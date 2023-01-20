Saquon Barkley is a very good football player, and the Giants do not have nearly enough of those. In fact, they have three men on the roster with the talent to be the best in the world at what they do. Barkley is one. Dexter Lawrence and Andrew Thomas are the others. So it would make no sense for Barkley, who will only be 26 on opening day in September, to go spend the rest of his prime with someone else. He’s the most talented playmaker on the team, Daniel Jones included, and yet while conducting his season autopsy Monday general manager...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 38 MINUTES AGO