GMO Corn for Livestock
U.S. agriculture and trade officials raised “grave concerns” over Mexico’s agricultural biotechnology policies in meetings with their Mexican counterparts on Monday, the office of U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said. “We made it clear today that if this issue is not resolved, we will consider all options,...
Agriculture Online
Russian wheat prices up slightly amid continued export demand
* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices were up slightly last week amid continued demand from domestic exporters, analysts said on Monday, while an increase in Black Sea grain shipments and a stronger Australian crop sent global benchmarks lower. Prices for Russian wheat with 12.5% protein content, delivered free on board (FOB) from Black Sea ports, were up $1 last week to $306 per tonne, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said. Russia is exporting wheat relatively quickly this month, analysts from consultancy Sovecon said. Algeria has bought around 570,000-600,000 tonnes of wheat, and much of that will come from Russia, it added. Last week, Russia exported 0.80 million tonnes of wheat, compared with 0.67 million tonnes a week earlier, Sovecon said. It estimates that Russia could export up to 3.7 million tonnes of wheat in total in January, up from the average of 2.7 million tonnes seen in recent years. Analysts said Russian grain and wheat stocks reached a record high at the start of the year, as record harvests and limited exports helped the country build up grain reserves. According to the Rosstat federal statistics agency, Russia had 22.1 million tonnes of wheat in stockpiles in December 2022, up from 13.8 million tonnes a year earlier. These figures could remain at record highs towards the end of the 2022-2023 season, analysts said. "Everything is going according to our expected plan: record carryover stocks by the end of the season (June 2023) are possible," said Dmitry Rylko, the head of the IKAR agriculture consultancy. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Most recent data: Change from week earlier - Domestic 3rd class 12,450 rbls/t unchanged wheat, European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 26,275 rbls/t +275 rbls/t (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 79,000 rbls/t unchanged oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 32,600 rbls/t +400 rbls/t (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,160/t -$20 oil (Sovecon) - White sugar, $711.69/t -$33.37 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 68.69 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Popova Writing by Caleb Davis Editing by Gareth Jones)
COVID-19 cut known human trafficking, but Ukraine war a risk: U.N
VIENNA, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The COVID-19 pandemic led to the first drop in the known number of human-trafficking victims in 20 years as trafficking opportunities and policing were reduced, but the Ukraine war has probably now caused a new surge, a U.N. report said on Tuesday.
Agriculture Online
Press Release: UPDATE 1-High egg prices should be investigated, U.S. farm group says
(Adds comment from Cal-Maine) Jan 19 (Reuters) - The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) should examine high egg prices for signs of price gouging from top egg companies, a farm group said, as Americans continue to pay more than ever for the household staple. U.S. regulators, farmers, and industry have often...
Agriculture Online
Indian wheat hits fresh record high on delay in stock release
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Indian wheat prices hit a fresh record high on Monday, following a delay in releasing extra stocks by the government to boost supplies and calm the domestic market reeling from shortages triggered by last year's lower crop, dealers and farmers said. India, the world's...
Agriculture Online
Temperature swings raise risk for EU grains, says crop monitor
PARIS, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Grain crops in the European Union have largely escaped winter damage so far, but temperature swings in recent weeks could leave them weakened, EU crop-monitoring service MARS said on Monday. After a freezing spell in early December, which MARS had viewed as favourable in making...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans fall as rain expected to aid Argentine crop
CHICAGO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures dropped on Monday for a fourth consecutive session as rainfall in Argentina's parched growing areas diminished concerns over crop damage. Wheat fell to nearly 16-month lows as snow and rain across parts of the U.S. Great Plains brought needed moisture to winter...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans around 2-week lows as rain forecast in Argentina
HAMBURG, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures fell again on Monday, touching their lowest in around two weeks as expectations of rain in Argentina's parched growing areas eased concerns over crop damage. Argentine rain put pressure on corn and falls in both corn and soybean prices also undermined wheat.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans drop to 1-1/2-week low on improved Argentine weather
SINGAPORE, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures slid for a fourth consecutive session on Monday to their lowest in more than one week, as expectations of rains in Argentina's parched growing areas eased concerns over supplies. Corn fell to a one-week low, while wheat slid after closing higher on...
Agriculture Online
Growers to plant more wheat, pursuing war-boosted prices
With U.S. wheat selling for a record-high average of $9.10 a bushel, growers say they will sow the largest amount of land to wheat in seven years, enough to bump up production by 17%, according to a farm magazine. It is the latest reverberation of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, 11 months ago, that has disrupted global food chains and driven up prices.
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Northbound traffic at Istanbul's Bosphorus to resume after rudder failure -shipping agency
ISTANBUL, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Traffic at Turkey's Bosphorus strait for northbound vessels will resume at 1230 GMT after being halted by a rudder failure, the Tribeca shipping agency said on Sunday. According to a report shared by the agency, Gibraltar flagged ship Vos Apollo had a rudder failure during...
Agriculture Online
Greece detects African swine fever in a wild boar
PARIS, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Greece has detected African swine fever in a wild boar in the north of the country, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Monday. The disease, harmless to humans but highly contagious among pigs, was found in a dead wild boar in a forest in the Serres region, which borders Bulgaria and North Macedonia, WOAH said, citing a report from the Greek authorities.
Agriculture Online
Corn and soy close below support | Monday, January 23, 2022
Corn ended the day down 9¢ to $6.67. Soybeans are down 15¢ to $14.91. Al Kluis with Kluis Commodity Advisors said in his morning update that initial support for March corn was at $6.68 and March soybeans was at $15.00. He said a close below those levels would...
Comments / 0