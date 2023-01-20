ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cromwell, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Connecticut Housatonic River receives new designation

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 41-mile stretch of Connecticut’s Housatonic River has received a new designation from the United States National Park Service. The chairman of the Housatonic River Commission said the Wild and Scenic Designation would help ensure their efforts to maintain the river’s unspoiled beauty and create solid accessibility to groups that […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

Health care workers in CT calling for better staffing levels

HARTFORD — Randi Weingarten, president of the 1.7 million-member American Federation of Teachers, joined unionized hospital professionals and leading state lawmakers on Monday calling for more staff and better safety measures at a time when nurse burn-out and high patient ratios are threatening patients and staff alike. During an...
WTNH

Southbury diner voted best in Connecticut: report

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — In a state packed with incredible diners, locals and tourists are bound to ask themselves which one is the best of the best. Well, for those who wondered, you’re questions are answered. Food & Wine Magazine recently reported on the best diners in every state, including our own. And the trendy, […]
SOUTHBURY, CT
Yale Daily News

“Not like other libraries”: How a 197-year-old private library in New Haven survives

Books in the New Haven Institute Library are cataloged on cursive handwritten index cards, which are then organized alphabetically in a wooden cabinet. The New Haven Institute Library is one of 20 private, membership-based libraries left in the country. Kevin McCarthy, who has volunteered at the library for eight years, explained that they use a cataloging system unique to the library, developed by a colleague of Melvil Dewey as an alternative to the Dewey Decimal System. The system at the Institute Library was implemented elsewhere only briefly in India, according to McCarthy.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

This city has the most expensive home heating oil in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — While the cost of home heating oil has risen sharply to last year, it has hit wallets harder in one Connecticut city. The wholesale price of home heating oil can vary depending on where you live in the Constitution State, according to tracking data from the Connecticut Department of Energy and […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Willimantic police spend 17 hours investigating home

WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) - An investigation at a home in Willimantic continued on Tuesday. A police presence was seen outside of a home on Aspen Place and Ridgewood Road for several hours beginning on Monday morning. They finally left the scene around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The entire house, including...
WILLIMANTIC, CT
newstalknewengland.com

North Carolina Man Found Guilty Of Murdering 3 Men In Hamden, Connecticut

On Thursday at the United States District Court in Bridgeport, Connecticut a federal jury found Edward Michael Parks, also known as “Lee” and “Trouble,” 36, of Raleigh, North Carolina, guilty of two counts of kidnapping resulting in death, and one count of witness tampering by killing.
HAMDEN, CT
ctnewsjunkie.com

Chronic Absenteeism Improved With Home Visits

A Connecticut Education Department report released in December 2020 showed a sharp rise in absenteeism among students at the start of the pandemic so it used $10.7 million in COVID-19 funds to address the problem in at least 15 school districts. The program, a partnership between the Education Department and...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

VIDEO: House fire rips through Meriden home, one person in hospital

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A third-alarm fire in Meriden tore through a house on North Broad Street on Saturday. One person was rescued from the top floor of the home, and one person was brought to the hospital. Extent of injuries is currently unknown. There were some minor injuries to firefighters, and the house is […]
MERIDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

RESOLVED: Police upgrade search for missing West Hartford teen

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - “As a result of diligent investigative efforts, Rachel has been located and is being reunited with her family. Thank you to our partners in traditional media, and thank you to everyone on social media for sharing this story,” said the West Hartford Police Department.
WEST HARTFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy