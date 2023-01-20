PA police continue to investigate 2013 murder case gone cold

Hilltown Township, Pa. — Ten years ago a man, his girlfriend, and 12-year-old son were tied up while their home was ransacked and robbed. The woman and boy managed to escape and call 911, but the man, named Joseph Canazaro, 48, was killed.

The crime occurred in a home in Hilltown Township, Bucks County, Pa. on January 18, 2013, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

For the Hilltown Township Police Department, the search for the killer continues.

According to police, witnesses said two armed men entered the home in the 300 block of Swartley Road just before 10 a.m. They tied their victims up, and robbed the house of guns, money, jewelry, and other items.

The suspects fled the home in Canazaro's truck. Security cameras picked up footage of two men in a Quakertown Plaza Shopping Center transferring the stolen items from the truck to a sedan parked in the shopping center's lot, and fleeing.

According to police, the getaway car is described as a red, four-door Nissan sedan, believed to be a 2004 to 2008 Nissan Maxima or Altima.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Bucks County Detectives at 215-348-6354 or the Hilltown Police Department at 215-435-6011. Send tips to www.bucksda.org .