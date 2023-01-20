ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

abcnews4.com

Palmetto Carriage Works to host 'Locals Ride Free' day on Sunday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A horse carriage company that provides tours of historic downtown Charleston will be providing free rides for locals on Sunday, Jan. 29. Anyone who lives in Charleston, Berkeley or Dorchester counties can catch a free ride from Palmetto Carriage Works from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Proof of residency is required.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Mellon Foundation awards $2m grant to College of Charleston's Avery Research Center

The Avery Research Center for African American History and Culture at the College of Charleston will be the benefactor of a $2 million grant. According to a press release from the College of Charleston on Jan. 20, the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation awarded the $2 million grant to the Avery Research Center to support the collection and preservation of the South Carolina Lowcountry’s social and cultural history.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

EO Charleston to host event celebrating black entrepreneurs

HOLY CITY SINNER — Press release. EO Charleston, the Lowcountry’s local chapter of Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO), a global organization representing 18,000 entrepreneurs from more than 60 countries, announces it will host its Celebrating Charleston’s Black Entrepreneurs event on February 9, 2023, from 7 pm to 9 pm at The Wonderer.
CHARLESTON, SC
multifamilybiz.com

Aventon Companies Announces Construction of Its First Luxury Apartment Community in South Carolina with 394-Unit Aventon Bees Ferry

CHARLESTON, SC - Aventon Companies, a prominent multifamily developer and general contractor with active projects throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, announced that it has broken ground on its very first luxury apartment community in the state of South Carolina. Located in the booming West Ashley submarket of Charleston, Aventon Bees Ferry will be a 30-acre project encompassing 394 units and proximate to major employers as well as world-class dining and shopping options including the historic downtown Charleston peninsula.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Mobile health unit providing services for Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL, S.C. (WCIV) — The Palmetto Palace mobile health unit is providing services for Holly Hill today, Jan. 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The mobile unit will be located at Holly Hill Depot, 8603 Old State Road. It has on-site clinics and labs, according to Palmetto Palace.
HOLLY HILL, SC
charlestondaily.net

Save the Dates: Charleston Jazz Festival – April 20-23, 2023

Musical performances feature renowned international headliners Dianne Reeves, Samara Joy, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Cindy Blackman Santana and Lowcountry favorites. Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Red Cross assisting 7 after fire in North Charleston

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Seven people will receive assistance from the Red Cross after a Saturday house fire in North Charleston.  The American Red Cross says volunteers are assisting a family following a house fire.  Officials say the house fire happened on Shagbark Trail.  The Red Cross is providing “financial assistance for immediate needs […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston Boat Show begins Friday at Charleston Area Convention Center Complex

CHARLESTON S.C. (WCIV) — The region's largest boat show, presented by Lowcountry Chevy Dealers, will host 85 plus boat lines and 130 exhibitors this Friday through Sunday. "We are thrilled that the show is full this year and inventory is back. This is great news for those seeking to purchase a boat at the show. Last year we had more than 11,000 people come through the show," she says, "and we expect another great turnout this year," says Jacqui McGuinness, president of JBM & Associates.
CHARLESTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Mobile health services coming to Holly Hill Saturday

HOLLY HILL, S.C. — Patients in Holly Hill typically either travel one hour to Charleston or Orangeburg to receive care. This weekend, many services will be offered right at home. Mobile health services from the Palmetto Palace are being offered in Holly Hill on Saturday. These services include chronic...
HOLLY HILL, SC
iheart.com

National, local media to converge in Walterboro for Murdaugh murder trial

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Members of the local and national media are expected to converge on the Town of Walterboro ahead of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial this week. The town of less than 6,000 people will be teeming with journalists for at least three weeks. CBS News will have crews stationed at the Colleton County Courthouse during the trial.
WALTERBORO, SC
abcnews4.com

Robert Bosch seeking technician positions in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Engineering company Robert Bosch is hosting an in-person hiring event today, Jan. 21, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The hiring event will be held at Charleston Bosch Plant, 8101 Bosch Plant, Charleston. According to a press release from Robert Bosch, the event is to...
CHARLESTON, SC

