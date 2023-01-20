Read full article on original website
In 2017, a 15-year-old girl snuck out to meet a man and never came back. Then, her parents made a shocking discovery.Fatim HemrajFort Lauderdale, FL
Florida beach walkers spot triangle light formation hovering over oceanRoger MarshDelray Beach, FL
8 were injured in Shooting at Miami's Martin Luther King Jr. Parkhard and smartMiami, FL
Anthony's Runway slated to reopen this week in Fort Lauderdale as new Runway 84Best of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
9 Miami Area Apartments That Are Under $900 a MonthEvan CrosbyMiami, FL
Florida Deputy Caught Shoplifting, Gets One-Week Suspension, Keeps Job
This is a story about a deputy who did a Florida Man thing... and still kept his job with the police department. According to CBS-12, a deputy with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Department was caught shoplifting at Home Depot and received a one-week suspension from his job with the department.
Vandal suffers electric shock in Fort Lauderdale, police say
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A neighborhood was relying on a generator on Monday morning after a man suffers burns after suffering an electric shock in Fort Lauderdale, police said. The vandal was hospitalized at Broward Health Medical Center on Sunday after the incident near the intersection of Northeast 15...
West Boca Raton Man, Tired Of Waiting At HOA Gate, Threatens Driver With Knife
PBSO: Homeowner Arrested After Threatening Driver In Mission Bay. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Waiting in line is often better than sitting in jail. That’s the message likely learned by Marcelo Loureiro. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says Loureiro was tired of waiting […]
BSO deputy hospitalized following crash in Lighthouse Point
LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward County Sheriff’s deputy was hurt and hospitalized following a crash in Lighthouse Point. Around 10 p.m., BSO officers and Lighthouse Pint Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene on Sunday at 3900 N Federal Hwy. Officials said he was transported to the...
Antisemitic propaganda, wood chips found on vehicles at PBSO headquarters
Antisemitic propaganda and wood chips were discovered Sunday morning in the employee parking lot at Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office headquarters.
Off-duty Florida officer kills gunman in videotaped shooting outside a Publix
An off-duty police officer fatally shot a gunman during a confrontation outside a South Florida supermarket Saturday night in an encounter captured on video.
Man shot, killed by veteran off-duty Miami-Dade officer in Homestead
MIAMI -- A veteran off-duty officer with the Miami-Dade Police Department shot and killed a man Saturday evening during a run in with the man at a strip shopping center in Homestead, authorities said.The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting, which occurred around 6 p.m. in the Oasis Plaza, located at NE 8th Street, according to officials.It was not immediately clear if the officer, who has been on the force for 30 yeas, will be placed on administrative duty while the FDLE investigation occurs.Investigators said the man, whose identity was pending, was in the parking lot and...
At least 8 people are hurt in a shooting at a Miami park
At least eight people — including two juveniles — were injured Sunday evening following a shooting at a Miami park, according to authorities. Details are still emerging from the incident, which occurred in an area of Little River Park, located northwest of downtown Miami.
Deputy suspended for shoplifting arrest at Home Depot
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A deputy with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office received a weeklong suspension for shoplifting at Home Depot, an Internal Affairs investigation revealed. According to the IA report, authorities arrested Deputy Daniel Golubovic for stealing $46.56 worth of items from the store on...
South Florida Doctor Sentenced to Prison for Unlawfully Dispensing Narcotics
Dr. Ronald Lubetsky was sentenced recently to five years in prison by U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks for unlawfully dispensing narcotics, specifically oxycodone and morphine. Lubetsky was convicted at trial in November on seven counts of unlawfully dispensing narcotics. Trial evidence showed that law enforcement learned of Lubetsky’s operation...
Man in custody, deputy hospitalized after reported carjacking, BSO-involved crash at FLL
FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy was taken to the hospital following a reported carjacking and crash at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport that ended with a man in handcuffs. Authorities said the chaotic chain of events started after reports of a man stealing...
Storm drain, brothel, and stabbing: Top stories in photos
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Check out the top stories from this week in photos. Woman pulled from storm drain for the third time in over 2 years. A woman was pulled from a storm drain for the third time in over two years. The Delray Beach Police...
Man, woman dead in suspected murder-suicide at Olympia
A man shot a woman and then himself in an apparent murder-suicide inside a Wellington gated community, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
BOCA RATON POLICE HOLD THE MAZZARELLA
Harrison Mazzarella Jailed On Multiple Charges After Alleged Boca Raton Incident. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton police held the Mazzarella after an alleged robbery and battery situation in the City of Boca Raton. According to a police report obtained by BocaNewsNow.com, Harrison […]
Man, woman dead in double shooting at Olympia subdivision
A man and woman died in a double shooting in the Olympia subdivision, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Friday night.
Rare Violations For Casa D’Angelo In Boca Raton, Cited By State Of Florida
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Casa D’Angelo, one of Boca Raton’s mainstay restaurants, just received three high priority violations from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation during an inspection on January 17th. The restaurant was NOT ordered to close, but is subject […]
Man robs Chase Bank in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man got away with an undisclosed amount at a bank today in Lake Worth. On Jan. 21, around 1:30 p.m., a man walked in to the Chase Bank on 2603 10th Ave N 1st with a firearm. According to a PIO with...
Florida Man Injured When Falling Iguana Smacks Him In The Face During Yoga Class
A Florida man was left bleeding and bruised after an iguana fell on his face during a yoga class last Saturday in Miami. Instructor Anamargret Sanchez was teaching a free community class at Miami’s Legion Park in the city’s Upper Eastside neighborhood. Sanchez told The Miami
Top floors of Broward County Courthouse closed due to cracks found in building
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Cracks found in the Broward County Courthouse have led to the closure of the top three floors of the building. Floors 18 through 20 of the federal building in Fort Lauderdale are currently off limits. Inspectors found cracks last week, which engineers are now evaluating.
Crash in Pembroke Pines leads to road closure
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A car was left mangled and unrecognizable after a bad crash in Pembroke Pines. The crash shut down Flamingo Road between Pines Boulevard and Pembroke Road around 2 a.m., Monday. Police are investigating the scene as workers clean up the area. Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television...
