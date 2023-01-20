“I offer my sincere condolences to the victims and families of the Monterey Park, California mass shooting. It is unfortunate that these acts of violence continue to occur in America for the purpose of instilling fear in our populace. The fact that it happened during a Lunar New Year celebration enjoyed by many Asians is remarkable. I hope and pray we turn our trauma into action to curtail such acts of violence in the future.” – Jerry L. Demings, Orange County Mayor.

