Fox5 KVVU

Farm Basket to open new east Las Vegas location on Wednesday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Developers on Wednesday will debut a new location of beloved Las Vegas eatery Farm Basket. According to developer Dapper Companies, Farm Basket will open its new locations on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The company says eatery The Great Greek will open its new location on Wednesday as well.
963kklz.com

Dozens of Regal Cinemas Closures Include A Las Vegas Favorite

Dozens of Regal Cinemas locations across the country are set to close after the theater’s parent company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy late last year. The closures include one of our own Las Vegas Theaters. The pandemic changed our country – our world – in many ways. One big...
Fox5 KVVU

Village Square movie theater in west Las Vegas set to close, reports say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nearly 40 Regal Cinemas locations across the country are set to close after the theater’s parent company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy late last year. According to Insider, Regal’s parent company, Cineworld, made the announcement of the 39 Regal Cinemas locations that will close...
Fox5 KVVU

Construction begins on Blake Shelton’s $30M Las Vegas venue

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Crews last week officially broke ground on country superstar Blake Shelton’s Las Vegas venue. According to Clark County, Shelton’s venue, dubbed Ole Red, will be located near the Horseshow Las Vegas, at the Grand Bazaar Shops on the southeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road.
news3lv.com

THINGS TO DO: Valentine's Day happenings across Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Valentine's Day is fast approaching, and those planning to celebrate their loved ones will have many options to choose from across the valley. The Ethel M Chocolate Factory will once again be hosting its annual 'Lights of Love' display at its cactus garden starting Friday, February 3rd, through Valentine's Day.
Fox5 KVVU

Stevie Nicks announces show on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks announced on Monday she will extend her touring run with a show in Las Vegas. According to promoter Live Nation, Nicks has added 14 additional performances across the country, with a stop in Las Vegas added to the list.
news3lv.com

National Blonde Brownie Day offer at Dickey's Barbecue Pit

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Start off Sunday morning with a toasty treat on National Blonde Brownie Day. Dickey's Barbecue Pit is making a sweet offer to celebrate National Blonde Brownie Day on Sunday, January 22. Each purchase of Dickey’s iconic Big Yellow Cup will come with a free blondie...
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police: Man shot outside gas station near Boulder Highway, Russell

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man in his 40s was killed after an altercation at a gas station Sunday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. LVMPD said the investigation was taking place at a gas station located in the 6400 block of Boulder Highway, near Russell Road. Police said a man in his 40s and a suspect got into a verbal argument outside the gas station and both were armed, with the suspect fatally shooting the victim. LVMPD then said the suspect ran from the scene.
Salon

Kyle Rittenhouse blames "woke mob" for cancellation of event at Vegas hotel

Kyle Rittenhouse enters the courtroom at the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 8, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. (Sean Krajacic-Pool/Getty Images) After expressing disappointment over the cancellation of a "rally against censorship" event that was to be held at a Texas brewery towards the end of January, Kyle Rittenhouse has been hit with another shut down that he blames on the "woke mob."
news3lv.com

Blake Shelton breaks ground on Ole Red in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Music superstar Blake Shelton is bringing his country style to Las Vegas. Ole Red broke ground at Horseshoe Las Vegas on Thursday. Shelton kicked off the event with a Q&A and live performances from past contestants of "The Voice." His restaurant features a 3-floor, 27,000-square-foot...
