Weekend Road Trip: Pere Marquette State Park by way of the Great River Road– This Sunday is the Bald Eagle Festival

How much snow is in the St. Louis forecast?
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The big story this week is the impending winter storm. It has all the classic earmarks of a solid snowmaker. The only aspect of this system that is marginal will be the temperatures, which will hover close to freezing through the event. That is important to the eventual impact on roads, […]
Parts of Missouri Could Get Hit with ‘Significant’ Snow Midweek
Be aware that weather midweek could become interesting for many parts of Missouri and also some parts of Illinois as a storm system will be moving through the Midwest with "significant" snow possible. The National Weather Service out of St. Louis is warning that snow is likely to fall in...
Heavy Snow Is Coming to St. Louis Again This Week
Expect 3 to 6 inches in the St. Louis area
mymoinfo.com
Winter Storm Watch Going Into Effect
(St. Louis) It looks like we could be getting our first major snowfall of 2023 this week. Marashall Pfahler is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says it looks right now like central and southern Missouri are in the impact area. The system is expected...
Light winter mix developing late Saturday evening
A weak weather system is tracking across Missouri this evening, expected to bring a light winter mix to the St. Louis area into Sunday morning.
KSDK
Rain Tuesday night changes to snow by Wednesday morning
ST. LOUIS — A strong upper level system is expected to create major weather impacts for central portions of the United States. With above average temperatures for the St. Louis area so far in January, snowfall has not been measurable at St. Louis Lambert International Airport. Only a trace has been reported through January 22.
Winter Storm Watch: Heavy snow and the ‘Memphis Low’ benchmark
A Winter Storm Watch now covers metro St. Louis for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with the possibility of heavy snow of 4 or more inches.
MetroLink service changes starting today
Maintenance and improvements to the MetroLink system starting Monday evening will impact riders. The work that is about to start means that Metrolink trains will operate on a single track at different locations for extended periods of time.
5 Top Pancakes in St. Louis, Chosen by Our Critic
Our weekly roundup of some of our favorite St. Louis dishes
edglentoday.com
Lane Closures Announced On I-270 In Madison County Beginning Saturday
GRANITE CITY - The Illinois Department of Transportation announces the closure of the inside lane of westbound I-270 between IL 3 and Riverview Drive in Missouri beginning at 5:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023, weather permitting. This work is needed to do survey work and the lane is expected to be opened by 9:00 p.m.
Car thieves target Armory, City Foundry over the weekend in midtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after a string of car break-ins in midtown St. Louis over the weekend. Several happened at Armory STL on Friday and more at City Foundry STL on Saturday night, which ended with shots being fired at police. 5 On Your Side spoke with...
With car break-ins on the rise, downtown visitors opt to pay for a little peace of mind
St. Louis police are investigating car break-ins at entertainment venues over the weekend. At Enterprise Center on Sunday, some people said they were taking extra measures because of the recent break-ins before heading to the Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock show.
Crews investigating fatal crash Saturday night near I-70
The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Saturday night on St. Charles Rock Road near I-70.
advantagenews.com
Wood River starts process to raze nuisance building
The Wood River City Council approved a resolution Tuesday night declaring a former church property on State Street unsafe and a public nuisance. City Manager Steve Palen said final plans for the building would likely be demolition unless a developer showed interest. Your browser does not support the audio element.
KMOV
Speed limit lowered in Old Town Historic District of Cottleville
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The City of Cottleville lowered the speed limit from 25 to 20 miles per hour on all streets in the Old Town Historic District area. Wade Brewer owns Plank Road Pizza on Highway N in the historic district. He’s in favor of the lower speed limit.
stlpublicradio.org
Through the cemetery gates of Jefferson County goes Dennis Bentley, gravefinder
As a hobbyist grave photographer, Dennis Bentley prefers his art with a side of macabre. Bentley, a radio systems specialist with St. Louis Public Radio, has actually spent the last 12 years documenting gravestones for FindAGrave.com. In his downtime from keeping the station’s many technical systems running, Bentley has contributed...
KMOV
Fatal crash shuts down part of St. Charles Rock Road
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A fatal accident resulted in one person’s death, two others seriously injured and part of St. Charles Rock Road in St. John to be shut down on Saturday. The crash was reported just after 8 p.m. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, Larry Peeples,...
FOX2now.com
Questions remain about what happened inside Illinois corrections facility
FOX 2 is looking into what happened inside Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro, Illinois. Several calls went out Wednesday about a potential mass overdose. Questions remain about what happened inside Illinois …. FOX 2 is looking into what happened inside Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro, Illinois. Several calls went out...
St. Peters’ couple frustrated with Frontier Airlines over honeymoon hardship
Charley Sellini and her husband Chuck were married in 2020. Their honeymoon plans were quickly put on hold.
