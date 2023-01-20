ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottonwood, AZ

myradioplace.com

Day 20 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22

It’s Day 20 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 Program. Today we are asking for the public’s help in finding fugitive Pamela Jean Meredith. In May of 2021, while she was in the Yavapai County Jail on a separate arrest, Detectives learned that Meredith stole $10,000 in cash from her former employer. When confronted on the issue by her employer, she contacted her friend and told him to dispose of the money. Prescott Valley Police Detectives were able to contact the friend who admitted to knowing of the money which he turned over to the detectives.Meredith was convicted on charges of Theft and Trafficking Stolen Property for this incident. After some jail time, she was released on probation. Meredith now has a nationwide extraditable Probation Violation Warrant from this case and 5 additional Probation Violation Warrants from multiple other cases. Meredith is a white female, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 125 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Her last known address was in the 4400 block of North Duke Drive in Dewey, AZ.If you provide information leading to the arrest of Day 20 of CATCH 22, you could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

2 killed in head-on crash on US-93, the main highway used to go to Las Vegas

Two people were killed in a crash on the main highway that heads toward Nevada on Friday afternoon, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. At around 1 p.m. on Jan. 20, DPS says several people were hurt in a 2-car head-on crash on US-93. Two people died and at least two more were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
LAS VEGAS, NV
theprescotttimes.com

Yavapai News - Airplane down Skull Valley

Sunday, January 22, at 10:20 am YCSO Deputies responded to the report of a downed aircraft on a private airstrip in Skull Valley. It’s reported that the plane had clipped a tree branch during an attempted take-off the day prior and the plane was left where it landed. There are no injuries, and the owners of the plane were working on getting it removed from the location.
SKULL VALLEY, AZ
AZFamily

ADOT: I-40 reopens between US 93 and Williams

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 93-mile stretch of Interstate 40 has reopened between the U.S. 93 and Williams Friday morning after previously being closed due to dangerous driving conditions. The Arizona Department of Transportation announced the closure just after 6 a.m., and that the interstate had reopened around 8 a.m....
PHOENIX, AZ
prescottenews.com

City of Prescott Seeks New Applications for the Industrial Development Authority and Library Advisory Board

The Prescott City Council Subcommittee on Appointments is seeking applications from citizens who are interested in serving on the Industrial Development Authority and the Library Advisory Board. Library Advisory Board 03/2023-03/2024 (short-term seat to fill resignation) 1 No. Boards, commissions and committees provide opportunities for citizens to take an active...
PRESCOTT, AZ
ABC 15 News

Flagstaff snowfall creeping its way into the record books

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — New numbers from the National Weather Service show that January has been a frosty month for the high country. This year, Flagstaff has seen its 4th highest amount of snowfall for January on record. According to the National Weather Service, Flagstaff has seen 57.9" of snow...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

The Yavapai College Prescott Art Gallery Presents: One Gallery, Two Solo Exhibitions

The Yavapai College Prescott Art Gallery Presents:. One Gallery, Two Solo Exhibitions . . . Tristyn Bustamante: Postbiological Ponderings | Tess Mosko Scherer: When Women Were Birds. January 20 – March 3, 2023. Opening Reception and Fourth Friday Artwalk:. Friday, January 27, 2023, 5pm-7:30pm. For Immediate Release. Concurrent solo...
PRESCOTT, AZ
12news.com

Storms battering California will move into Arizona over weekend. Here's what you can expect

PHOENIX — A string of storms that have been battering California and the west coast will move inland and bring significant impacts to State 48 this weekend. Precipitation will begin in western Arizona around 4 p.m. on Saturday. If you live closer to Flagstaff, the snow should hold off until about 8 p.m. Saturday. Rain will hold off in the Valley until around 11 p.m. and snow won't arrive in the White Mountains until after midnight. Snow levels will begin around 5,500 feet. Above that level is where we’ll see the highest snow totals over the next few days.
ARIZONA STATE
Mohave Daily News

MHS hoops suffers week of losses

BULLHEAD CITY — The Mohave High School girls varsity basketball team fell 54-21 to Prescott High on Friday night and 50-18 to Bradshaw Mountain High on the road Thursday night. Prescott established dominance early, closing out the first quarter with an 18-3 lead. The Thunderbirds struggled to surpass PHS'...
PRESCOTT, AZ

