MIAMI -- A veteran off-duty officer with the Miami-Dade Police Department shot and killed a man Saturday evening during a run in with the man at a strip shopping center in Homestead, authorities said.The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting, which occurred around 6 p.m. in the Oasis Plaza, located at NE 8th Street, according to officials.It was not immediately clear if the officer, who has been on the force for 30 yeas, will be placed on administrative duty while the FDLE investigation occurs.Investigators said the man, whose identity was pending, was in the parking lot and...

HOMESTEAD, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO