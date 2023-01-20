Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Lakers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Democrat to Introduce D.C. Statehood BillNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
January 6th Trial for Richard BarnettThe Maine WriterWashington, DC
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in FebruaryCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
History Blitz: Today in History, January 21The Quick HistorianWashington, DC
45-Year Old Major U.S. Mall Closing at the End of March; Plans Include Demolition and Residential Housing in its Place.
The mall is the latest high-profile shopping outlet to shutter in recent months. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: BestLifeOnline.com, Google.com, andBethesdaMagazine.com.
Montgomery County Alcohol Beverage Services store gets upgrade
ROCKVILLE, Md. — One of the oldest and busiest Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS) stores in Montgomery County is re-opening after getting an upgrade. Montgomery County's Department of Alcohol Beverage Services is set to re-open its Montrose store under its upgraded retail concept, "Oak Barrel & Vine," at 9:45 a.m. on Jan. 27.
rockvillenights.com
Purse snatched at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a purse-snatching at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda last Friday night, January 20, 2023. The theft was reported at 8:00 PM in a department store at the mall.
WJLA
DC looks to hire more officers to address rise in illegally parked cars
WASHINGTON (7News) — While many commuters in D.C. believe the city is already extremely aggressive with ticketing and towing, the District of Columbia says it still has a problem with illegal parking. So the Department of Public Works (DPW) is about to get busier. DPW has been on a...
WTOP
End of an era: Lakeforest Mall closing after 45 years
The Lakeforest Mall in Gaithersburg, Maryland, is closing its doors at the end of March, 45 years after first opening its doors. The announcement was made at a meeting Tuesday of the City of Gaithersburg mayor and city council. “It’s the end of an old era,” said Kevin Rogers, the...
mocoshow.com
Clarksburg: Vehicle Fire in Garage Causes ~$75K in Damage
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a vehicle fire in the garage of an ‘end of the row’ townhome on Clarksburg Square Rd shortly before 2pm on Sunday afternoon. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, the fire started in the...
mocoshow.com
New Coffee Shop, Brew House Kentlands, Coming Soon to Gaithersburg
Brew House Kentlands is coming soon to 325 Main Street in Gaithersburg. Per its logo, it touts itself as being the “best coffee shop in Kentlands.” Brew House Kentlands will be taking over the previous home of Clear Skies Meadery, which has opened its new meadery at 15201 Display Ct in Rockville.
theburn.com
Prominent Ashburn land parcel to become a data center
From hospital to neighborhood to data center — the 57-acre parcel of land along Broadlands Boulevard at Belmont Ridge Road has seen a lot of proposals come and go, but it looks like years of debate may have reached an end. CyrusOne, a major player in Loudoun’s data center...
multihousingnews.com
Crescent Communities Sells 539-Unit DC Asset
The community is within walking distance of Capitol Hill. Crescent Communities has sold NOVEL South Capitol, a 539-unit luxury high-rise in Washington, D.C. The buyer, Dart Interests, acted as the majority financial partner in the development. According to Yardi Matrix data, the asset was subject to a $92.5 million construction loan originated by Northwestern Mutual in 2017.
WTOP
Montgomery Co. breaks ground on Randolph Road Community affordable housing development
Montgomery County, Maryland, broke ground Thursday on its largest-ever affordable housing development, the Randolph Road Community. The 195-home development is being built with nonprofit affordable housing developer AHC Inc. and Habitat for Humanity Metro Maryland. “This is really important because we struggle with affordable housing,” said Montgomery County Executive Marc...
WTOP
Regal Cinemas closing 3 DC-area movie theaters
Regal Cinemas, whose parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy reorganization in September, has released a list of 39 theater locations that will be closing this year. It includes theaters at D.C.’s Gallery Place and Rockville and Bowie in Maryland. They may close as soon as Feb. 15. Other D.C.-area...
dcnewsnow.com
Two People Dead After Maryland House Fire
Two peopled died in a house fire in Temple Hills in Prince George's County, Md. Two other people survived the fire. Two peopled died in a house fire in Temple Hills in Prince George's County, Md. Two other people survived the fire. Top Stories from DC News Now at Noon...
mocoshow.com
Update on Miss Toya’s Southern Kitchen in Rio
Miss Toya’s Southern Kitchen at 229 Boardwalk Pl. in Rio has it alcoholic beverage license hearing with Montgomery County scheduled for February 16 at 10am, according to signage on the front door of the building. The restaurant is going to be located in the 2,741SF space previously occupied by BGR, which closed back in June. We have been told by Rio Lakefront that the restaurant is currently anticipating an early 2023 opening. Miss Toya’s Southern Kitchen in Rio will be a fast-casual restaurant, while the recently opened Miss Toya’s Creole Kitchen at 923 Ellsworth Dr in Downtown Silver Spring is full-service (wait staff, etc.).
Community responds after antisemitic messages discovered in Kensington neighborhood
KENSINGTON, Md. — Several residents of a neighborhood in Kensington were shocked to wake up to hateful messages left in their front yard on Sunday morning. The Montgomery County Police Department said it is aware of multiple antisemitic flyers placed in lawns of at least a dozen homes overnight. A suspect has not been identified or caught.
fox5dc.com
US home sales drop to 12-year low
The number of homes being sold is now at the lowest level since 2010 -- as rising prices and mortgage rates keep some buyers on the sidelines. Realtor Nathan Dart with Montgomery County Dart Homes joins FOX 5 to discuss where the market is headed.
Rockville house fire causes road closures
ROCKVILLE, Md. — A house fire that broke out Friday night in Rockville, Maryland caused roads to close. Police claim the roadways are shut down at Fletcher and Broadwood at Baltimore Road. Anyone traveling in the area was asked to seek an alternate route due to a heavy firefighter...
Restaurants prepare for Initiative 82
Geoff Tracy remains no fan of Initiative 82 more than two months after D.C. voters approved it.
baltimorefishbowl.com
With egg prices high, Baltimore shoppers do without and stores still profit
With egg prices continuing to push $6 a dozen throughout the Baltimore region this week, consumers are starting to avoid the incredible, edible expense. “We just couldn’t afford them,” said H.B. Graham, an Elkridge resident shopping at Aldi’s on Washington Boulevard in Baltimore this week. “They’re definitely...
NBC Washington
MARC Restores Service, 20+ Trains Canceled After System-Wide Outage: Officials
Maryland’s MARC commuter train service suspended all service and canceled several routes Friday morning due to a system-wide outage, officials said. Train service was restored more than four hours later. Holly Arnold, administrator of the Maryland Transit Administration, said the Brunswick, Penn and Camden lines were impacted by a...
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in February
Regal theaters will begin to be closed in February. WDBJ 7 is reporting that a trickle-down effect on the economy that began with Covid-19 has led to Regal Cinema deciding to close at least 39 movie theaters and two are in Virginia. Over 500 theaters will remain open and the closings will begin in February. This move is expected to save 22 million annually and comes 4 months after Cineworld LLC filed bankruptcy.
