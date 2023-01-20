Read full article on original website
Related
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
‘It’s a farce’: the giant Brexit border control site now used to inspect Ukrainian pets
The customs inspection site at Sevington in Kent has space for 1,700 lorries, but lies largely deserted
BBC
Miss Wales Darcey Corria seriously injured in M4 crash
Miss Wales Darcey Corria has suffered a broken pelvis and two broken bones in her neck after an M4 crash. She is being treated at the University Hospital of Wales (UHW), Cardiff, following the crash near Bridgend on Thursday evening. In a social media video, she said she was "feeling...
US News and World Report
Pope's Congo Visit Seeks to Heal 'Still Bleeding' Wounds, Envoy Says
KINSHASA (Reuters) - Pope Francis's visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo will remind the world not to ignore decades-long conflicts that have beset the mineral-rich nation and wrecked the lives of millions, the Vatican's envoy to Kinshasa said. Francis is expected to visit Congo from Jan. 31 to Feb....
US News and World Report
Pakistanis Make Light of Frequent Power Blackouts
KARACHI (Reuters) - Pakistan's worst power outage in months became a source of humour for some in the country of 220 million, where an energy network desperately in need of an upgrade can lead to frequent blackouts and electricity rationing. The nationwide outage, the second since October that left schools,...
BBC
Cheshire needs bus franchising deal, says MP
Cheshire needs similar powers to Greater Manchester and the Liverpool City Region when it comes to planning and running bus services, an MP said. Labour's Samantha Dixon, who represents the City of Chester, said the government was "pitting areas against areas" to secure funding and "it often seems that bigger urban areas win out".
BBC
Stoke-on-Trent council to create more special needs places
An extra 88 places for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) will be created in Stoke-on-Trent. A centre for 40 pupils aged between seven and 18 is also planned, with more than £3.6m put aside for the schemes. The city council currently has 62 SEND places. Janine...
BBC
Richard Sharp: Who is the BBC chairman?
Richard Sharp has been the chairman of the BBC since February 2021. As chairman of the BBC's board, he is in charge of upholding and protecting the BBC's independence and ensuring the BBC fulfils its mission to inform, educate and entertain, among other things. A former banker, the 66-year-old earns...
US News and World Report
FBI Says N. Korea-Related Hacker Group Behind U.S. Crypto Firm Heist
(Reuters) - A hacker group associated with North Korea, the Lazarus Group, also known as APT38, was responsible for the theft last June of $100 million from U.S. crypto firm Harmony's Horizon bridge, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said on Monday. On Jan. 13, North Korean cyber actors used a...
US News and World Report
Beirut Blast Investigator Charges Two Generals, Former Army Chief - Sources
BEIRUT (Reuters) - A judge probing the deadly August 2020 Beirut port explosion has charged two of the country's top generals and a former army chief over the blast, three judicial sources said. The three sources said Judge Tarek Bitar had charged spy chief Major General Abbas Ibrahim, State Security...
BBC
Bournemouth e-scooter row: Man guilty of 'peacemaker' murder
A man has been found guilty of murdering a stranger trying to act as a "peacemaker" in an argument over an e-scooter. Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai admitted stabbing Tom Roberts, 21, in Bournemouth in March 2022, but denied intending to cause him serious harm. After its verdict, the jury was told the...
US News and World Report
Iran Condemns Sanctions Imposed by EU, Britain and Threatens Retaliation
DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran on Tuesday strongly condemned new sanctions imposed by the European Union and Britain and said it would retaliate, after the West stepped up pressure on Iran over its crackdown on protests. "The Islamic Republic will soon announce the list of new sanctions against the human rights...
US News and World Report
Indian University Warns Students Not to Screen BBC Documentary on Modi
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - A top Indian university has threatened strict disciplinary action if its students' union carries out plans on Tuesday to screen a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the move might disturb peace and harmony on campus. Modi's government has dismissed the documentary, which questioned...
Extremists storm govt office in Somalia’s capital; 5 dead
MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Al-Qaida-linked extremists stormed a regional government office in Somalia’s capital Sunday, and five civilians were killed, the government said. The founder of the Aamin ambulance service, Abdulkadir Adan, told The Associated Press his team collected 16 wounded people from the scene. The al-Shabab extremist...
US News and World Report
India Blocks BBC Documentary on PM Modi From Airing in India
MUMBAI (Reuters) - India has blocked the airing of a BBC documentary which questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership during the 2002 Gujarat riots, saying that even sharing of any clips via social media is barred. Directions to block the clips from being shared have been issued using emergency powers...
BBC
Gender law impasse can be broken - Sarwar
The standoff between the UK and Scottish governments over gender recognition reform can be resolved, according to Scottish Labour. Anas Sarwar said there were "challenges" over the impact on single-sex spaces but said the UK government's blocking of the law was wrong. Instead, he called on the Equalities and Human...
Comments / 0