Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Malachi Coleman, key Nebraska signee, shines with pair of receiving TDs during Polynesian Bowl appearance
Nebraska signee Malachi Coleman showed out in the Polynesian Bowl. The 4-star WR out of Lincoln East High School had 2 TDs in the game, including the 1st score for either team. Coleman’s 2nd TD came in the 3rd quarter and gave his team, Team Makai, a 17-13 lead.
Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava wins offensive MVP at Polynesian Bowl
Nico Iamaleava, the star of Tennessee's 2023 recruiting class, joined the Vols last month to participate in a number of their practices leading up to their Orange Bowl win over Clemson, and he soon will be back in Knoxville to begin spring-semester classes. Before moving on to his college career, he put on an impressive performance in an all-star game Friday night.
Decision Day arrives for No. 1 OT in 247Sports Composite Kam Pringle
The nation's No. 1 offensive tackle in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite made a bunch of visits to his six finalists and he is set for his Sunday decision. Kam Pringle, a massive 6-foot-7, 338-pound offensive tackle from Dorchester (S.C.) Woodland will announce his choice during a ceremony at 2 p.m. at his school and his finalists are Clemson, Florida, Georgia, NC State, South Carolina and Tennessee.
Shannon Sharpe Calls Out Ja Morant, Tee Morant, Memphis Grizzlies After Sideline Showdown vs. Lakers
It took all of 15 minutes for the initial video and reports of Shannon Sharpe getting into it verbally with... The post Shannon Sharpe Calls Out Ja Morant, Tee Morant, Memphis Grizzlies After Sideline Showdown vs. Lakers appeared first on Outsider.
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu announces engagement to Raiders player boyfriend
Sabrina Ionescu had some exciting personal news to share this week. Ionescu, who stars for the WNBA’s New York Liberty, announced Saturday over Instagram that she is engaged to her boyfriend Hroniss Grasu. She shared some awesome pictures of Grasu proposing to her. Take a look. View this post on Instagram A post shared by... The post WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu announces engagement to Raiders player boyfriend appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ja Morant Has Cold Response To Shannon Sharpe Altercation With His Father
Ja Morant didn't even bother to talk about Shannon Sharpe after the scuffle between the NFL legend and many members of the Memphis Grizzlies.
Brock Purdy Reveals What Nick Saban Told Him When He Visited Alabama
Brock Purdy enjoyed a decorated college football career with the Iowa State Cyclones before launching his improbable postseason run with the San Francisco 49ers. Of course, Purdy assessed all of his options before committing to Iowa State, and that included visiting Alabama. In a discussion ...
Ed Reed has surprising update about head coaching job
Ed Reed’s time as head coach at Bethune Cookman has proven to be unexpectedly short-lived. Reed announced Saturday that after extensive negotiations, Bethune Cookman will not ratify his contract, and he will not be taking the head coaching position. The former NFL safety suggested that negotiations fell apart when the university would not grant Reed... The post Ed Reed has surprising update about head coaching job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
247Sports
Maryland Basketball is heading back to ACC country next season
Maryland basketball's 2023-2024 schedule will include a trip back to ACC Country. "Maryland, Clemson, Davidson, and UAB are expected to headline the 2023 Asheville Championship," Jon Rothstein reported. "There is no timetable on an official announcement. Official dates and matchups are also TBD. This season's Asheville Championship featured Elon, Harvard, East Tennessee State, and Louisiana."
'I'm fine': Terquavion Smith, NC State provide updates after scary injury
RALEIGH, N.C. -- After suffering what appeared to be a scary injury to his elbow and neck, Terquavion Smith was carted off and taken to the hospital on Saturday night. The injury was suffered in the second half against North Carolina and resulted in Leaky Black being ejected due to a Flagrant 2 foul.
Look: Dianna Russini's Sideline Photo In Buffalo Is Going Viral
It's a cold one out there in Buffalo this Sunday afternoon. ESPN's Dianna Russini is enjoying the winter wonderland. Russini, who's in Buffalo to provide coverage of today's Bengals-Bills playoff game, just posted sideline photo of herself on Twitter. She's clearly enjoying the pregame ...
Matt Rhule walked into a gym, and then a heckuva show broke out
There was an awareness already by some that Nebraska's head football coach could pop into the gym. He wasn't coming alone either. Matt Rhule was with his assistants Evan Cooper and Bob Wager, the latter recognizable to everyone there. Wager had long been the football coach of the very high school the Husker staff was visiting.
NBC Sports
Kittle unbothered by Shanahan's response to his positivity
George Kittle and the word "positivity" are synonymous, but not everyone is on board with the 49ers tight end's upbeat outlook on life -- and football. Coach Kyle Shanahan has spoken out about Kittle's fun-loving attitude in the past, saying that sometimes, he can be too positive in certain situations.
Look: Paige Spiranac's Reaction To Brett Maher Is Going Viral
Paige Spiranac is keeping tabs on Sunday's NFL playoff action. When embattled Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher's first extra point attempt against the San Francisco 49ers was blocked, Spiranac dropped a viral tweet about it. "The Cowboys sideline looking at Brett Maher," she wrote, adding a ...
College basketball bracketology: Indiana ascends, Arkansas sinks in updated 2023 NCAA Tournament projection
Joe Lunardi updated his bracketology projections for the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Indiana earned a substantial bump after putting together a three-game winning streak after a potential rock-bottom loss to Penn State. Arkansas, a potential National Championship contender in November, has fallen off due to injuries and a frustrating offense. The...
Look: Deion Sanders Might Be Landing Shocking 5-Star Commit
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders might be on the verge of his biggest commitment yet. Five-star pass rusher Nyckoles Harbor, the No. 16 overall player in the 2023 class, just posted that he's in Boulder, Colorado. Is Coach Prime on the verge of another massive commitment? Harbor, an ...
One recent Husker commit lands in Lincoln; NU fans wait to see what other announcements may come
The tweets about fireworks and things of celebratory nature connected with Husker football staffers late Saturday night hinted commitment announcements could be around the corner. Certainly that was already thought a strong possibility on a visit weekend with the Feb. 1 early signing day fast approaching, and also just before...
2023 college football rankings: Georgia Bulldogs No. 1, crowded field for best teams in college football
The Georgia Bulldogs are back-to-back national champions, earning the No. 1 spot in the consensus 2023 college football rankings. After
247Sports
RECRUITING: USC football offers nation's No. 2 2025 running back Harlem Barry
USC running backs coach Kiel McDonald added another blue-chip running back prospect to his board with an offer to Metairie (LA) recruit Harlem Berry on Thursday. Berry holds an early impressive offer list from Auburn, LSU, Ohio State, Oregon, Florida State, Baylor, Nebraska and Mississippi State. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound sophomore...
247Sports
70K+
Followers
421K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0