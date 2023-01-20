Read full article on original website
Texas boasts six Top 50 recruits in the 2023 recruiting class
Texas is cleaning up on the recruiting trail. More important than recruiting a high volume of four-star players, the Longhorns have six Top 50 recruits. Top 50 recruits are difference makers and at times immediate impact players. They are the types of players that become Bijan Robinson, Kelvin Banks and Ja’Tavion Sanders.
Tyler Legacy football coach likely to be named on Thursday
Tyler ISD has called a special meeting of the board of trustees for 11 a.m. Thursday. On the agenda is to consider the board approval of the hiring of a head football coach/campus athletic coordinator at Tyler Legacy High School. The position became open on Jan. 3 when Joe Willis...
Angel Reese Earns Fifth SEC Player of the Week Honor, Breaks Another Record
Reese continues her dominance this season, earns SEC POTW after breaking Sylvia Fowles' double-double record.
Tipsheet: Missouri's victory over Kentucky gains value as Wildcats pull together
Missouri is glad to be done with Kentucky during this Southeastern Conference basketball season. The Tigers are happy to have their victory over the Wildcats in the bank because it’s likely to become more significant as the season progresses. Wildcats coach John Calipari finally has his team back on...
