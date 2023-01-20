ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melbourne, FL

Evan Crosby

10 Orlando Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Orland, Fla. - While Orlando is probably most famous for being the a major tourism destination, making it the most-visited city in the world with over 75 million annual visitors, the large metro area, home to over 2.6 million residents, is also a major economic center in the Southeastern United States.
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

New UPDATE on Disney Employee Relocation to Florida

It’s been a while, but we haven’t forgotten about Disney’s big move to Central Florida. In 2021, Disney bought nearly 60 acres of land in Lake Nona near Orlando to create a new campus for employees. However, after political tensions rose last summer over Florida’s Parental Rights...
ORLANDO, FL
ocfl.net

Statement from Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings | January 22, 2023

“I offer my sincere condolences to the victims and families of the Monterey Park, California mass shooting. It is unfortunate that these acts of violence continue to occur in America for the purpose of instilling fear in our populace. The fact that it happened during a Lunar New Year celebration enjoyed by many Asians is remarkable. I hope and pray we turn our trauma into action to curtail such acts of violence in the future.” – Jerry L. Demings, Orange County Mayor.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

Jollibee’s Orlando Grand Opening Drew Thousands to Two-Lane Drive-Thru

Jollibee celebrated the grand opening of its first location in Orlando, Florida last week. The highly anticipated opening day attracted thousands of excited customers who wanted to be among the city’s first to get their hands on Jollibee’s Chickenjoy fried chicken, Chicken Sandwiches and Peach Mango Pie dessert.
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

2 BIG Changes Could Be Coming to the Orlando Airport

Orlando International Airport (MCO) sees over 50 million passengers annually and the airport is looking for ways to upgrade its offerings for travelers. Along with the upcoming Brightline train station that will connect the airport with major cities in Florida, there are two additional potential changes that MCO is looking forward to bringing travelers!
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Demolition begins on old Cocoa Beach city hall

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — It's out with the old and in with the new in Cocoa Beach. The town's sixty year old rundown city hall is being torn down to make way for a new one. Cocoa Beach's sixty-year-old city hall is being torn down. The concept for a...
COCOA BEACH, FL
WESH

2 people rushed to hospital after Orlando stabbing

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people are in the hospital after a stabbing in Orlando. Deputies say it happened just before 3 a.m. Monday. Deputies say there was a fight on West Lancaster Road and the two people were attacked. Both victims were rushed to the hospital as trauma alerts.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

FL woman stabs boyfriend's kids: Deputies • UCF athlete accused of violent robbery • Orlando boardwalk opens

A Florida woman is accused of stabbing her boyfriend's kids, a new boardwalk has opened at Orlando Wetlands Park, A UCF football player was arrested in connection to a violent robbery, the boyfriend of a Sanford bartender is being hailed a hero after saving her life, and a double dog napper was caught on camera: Here's FOX 35's Week in Review.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Jennifer Kesse disappearance: 17 years later, family says they have new leads in Orlando cold case

ORLANDO, Fla. - It has been 17 years since Jennifer Kesse disappeared in Orlando. The 24-year-old vanished without a trace in January 2006 – and no one's been arrested. Her family tells FOX 35 they have new leads in the case. Drew Kesse – Jennifer's father – says the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is working on the case with the family’s investigators.
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park Closed Today and Monday Due to Cold Weather

Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park is closed today, January 21, and will close again on Monday, January 23, due to cold weather. The low in Orlando today is 59° F, while the low on Monday is 55°. Rain is also expected on both days. The park is expected to open tomorrow, Sunday, January 22, when the low will be 63° and no rain is forecasted.
ORLANDO, FL
leesburg-news.com

Driver dies after airlifted to Orlando hospital as result of Lake County crash

The driver of a pickup truck died after he was airlifted to an Orlando hospital as the result of a crash in Lake County. The 50-year-old Ocoee man was driving a gray Toyota Tacoma pickup at 4:15 p.m. Friday traveling northbound on County Road 561 at Astatula when he struck a white Dodge Ram pickup in a head-on collision, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
LAKE COUNTY, FL

