This Huge General Store in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensChattahoochee Hills, GA
New restaurant opens in Georgia, attracting world record-holding competitive eater to grand openingKristen WaltersWoodstock, GA
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Georgia?Ted RiversGeorgia State
Mother of activist killed by law enforcement at Atlanta police training site feels enraged and helpless.Sherif SaadAtlanta, GA
Pickle, Basket or Kick? Cobb Has Your Kind of Ball Action No Matter Your Choice or AgeDeanLandCobb County, GA
Eater
Toco Hills Gains a Jamaican Restaurant, While Peoplestown and Stonecrest Land New Coffee Shops
A new restaurant centered on Jamaican dishes and tropical cocktails and fresh juices is opening at the Toco Hill Shopping Plaza on North Druid Hills Road, the same complex as Spiller Park Coffee and Publix. Owned by Wynter Lii and her daughters Ashante, Neirah, and Kenecia, Mobay Spice takes over the former Fish Bowl Poke space in March and will also feature a Jamaican-American-style brunch on Sundays.
secretatlanta.co
Celebrate National Southern Food Day By Checking Out These Amazing Restaurants
We all know Atlanta is one of the best foodie cities in the south, so it’s only right that we celebrate National Southern Food Day. There is literally a “national” day for everything and this is one of those finger licking good ones, so no complaints here. Let’s take a look at where you get some of the best food in the city:
‘An even bigger food desert:’ Vine City neighbors concerned Walmart could close for good
ATLANTA — People in an Atlanta neighborhood are concerned about a possible long-term closure of their Walmart after a fire closed the store a month ago. It’s the location on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in northwest Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
atlantafi.com
Edgewood Dynasty Opening This Weekend In Atlanta
Edgewood Dynasty is opening to the public on Sunday, January 22, 2023, AtlantaFi.com has learned. The establishment is located in the space formerly occupied by Sound Table in Old Fourth Ward. Greg Johnson and Noelle Taylor are the husband-and-wife team behind Edgewood Dynasty, which the couple hopes to turn into...
fox5atlanta.com
Meet Little Dariya Denise: Baby born to couple in the middle of Atlanta traffic
ATLANTA - Everyone has a story about Atlanta traffic, but one couple might know more than most. That is because their baby was born in traffic along Interstate 75. It was a typical busy Tuesday in November on the interstate. Loston and Deshai Fudd were in traffic. "Literally, my water...
fox5atlanta.com
'My goal was to stamp cancer out of my life': FOX 5's Aungelique Proctor shares surgery update
ATLANTA - Sixteen months after her cancer diagnosis, Aungelique Proctor is back on FOX 5 News, and things are getting back to normal. "I feel great," Proctor says. "It's fairly amazing how well I'm doing. I have energy. I'm working out, I'm eating." It's been a long road, since we...
atlantafi.com
Singer Jacquees Opens Wine And Tapas Bar At Stonecrest
R&B singer Jacquees recently opened a new restaurant in South DeKalb County, Georgia just outside Atlanta. The Wine and Tapas Lounge held its grand opening ceremony on January 4, 2023, in the Stonecrest Mall area. The artist, real name Rodriquez Jacquees Broadnax, put on his entrepreneurial hat by teaming up...
secretatlanta.co
Check Out Brookhaven’s Latest Dine-In Movie Theater
Cocktails, a full meal and a good show is absolutely back on the menu for 2023 and this newly revamped movie theater in Brookhaven has us covered. The theater formerly known as the Cinebistro has been replaced by new dine-in theater, Look Cinemas, with amazing vibes and even better drinks.
AccessAtlanta
Where to find the best pies in metro Atlanta
You can never go wrong with pie, so why not treat yourself to a delicious slice? Whether you want something sweet or savory, traditional pie flavors like apple or pecan, or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options to choose from. We want to make it “easy as pie” for you to find the perfect slice in Atlanta, so we’ve listed some of the best spots below.
Beloved Zoo Atlanta hawk dies after getting into fight with wild animal
ATLANTA — A beloved Zoo Atlanta’s World of Wild Theater member died this week. Zoo officials said 23-year-old Tahoe the Harris hawk got into a fight with a wild animal in his secure outdoor mew and died from his injuries. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
AccessAtlanta
Two generations revive an Atlanta favorite at Wylie & Rum
The W&R brand was born from a combination of Lewis family histories. Tony (the father in this family duo) is a longtime Atlanta-based restaurateur; the former owner of Bridgetown Grill, a popular Caribbean restaurant that once lived where The Porter operates today in Little Five Points. Bridgetown Grill was a small space, with seating for just 85 guests, but it was immensely popular. On its five-year anniversary, the flagship location (the brand had expanded to five locations by the late ‘90s) served more than 1,100.
Black Developer of Atlanta Micro Home Community Gifts Black Woman with Her Own Home
Lisa Williams rented a townhome in Atlanta for 12 years, until she was given a 60-day notice to vacate the residence. But little did she know that Booker T. Washington, a real estate developer who built a Black-owned micro home community, South Park Cottages in College Park, GA with his team, would make her dream of being a homeowner come true.
The Largest Flea Market in Georgia is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Georgia is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else.
Foster care for pets aims to help families facing rising rents in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Shamiya Johnson and her mom Chavandia believe nothing is more important that family. “You want your family to be treated the same, and to be treated like you would treat them,” Shamiya said. Bella the cat is part of their family. But last year when they had to move, they were afraid they’d have to leave their cat behind.
Mattie’s Call: Atlanta police looks for 68-year-old woman diagnosed with dementia
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 68-year-old woman who was diagnosed with dementia. Rosa Tate left her care facility on Benjamin Mays Drive at around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to police. Police say she was last seen at a home on Capitol View Ave in northwest Atlanta.
After Kroger closing, shuttle is now taking Decatur shoppers to Publix
Electric carts are zipping around Decatur Square, thanks to a new transportation effort from the city and its partners. The new shuttle is running from downtown Decatur to the Publix at Sam’s Crossing Village, with several stops in between. Residents of Decatur Square were upset when “Baby Kroger” on Commerce Avenue closed in December. Many […] The post After Kroger closing, shuttle is now taking Decatur shoppers to Publix appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
chambleeblueandgold.com
Remembering Chamblee Student Laila Harris
In the late fall of 2022, Chamblee student Laila Harris (‘25) passed away unexpectedly. Teachers and students remember her presence in and out of the classroom, reminiscing on moments they shared with her. Ms. Kimberly Nesbitt, her World Literature teacher, remembers Harris’s personality vividly. “She was a ball...
fox5atlanta.com
Trilith Studios gives big ‘thank you’ gift to Piedmont Fayette Hospital ER staff
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. - Emergency room workers in Fayette County have gotten a big thank you from a metro Atlanta movie studio. Trillith Studios, which is home to many of the Marvel movies, renovated the break room at Piedmont Fayette Hospital. It is a project called Reel People Care. Reel as...
Historic home in Atlanta’s Pittsburgh community to be given new life
A historic home in Atlanta’s Pittsburgh neighborhood is now under construction and is set to become permanent affordable housing. Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation announced the onset of construction on Jan. 13. The local nonprofit will be preserving the shotgun-style cottage to provide a permanently affordable housing opportunity. The project is part of the organization’s […] The post Historic home in Atlanta’s Pittsburgh community to be given new life appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
wheelercatalyst.com
Food Review: Whataburger
Before last year, Whataburger had not existed in Georgia. Sure, the fast-food chain had some name recognition, mostly as “that place from Texas,” but not many had anticipated their expansion, especially to Kennesaw. When the location was finally open for the drive-thru, the line stretched from the window...
