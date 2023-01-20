Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
myradioplace.com
Day 20 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22
It’s Day 20 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 Program. Today we are asking for the public’s help in finding fugitive Pamela Jean Meredith. In May of 2021, while she was in the Yavapai County Jail on a separate arrest, Detectives learned that Meredith stole $10,000 in cash from her former employer. When confronted on the issue by her employer, she contacted her friend and told him to dispose of the money. Prescott Valley Police Detectives were able to contact the friend who admitted to knowing of the money which he turned over to the detectives.Meredith was convicted on charges of Theft and Trafficking Stolen Property for this incident. After some jail time, she was released on probation. Meredith now has a nationwide extraditable Probation Violation Warrant from this case and 5 additional Probation Violation Warrants from multiple other cases. Meredith is a white female, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 125 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Her last known address was in the 4400 block of North Duke Drive in Dewey, AZ.If you provide information leading to the arrest of Day 20 of CATCH 22, you could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward.
Two dead, two hurt in crash on U.S. 93 north of Wickenburg
Two people are dead and at least two others are hurt after a serious accident on U.S. 93 in Yavapai County.
fox10phoenix.com
2 killed in head-on crash on US-93, the main highway used to go to Las Vegas
Two people were killed in a crash on the main highway that heads toward Nevada on Friday afternoon, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. At around 1 p.m. on Jan. 20, DPS says several people were hurt in a 2-car head-on crash on US-93. Two people died and at least two more were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
theprescotttimes.com
Yavapai News - Airplane down Skull Valley
Sunday, January 22, at 10:20 am YCSO Deputies responded to the report of a downed aircraft on a private airstrip in Skull Valley. It’s reported that the plane had clipped a tree branch during an attempted take-off the day prior and the plane was left where it landed. There are no injuries, and the owners of the plane were working on getting it removed from the location.
AZFamily
I-17 reopens between Cordes Lake & Camp Verde; Flagstaff sees near-record January snowfall total
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/AP) - Interstate 17 has reopened between Cordes Lake and Camp Verde as dangerous road conditions prompted ADOT to close the highway throughout much of the morning commute. As Arizona’s Family First Alert Weather team forecasted days in advance, a storm system began moving into the region...
AZFamily
ADOT: I-40 reopens between US 93 and Williams
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 93-mile stretch of Interstate 40 has reopened between the U.S. 93 and Williams Friday morning after previously being closed due to dangerous driving conditions. The Arizona Department of Transportation announced the closure just after 6 a.m., and that the interstate had reopened around 8 a.m....
prescottenews.com
City of Prescott Seeks New Applications for the Industrial Development Authority and Library Advisory Board
The Prescott City Council Subcommittee on Appointments is seeking applications from citizens who are interested in serving on the Industrial Development Authority and the Library Advisory Board. Library Advisory Board 03/2023-03/2024 (short-term seat to fill resignation) 1 No. Boards, commissions and committees provide opportunities for citizens to take an active...
Flagstaff closing in on near-record January snowfall total
More snow will take place on Monday over northern Arizona. This will add to what already is near-record snowfall amounts in Flagstaff for the month of January. The post Flagstaff closing in on near-record January snowfall total appeared first on KYMA.
ABC 15 News
Flagstaff snowfall creeping its way into the record books
FLAGSTAFF, AZ — New numbers from the National Weather Service show that January has been a frosty month for the high country. This year, Flagstaff has seen its 4th highest amount of snowfall for January on record. According to the National Weather Service, Flagstaff has seen 57.9" of snow...
prescottenews.com
SRP solar plant northwest of Flagstaff expected to offset 1 billion pounds of CO2 each year – Cronkite News
Photo: SRP and Clenera will begin construction on Arizona’s largest solar plant in 2023 northwest of Flagstaff. SRP has been working to expand solar, including at East Line Solar in Coolidge, shown here, which was initiated by SRP and is owned and operated by a subsidiary of AES. (Photo courtesy of SRP)
theprescotttimes.com
The Yavapai College Prescott Art Gallery Presents: One Gallery, Two Solo Exhibitions
The Yavapai College Prescott Art Gallery Presents:. One Gallery, Two Solo Exhibitions . . . Tristyn Bustamante: Postbiological Ponderings | Tess Mosko Scherer: When Women Were Birds. January 20 – March 3, 2023. Opening Reception and Fourth Friday Artwalk:. Friday, January 27, 2023, 5pm-7:30pm. For Immediate Release. Concurrent solo...
kjzz.org
Arizona is having a surprisingly wet winter — and it's actually helping the drought
For the last week, we’ve seen heavy rains in the Valley and mountains of snow in the high country. In Phoenix, rainfall is already above average with 1.23 inches of rain this month. And up north in Flagstaff, snowpack is two feet above normal. As Arizona faces historic drought...
12news.com
Storms battering California will move into Arizona over weekend. Here's what you can expect
PHOENIX — A string of storms that have been battering California and the west coast will move inland and bring significant impacts to State 48 this weekend. Precipitation will begin in western Arizona around 4 p.m. on Saturday. If you live closer to Flagstaff, the snow should hold off until about 8 p.m. Saturday. Rain will hold off in the Valley until around 11 p.m. and snow won't arrive in the White Mountains until after midnight. Snow levels will begin around 5,500 feet. Above that level is where we’ll see the highest snow totals over the next few days.
Mohave Daily News
MHS hoops suffers week of losses
BULLHEAD CITY — The Mohave High School girls varsity basketball team fell 54-21 to Prescott High on Friday night and 50-18 to Bradshaw Mountain High on the road Thursday night. Prescott established dominance early, closing out the first quarter with an 18-3 lead. The Thunderbirds struggled to surpass PHS'...
Comments / 1