ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click10.com

Vandal suffers electric shock in Fort Lauderdale, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A neighborhood was relying on a generator on Monday morning after a man suffers burns after suffering an electric shock in Fort Lauderdale, police said. The vandal was hospitalized at Broward Health Medical Center on Sunday after the incident near the intersection of Northeast 15...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO deputy hospitalized following crash in Lighthouse Point

LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward County Sheriff’s deputy was hurt and hospitalized following a crash in Lighthouse Point. Around 10 p.m., BSO officers and Lighthouse Pint Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene on Sunday at 3900 N Federal Hwy. Officials said he was transported to the...
LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FL
CBS Miami

Man shot, killed by veteran off-duty Miami-Dade officer in Homestead

MIAMI -- A veteran off-duty officer with the Miami-Dade Police Department shot and killed a man Saturday evening during a run in with the man at a strip shopping center in Homestead, authorities said.The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting, which occurred around 6 p.m. in the Oasis Plaza, located at NE 8th Street, according to officials.It was not immediately clear if the officer, who has been on the force for 30 yeas, will be placed on administrative duty while the FDLE investigation occurs.Investigators said the man, whose identity was pending, was in the parking lot and...
HOMESTEAD, FL
cw34.com

Deputy suspended for shoplifting arrest at Home Depot

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A deputy with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office received a weeklong suspension for shoplifting at Home Depot, an Internal Affairs investigation revealed. According to the IA report, authorities arrested Deputy Daniel Golubovic for stealing $46.56 worth of items from the store on...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

South Florida Doctor Sentenced to Prison for Unlawfully Dispensing Narcotics

Dr. Ronald Lubetsky was sentenced recently to five years in prison by U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks for unlawfully dispensing narcotics, specifically oxycodone and morphine. Lubetsky was convicted at trial in November on seven counts of unlawfully dispensing narcotics. Trial evidence showed that law enforcement learned of Lubetsky’s operation...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
cbs12.com

Storm drain, brothel, and stabbing: Top stories in photos

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Check out the top stories from this week in photos. Woman pulled from storm drain for the third time in over 2 years. A woman was pulled from a storm drain for the third time in over two years. The Delray Beach Police...
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCA RATON POLICE HOLD THE MAZZARELLA

Harrison Mazzarella Jailed On Multiple Charges After Alleged Boca Raton Incident. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton police held the Mazzarella after an alleged robbery and battery situation in the City of Boca Raton. According to a police report obtained by BocaNewsNow.com, Harrison […]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Rare Violations For Casa D’Angelo In Boca Raton, Cited By State Of Florida

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Casa D’Angelo, one of Boca Raton’s mainstay restaurants, just received three high priority violations from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation during an inspection on January 17th. The restaurant was NOT ordered to close, but is subject […]
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Man robs Chase Bank in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man got away with an undisclosed amount at a bank today in Lake Worth. On Jan. 21, around 1:30 p.m., a man walked in to the Chase Bank on 2603 10th Ave N 1st with a firearm. According to a PIO with...
LAKE WORTH, FL
WSVN-TV

Crash in Pembroke Pines leads to road closure

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A car was left mangled and unrecognizable after a bad crash in Pembroke Pines. The crash shut down Flamingo Road between Pines Boulevard and Pembroke Road around 2 a.m., Monday. Police are investigating the scene as workers clean up the area. Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy