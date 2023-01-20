ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Yardbarker

Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
thecomeback.com

Shocking Lamar Jackson contract offer revealed

The Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson could be headed separate ways this off-season. The amount of guaranteed money in his next contract could play a major role in making the divorce final. Ryan Clark of ESPN reports that the Ravens only raised their offer to Lamar from $113 million guaranteed...
BALTIMORE, MD
New York Post

Giants can’t afford to let Saquon Barkley get away now

Saquon Barkley is a very good football player, and the Giants do not have nearly enough of those. In fact, they have three men on the roster with the talent to be the best in the world at what they do. Barkley is one. Dexter Lawrence and Andrew Thomas are the others. So it would make no sense for Barkley, who will only be 26 on opening day in September, to go spend the rest of his prime with someone else. He’s the most talented playmaker on the team, Daniel Jones included, and yet while conducting his season autopsy Monday general manager...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Stefon Diggs addresses sideline drama, early exit after Bills loss to Bengals: 'Easy to criticize'

Stefon Diggs wasn't there to answer answer questions on Sunday. So he spoke for himself on Monday. The Bills receiver was visibly displeased during a sideline interaction with quarterback Josh Allen late in Buffalo's playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. After the game, Diggs reportedly made a quick exit from the Bills locker room and didn't address media.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Denver Gazette

Broncos preparing for second round of interviews as Sean Payton interviews elsewhere

Few know the Broncos' next move in their search for a coach. Led by owner and CEO Greg Penner, the Broncos have completed eight interviews for their vacancy and are set to have a second round of interviews this week and possibly next week. Unlike last year when the Broncos announced their finalists, the new ownership group isn't revealing many details about the search. Many believe former Saints head coach...
DENVER, CO

