Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Dairy Queen in Florida is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenMerritt Island, FL
Announcing The 32nd Annual Fellsmere Frog Leg FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonFellsmere, FL
Presenting The 2023 Sebastian Riverfront Fine Art & Music FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonSebastian, FL
Bays Mountain Planetarium Launches "Forward To the Moon"John M. DabbsKingsport, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Palm BayTed RiversPalm Bay, FL
Related
10 Orlando Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Orland, Fla. - While Orlando is probably most famous for being the a major tourism destination, making it the most-visited city in the world with over 75 million annual visitors, the large metro area, home to over 2.6 million residents, is also a major economic center in the Southeastern United States.
2 Towns in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Florida, you should add the following towns to your list.
allears.net
New UPDATE on Disney Employee Relocation to Florida
It’s been a while, but we haven’t forgotten about Disney’s big move to Central Florida. In 2021, Disney bought nearly 60 acres of land in Lake Nona near Orlando to create a new campus for employees. However, after political tensions rose last summer over Florida’s Parental Rights...
Longstanding Dairy Queen in Florida is Closing
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WOGX and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
ocfl.net
Statement from Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings | January 22, 2023
“I offer my sincere condolences to the victims and families of the Monterey Park, California mass shooting. It is unfortunate that these acts of violence continue to occur in America for the purpose of instilling fear in our populace. The fact that it happened during a Lunar New Year celebration enjoyed by many Asians is remarkable. I hope and pray we turn our trauma into action to curtail such acts of violence in the future.” – Jerry L. Demings, Orange County Mayor.
westorlandonews.com
Jollibee’s Orlando Grand Opening Drew Thousands to Two-Lane Drive-Thru
Jollibee celebrated the grand opening of its first location in Orlando, Florida last week. The highly anticipated opening day attracted thousands of excited customers who wanted to be among the city’s first to get their hands on Jollibee’s Chickenjoy fried chicken, Chicken Sandwiches and Peach Mango Pie dessert.
Mother of R&B Singer Sammie Charged With 2nd Degree Murder
In rather unfortunate news, the mother of R&B heartthrob Sammie has been arrested in connection with the murder of a woman in Orlando, as well as the random shooting of several vehicles in the area.
allears.net
2 BIG Changes Could Be Coming to the Orlando Airport
Orlando International Airport (MCO) sees over 50 million passengers annually and the airport is looking for ways to upgrade its offerings for travelers. Along with the upcoming Brightline train station that will connect the airport with major cities in Florida, there are two additional potential changes that MCO is looking forward to bringing travelers!
Custodian at Space Coast High School threatens student with razor, deputies say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A high school custodian in Brevard County was arrested after he threatened a student with a razor, according to deputies. On Friday, Jan. 20, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office arrested 26-year-old James Baillaregon after he threatened a student with a razor in the school bathroom the day before.
Showers, some thunder possible overnight in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s a warm and windy day in the 80s. But Meteorologist George Waldenberger said storms would develop in North Florida and move through Central Florida overnight. So rain on the rooftop and thunder will be possible as you sleep tonight. What’s left of the rain...
mynews13.com
Demolition begins on old Cocoa Beach city hall
COCOA BEACH, Fla. — It's out with the old and in with the new in Cocoa Beach. The town's sixty year old rundown city hall is being torn down to make way for a new one. Cocoa Beach's sixty-year-old city hall is being torn down. The concept for a...
WESH
2 people rushed to hospital after Orlando stabbing
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people are in the hospital after a stabbing in Orlando. Deputies say it happened just before 3 a.m. Monday. Deputies say there was a fight on West Lancaster Road and the two people were attacked. Both victims were rushed to the hospital as trauma alerts.
fox35orlando.com
FL woman stabs boyfriend's kids: Deputies • UCF athlete accused of violent robbery • Orlando boardwalk opens
A Florida woman is accused of stabbing her boyfriend's kids, a new boardwalk has opened at Orlando Wetlands Park, A UCF football player was arrested in connection to a violent robbery, the boyfriend of a Sanford bartender is being hailed a hero after saving her life, and a double dog napper was caught on camera: Here's FOX 35's Week in Review.
fox35orlando.com
Jennifer Kesse disappearance: 17 years later, family says they have new leads in Orlando cold case
ORLANDO, Fla. - It has been 17 years since Jennifer Kesse disappeared in Orlando. The 24-year-old vanished without a trace in January 2006 – and no one's been arrested. Her family tells FOX 35 they have new leads in the case. Drew Kesse – Jennifer's father – says the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is working on the case with the family’s investigators.
Shooting at Orlando apartment complex raises questions about safety measures
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are working to determine who shot and killed a man in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Channel 9 spoke to a man who said he called the police shortly after shots were fired Friday evening. Police said the shooting happened on West...
WESH
Construction on Osceola County toll road extension will start next year
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Officials with the Central Florida Expressway Authority say Poinciana Parkway will soon be extended by about three miles to help with traffic flow. Drivers passing through Poinciana on Monday were excited about the project. “Extending the roadways would probably help out a lot, especially with...
WDW News Today
Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park Closed Today and Monday Due to Cold Weather
Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park is closed today, January 21, and will close again on Monday, January 23, due to cold weather. The low in Orlando today is 59° F, while the low on Monday is 55°. Rain is also expected on both days. The park is expected to open tomorrow, Sunday, January 22, when the low will be 63° and no rain is forecasted.
Orlando police: Missing 11-year-old found safe
ORLANDO, Fla. — Missing 11-year-old Amarie Padovani De Aza had been found safe, according to police. Orlando police told Channel 9 that Amarie Padovani De Aza has been found “found and sound.”. Original Story:. Orlando police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing child.
leesburg-news.com
Driver dies after airlifted to Orlando hospital as result of Lake County crash
The driver of a pickup truck died after he was airlifted to an Orlando hospital as the result of a crash in Lake County. The 50-year-old Ocoee man was driving a gray Toyota Tacoma pickup at 4:15 p.m. Friday traveling northbound on County Road 561 at Astatula when he struck a white Dodge Ram pickup in a head-on collision, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
Comments / 0