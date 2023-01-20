Read full article on original website
Community group concerned over potential hospital merger's impact on access to reproductive health
PUTNAM, Conn. — A group in Connecticut’s quiet corner is trying to put a stop to a proposed hospital merger. Day Kimball Healthcare is looking to become a part of Covenant Health, a Catholic health network. Some are concerned that would mean restrictions to certain types of care.
Connecticut Housatonic River receives new designation
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 41-mile stretch of Connecticut’s Housatonic River has received a new designation from the United States National Park Service. The chairman of the Housatonic River Commission said the Wild and Scenic Designation would help ensure their efforts to maintain the river’s unspoiled beauty and create solid accessibility to groups that […]
'The pizza bill' is back in front of Connecticut legislators
“An Act Designating Pizza as the State Food” made it through the Connecticut House of Representatives but never got called up for a vote in the State Senate. This year though, some lawmakers are trying again; Senate Bill 390 would make Pizza the official food of Connecticut. State Senator...
Study: This Connecticut city is one of the nation’s worst for cheese
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — This isn’t gouda news for Connecticut. Bridgeport ranks as one of the worst cities in the nation for cheese, according to a study from LawnStarter. Coming in at third worst on the list, it only ranks higher than Laredo, Texas, and Salinas, California. The best city for cheese lovers is New […]
This Week in Connecticut: Woodstock Academy senior goes viral for reaction to Harvard acceptance
(WTNH) – A Woodstock Academy senior is heading to Harvard University and his reaction to finding out he was accepted is going viral. 17-year-old Matthew Myslenski and his twin sister Magdalena are seen in the video when they heard the incredible news in December. The video has reached millions...
Petition Circulates for Fairfield and Litchfield Counties to Break Away from the Rest of CT
It's my Change.org petition, yes, another one. The idea is pretty simple, I want Fairfield and Litchfield Counties to secede from the rest of CT, here are the reasons I posted in my Change.Org petition:. The rest of Connecticut disrespects and/or ignores Fairfield and Litchfield Counties, we have a completely...
Health care workers in CT calling for better staffing levels
HARTFORD — Randi Weingarten, president of the 1.7 million-member American Federation of Teachers, joined unionized hospital professionals and leading state lawmakers on Monday calling for more staff and better safety measures at a time when nurse burn-out and high patient ratios are threatening patients and staff alike. During an...
Southbury diner voted best in Connecticut: report
SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — In a state packed with incredible diners, locals and tourists are bound to ask themselves which one is the best of the best. Well, for those who wondered, you’re questions are answered. Food & Wine Magazine recently reported on the best diners in every state, including our own. And the trendy, […]
One Connecticut city may see red light cameras to control speeding, erratic drivers
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury wants to be the first city in Connecticut to test red light cameras, with New Haven and Hartford right behind them. It has to be approved by lawmakers first. A Waterbury lawmaker has already submitted a bill asking permission for the Brass City to test red light cameras on their […]
“Not like other libraries”: How a 197-year-old private library in New Haven survives
Books in the New Haven Institute Library are cataloged on cursive handwritten index cards, which are then organized alphabetically in a wooden cabinet. The New Haven Institute Library is one of 20 private, membership-based libraries left in the country. Kevin McCarthy, who has volunteered at the library for eight years, explained that they use a cataloging system unique to the library, developed by a colleague of Melvil Dewey as an alternative to the Dewey Decimal System. The system at the Institute Library was implemented elsewhere only briefly in India, according to McCarthy.
This city has the most expensive home heating oil in Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — While the cost of home heating oil has risen sharply to last year, it has hit wallets harder in one Connecticut city. The wholesale price of home heating oil can vary depending on where you live in the Constitution State, according to tracking data from the Connecticut Department of Energy and […]
Willimantic police spend 17 hours investigating home
WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) - An investigation at a home in Willimantic continued on Tuesday. A police presence was seen outside of a home on Aspen Place and Ridgewood Road for several hours beginning on Monday morning. They finally left the scene around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The entire house, including...
New gun violence legislation proposals include banning open carry in public
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s governor, health officials, and mayors held a news conference Monday morning to discuss legislation aimed at the reduction of gun violence. Channel 3 learned the legislation will be part of the Gov. Ned Lamont’s package of priorities that he will present to the Connecticut...
Seen Him? Alert For Missing Man Issued By Police In Middletown
Police in Middletown are searching for a missing man who was last seen in Enfield. A silver alert for 35-year-old David Penate-Garcia was issued by Middletown Police on Saturday, Jan. 21. Penate-Garcia was last seen that day in Enfield around 1:30 p.m. while dropping his children off with his ex-wife....
Indigenous tribe's name to be restored to Connecticut river under proposed bill
HARTFORD, Conn. — A state representative wants to restore a piece of Connecticut's pre-colonial history to one of its major water streams. State Rep. Anthony Nolan introduced a bill this week in the state that would restore the Thames River to the Pequot River, named after the tribe that lived on the land for thousands of years.
North Carolina Man Found Guilty Of Murdering 3 Men In Hamden, Connecticut
On Thursday at the United States District Court in Bridgeport, Connecticut a federal jury found Edward Michael Parks, also known as “Lee” and “Trouble,” 36, of Raleigh, North Carolina, guilty of two counts of kidnapping resulting in death, and one count of witness tampering by killing.
Chronic Absenteeism Improved With Home Visits
A Connecticut Education Department report released in December 2020 showed a sharp rise in absenteeism among students at the start of the pandemic so it used $10.7 million in COVID-19 funds to address the problem in at least 15 school districts. The program, a partnership between the Education Department and...
Gov. Ned Lamont unveils legislative proposals on gun violence
Gov. Ned Lamont announced legislative proposals on gun violence at a press conference at the Waterbury Police Department.
VIDEO: House fire rips through Meriden home, one person in hospital
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A third-alarm fire in Meriden tore through a house on North Broad Street on Saturday. One person was rescued from the top floor of the home, and one person was brought to the hospital. Extent of injuries is currently unknown. There were some minor injuries to firefighters, and the house is […]
RESOLVED: Police upgrade search for missing West Hartford teen
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - “As a result of diligent investigative efforts, Rachel has been located and is being reunited with her family. Thank you to our partners in traditional media, and thank you to everyone on social media for sharing this story,” said the West Hartford Police Department.
