Toco Hills Gains a Jamaican Restaurant, While Peoplestown and Stonecrest Land New Coffee Shops

A new restaurant centered on Jamaican dishes and tropical cocktails and fresh juices is opening at the Toco Hill Shopping Plaza on North Druid Hills Road, the same complex as Spiller Park Coffee and Publix. Owned by Wynter Lii and her daughters Ashante, Neirah, and Kenecia, Mobay Spice takes over the former Fish Bowl Poke space in March and will also feature a Jamaican-American-style brunch on Sundays.
Celebrate National Southern Food Day By Checking Out These Amazing Restaurants

We all know Atlanta is one of the best foodie cities in the south, so it’s only right that we celebrate National Southern Food Day. There is literally a “national” day for everything and this is one of those finger licking good ones, so no complaints here. Let’s take a look at where you get some of the best food in the city:
Edgewood Dynasty Opening This Weekend In Atlanta

Edgewood Dynasty is opening to the public on Sunday, January 22, 2023, AtlantaFi.com has learned. The establishment is located in the space formerly occupied by Sound Table in Old Fourth Ward. Greg Johnson and Noelle Taylor are the husband-and-wife team behind Edgewood Dynasty, which the couple hopes to turn into...
Singer Jacquees Opens Wine And Tapas Bar At Stonecrest

R&B singer Jacquees recently opened a new restaurant in South DeKalb County, Georgia just outside Atlanta. The Wine and Tapas Lounge held its grand opening ceremony on January 4, 2023, in the Stonecrest Mall area. The artist, real name Rodriquez Jacquees Broadnax, put on his entrepreneurial hat by teaming up...
Check Out Brookhaven’s Latest Dine-In Movie Theater

Cocktails, a full meal and a good show is absolutely back on the menu for 2023 and this newly revamped movie theater in Brookhaven has us covered. The theater formerly known as the Cinebistro has been replaced by new dine-in theater, Look Cinemas, with amazing vibes and even better drinks.
Where to find the best pies in metro Atlanta

You can never go wrong with pie, so why not treat yourself to a delicious slice? Whether you want something sweet or savory, traditional pie flavors like apple or pecan, or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options to choose from. We want to make it “easy as pie” for you to find the perfect slice in Atlanta, so we’ve listed some of the best spots below.
Two generations revive an Atlanta favorite at Wylie & Rum

The W&R brand was born from a combination of Lewis family histories. Tony (the father in this family duo) is a longtime Atlanta-based restaurateur; the former owner of Bridgetown Grill, a popular Caribbean restaurant that once lived where The Porter operates today in Little Five Points. Bridgetown Grill was a small space, with seating for just 85 guests, but it was immensely popular. On its five-year anniversary, the flagship location (the brand had expanded to five locations by the late ‘90s) served more than 1,100.
After Kroger closing, shuttle is now taking Decatur shoppers to Publix

Electric carts are zipping around Decatur Square, thanks to a new transportation effort from the city and its partners. The new shuttle is running from downtown Decatur to the Publix at Sam’s Crossing Village, with several stops in between.  Residents of Decatur Square were upset when “Baby Kroger” on Commerce Avenue closed in December. Many […] The post After Kroger closing, shuttle is now taking Decatur shoppers to Publix appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Remembering Chamblee Student Laila Harris

In the late fall of 2022, Chamblee student Laila Harris (‘25) passed away unexpectedly. Teachers and students remember her presence in and out of the classroom, reminiscing on moments they shared with her. Ms. Kimberly Nesbitt, her World Literature teacher, remembers Harris’s personality vividly. “She was a ball...
Historic home in Atlanta’s Pittsburgh community to be given new life

A historic home in Atlanta’s Pittsburgh neighborhood is now under construction and is set to become permanent affordable housing. Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation announced the onset of construction on Jan. 13. The local nonprofit will be preserving the shotgun-style cottage to provide a permanently affordable housing opportunity. The project is part of the organization’s […] The post Historic home in Atlanta’s Pittsburgh community to be given new life appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Food Review: Whataburger

Before last year, Whataburger had not existed in Georgia. Sure, the fast-food chain had some name recognition, mostly as “that place from Texas,” but not many had anticipated their expansion, especially to Kennesaw. When the location was finally open for the drive-thru, the line stretched from the window...
