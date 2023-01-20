Auburn continued its solid play on the road, got yet another SEC win, and extending its winning streak as the Tigers dispatched South Carolina 81-66 in Columbia today. Johni Broome had his best game of the season with 27 points and 11 rebounds, while Wendell Green added another double-double with 16 points and 12 assists. Allen Flanigan came close with 8 points and 10 rebounds. For South Carolina, G.G. Jackson showed why he was such a highly-rated prospect with 30 points in the loss.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO