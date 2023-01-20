ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Tyler Legacy football coach likely to be named on Thursday

Tyler ISD has called a special meeting of the board of trustees for 11 a.m. Thursday. On the agenda is to consider the board approval of the hiring of a head football coach/campus athletic coordinator at Tyler Legacy High School. The position became open on Jan. 3 when Joe Willis...
TYLER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy