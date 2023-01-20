Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
Farm Basket to open new east Las Vegas location on Wednesday
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Developers on Wednesday will debut a new location of beloved Las Vegas eatery Farm Basket. According to developer Dapper Companies, Farm Basket will open its new locations on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The company says eatery The Great Greek will open its new location on Wednesday as well.
news3lv.com
TAG Global Spirits Awards taking over Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The TAG Global Spirits Awards are taking over Las Vegas next week. Co-founder and master mixologist Tony Abou-Ganim joined us to share a taste of what you can expect.
963kklz.com
Dozens of Regal Cinemas Closures Include A Las Vegas Favorite
Dozens of Regal Cinemas locations across the country are set to close after the theater’s parent company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy late last year. The closures include one of our own Las Vegas Theaters. The pandemic changed our country – our world – in many ways. One big...
Fox5 KVVU
Village Square movie theater in west Las Vegas set to close, reports say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nearly 40 Regal Cinemas locations across the country are set to close after the theater’s parent company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy late last year. According to Insider, Regal’s parent company, Cineworld, made the announcement of the 39 Regal Cinemas locations that will close...
Las Vegas movie theater shares efforts to evolve as industry changes across U.S.
As Regal Cinemas' recent bankruptcy filing is set to close one Las Vegas theater location, a local theater shared with 8 News Now their efforts to adapt to the industry's ever-evolving landscape.
Unique Aviation-Themed Restaurant in Las Vegas Is Such a Cool Concept
Everything is served in flights!
Fox5 KVVU
Construction begins on Blake Shelton’s $30M Las Vegas venue
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Crews last week officially broke ground on country superstar Blake Shelton’s Las Vegas venue. According to Clark County, Shelton’s venue, dubbed Ole Red, will be located near the Horseshow Las Vegas, at the Grand Bazaar Shops on the southeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road.
news3lv.com
THINGS TO DO: Valentine's Day happenings across Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Valentine's Day is fast approaching, and those planning to celebrate their loved ones will have many options to choose from across the valley. The Ethel M Chocolate Factory will once again be hosting its annual 'Lights of Love' display at its cactus garden starting Friday, February 3rd, through Valentine's Day.
news3lv.com
Love in the air: Las Vegas named top city for marriage proposals in US
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new report is giving the 'Marriage Capital of the World' a new title just in time for Valentine's Day. A team with Shane Co. recently put together a study ranking the top 20 best cities in the United States for popping the question, with Las Vegas coming out on top.
Fox5 KVVU
Stevie Nicks announces show on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks announced on Monday she will extend her touring run with a show in Las Vegas. According to promoter Live Nation, Nicks has added 14 additional performances across the country, with a stop in Las Vegas added to the list.
Man killed by driverless car after it rolls down driveway dragging him with it in west Las Vegas valley
A 77-year-old man was killed by his own vehicle after it rolled down a driveway dragging him with it, police said.
news3lv.com
Formula 1 race to bring $1.2 billion to Las Vegas economy, adding 7,000 jobs
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The excitement continues to build as Las Vegas gears up to host a Formula 1 race later this year. Race officials shared their vision on Monday as part of the Preview Las Vegas event put on by the Vegas Chamber at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
news3lv.com
National Blonde Brownie Day offer at Dickey's Barbecue Pit
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Start off Sunday morning with a toasty treat on National Blonde Brownie Day. Dickey's Barbecue Pit is making a sweet offer to celebrate National Blonde Brownie Day on Sunday, January 22. Each purchase of Dickey’s iconic Big Yellow Cup will come with a free blondie...
news3lv.com
Latin pop group RBD returns to the stage after 15 years with 'Soy Rebelde Tour'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Get your red ties and pink cowboy hats ready Las Vegas, Latin pop group multi-generational phenomenon RBD returns after 15 years with an international tour. The "Soy Rebelde Tour" is set to include 26 cities across the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The tour will...
8newsnow.com
Harley A. Harmon: Train explosion blew him right into Las Vegas valley politics
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On a Sunday morning in April 1909, an engineer was pushing 31 cars of oranges from the railroad depot in Kelso to Cima, a steep 19-mile run in what would become California’s Mojave National Preserve. One steam engine in front on the Union Pacific...
Shooting at southeast Las Vegas valley gas station leaves 1 dead, no arrest made
Metro police are investigating a shooting at a southeast Las Vegas valley gas station that left one man dead.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police: Man shot outside gas station near Boulder Highway, Russell
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man in his 40s was killed after an altercation at a gas station Sunday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. LVMPD said the investigation was taking place at a gas station located in the 6400 block of Boulder Highway, near Russell Road. Police said a man in his 40s and a suspect got into a verbal argument outside the gas station and both were armed, with the suspect fatally shooting the victim. LVMPD then said the suspect ran from the scene.
Kyle Rittenhouse blames "woke mob" for cancellation of event at Vegas hotel
Kyle Rittenhouse enters the courtroom at the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 8, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. (Sean Krajacic-Pool/Getty Images) After expressing disappointment over the cancellation of a "rally against censorship" event that was to be held at a Texas brewery towards the end of January, Kyle Rittenhouse has been hit with another shut down that he blames on the "woke mob."
news3lv.com
Blake Shelton breaks ground on Ole Red in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Music superstar Blake Shelton is bringing his country style to Las Vegas. Ole Red broke ground at Horseshoe Las Vegas on Thursday. Shelton kicked off the event with a Q&A and live performances from past contestants of "The Voice." His restaurant features a 3-floor, 27,000-square-foot...
Man found dead in a vehicle near Downtown Las Vegas
At approximately 5:35 a.m., the LVMPD received a report of a man who was found unresponsive in the 200 block of South 9th Street.
