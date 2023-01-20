Read full article on original website
crbjbizwire.com
Meals on Wheels of Charleston Receives SC Ports Community Giving Program Donation
Charleston, SC – Charleston Area Seniors- Meals on Wheels of Charleston has received a grant from the SC Ports Foundation to help feed neighbors in their time of need. This grant will Sponsor a Day of meal deliveries to seniors in Charleston County. “The ongoing support of organizations like...
greenvillejournal.com
Restaurant and Lodging Association to honor six Upstate individuals and businesses at gala
South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association will honor six Upstate individuals and businesses at its 2023 Stars of the Industry Awards Gala on Feb. 20 in downtown Charleston. The event, which celebrates workers and entities in the hospitality industry who have displayed exceptional professionalism and outstanding service, will be held...
abcnews4.com
Palmetto Carriage Works to host 'Locals Ride Free' day on Sunday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A horse carriage company that provides tours of historic downtown Charleston will be providing free rides for locals on Sunday, Jan. 29. Anyone who lives in Charleston, Berkeley or Dorchester counties can catch a free ride from Palmetto Carriage Works from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Proof of residency is required.
abcnews4.com
Mellon Foundation awards $2m grant to College of Charleston's Avery Research Center
The Avery Research Center for African American History and Culture at the College of Charleston will be the benefactor of a $2 million grant. According to a press release from the College of Charleston on Jan. 20, the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation awarded the $2 million grant to the Avery Research Center to support the collection and preservation of the South Carolina Lowcountry’s social and cultural history.
abcnews4.com
EO Charleston to host event celebrating black entrepreneurs
HOLY CITY SINNER — Press release. EO Charleston, the Lowcountry’s local chapter of Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO), a global organization representing 18,000 entrepreneurs from more than 60 countries, announces it will host its Celebrating Charleston’s Black Entrepreneurs event on February 9, 2023, from 7 pm to 9 pm at The Wonderer.
Trident Health to open behavioral health hospital in June 2023
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Health said it will open Live Oak Mental Health and Wellness, a new 60-bed behavioral health hospital, in North Charleston in June. Live Oak Mental Hospital and Wellness will be the first behavioral health hospital built in South Carolina in more than 30 years. Construction of the space is […]
multifamilybiz.com
Aventon Companies Announces Construction of Its First Luxury Apartment Community in South Carolina with 394-Unit Aventon Bees Ferry
CHARLESTON, SC - Aventon Companies, a prominent multifamily developer and general contractor with active projects throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, announced that it has broken ground on its very first luxury apartment community in the state of South Carolina. Located in the booming West Ashley submarket of Charleston, Aventon Bees Ferry will be a 30-acre project encompassing 394 units and proximate to major employers as well as world-class dining and shopping options including the historic downtown Charleston peninsula.
abcnews4.com
Mobile health unit providing services for Holly Hill
HOLLY HILL, S.C. (WCIV) — The Palmetto Palace mobile health unit is providing services for Holly Hill today, Jan. 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The mobile unit will be located at Holly Hill Depot, 8603 Old State Road. It has on-site clinics and labs, according to Palmetto Palace.
charlestondaily.net
Save the Dates: Charleston Jazz Festival – April 20-23, 2023
Musical performances feature renowned international headliners Dianne Reeves, Samara Joy, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Cindy Blackman Santana and Lowcountry favorites. Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
Red Cross assisting 7 after fire in North Charleston
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Seven people will receive assistance from the Red Cross after a Saturday house fire in North Charleston. The American Red Cross says volunteers are assisting a family following a house fire. Officials say the house fire happened on Shagbark Trail. The Red Cross is providing “financial assistance for immediate needs […]
abcnews4.com
Charleston Boat Show begins Friday at Charleston Area Convention Center Complex
CHARLESTON S.C. (WCIV) — The region's largest boat show, presented by Lowcountry Chevy Dealers, will host 85 plus boat lines and 130 exhibitors this Friday through Sunday. "We are thrilled that the show is full this year and inventory is back. This is great news for those seeking to purchase a boat at the show. Last year we had more than 11,000 people come through the show," she says, "and we expect another great turnout this year," says Jacqui McGuinness, president of JBM & Associates.
Mobile health services coming to Holly Hill Saturday
HOLLY HILL, S.C. — Patients in Holly Hill typically either travel one hour to Charleston or Orangeburg to receive care. This weekend, many services will be offered right at home. Mobile health services from the Palmetto Palace are being offered in Holly Hill on Saturday. These services include chronic...
iheart.com
National, local media to converge in Walterboro for Murdaugh murder trial
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Members of the local and national media are expected to converge on the Town of Walterboro ahead of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial this week. The town of less than 6,000 people will be teeming with journalists for at least three weeks. CBS News will have crews stationed at the Colleton County Courthouse during the trial.
abcnews4.com
Martin Luther King Jr. Portrait Awards held at Charleston Music Hall Tuesday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The 24th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Portrait Awards will be held at the Charleston Music Hall on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. This year's theme is "Learning From the Past to Make Progress Into the Future." The ceremony honors community leaders and is hosted by...
abcnews4.com
Lowcountry warming centers to open Monday night in anticipation of cold weather
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Churches in North Charleston and Summerville are offering those who need it a place to stay Monday evening in anticipation of cold weather overnight. North Charleston. Holy City Missions at Aldersgate United Methodist Church will accept guests from 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday. The...
live5news.com
Charleston committee wants SC lawmakers to double affordable housing tax credits
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A City of Charleston committee has voted to call on the state legislature to double the amount of tax credits meant to help build affordable housing in South Carolina. Housing and Community Development Director Geona Shaw Johnson said the city is getting behind the effort because...
abcnews4.com
Dorchester Paws looks to help pets remain with their owners in Dorchester County
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorchester Paws is hosting a community pet day today, Jan. 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Dorchester County residents. The event will be at 175 McQueen Blvd., Summerville. Only Dorchester County residents may attend. All residents must pre-register and be approved before attending.
abcnews4.com
Early voting period begins Monday for Charleston Co. school board special election
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Voters in District 6 of the Charleston County School District can cast their early votes beginning Monday to decide who fills the current vacancy on the school board. The early-voting period ends on Friday, Feb. 3. The special election comes as the result of...
abcnews4.com
Robert Bosch seeking technician positions in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Engineering company Robert Bosch is hosting an in-person hiring event today, Jan. 21, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The hiring event will be held at Charleston Bosch Plant, 8101 Bosch Plant, Charleston. According to a press release from Robert Bosch, the event is to...
Long Creek Bridge in West Ashley to undergo two-month replacement project
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A bridge replacement project along the West Ashley Greenway is set to begin Monday afternoon, City of Charleston officials said. As part of the West Ashley Greenway Plan, the current wooden bridge over Long Creek will be replaced by a new eight-foot-wide aluminum bridge. Those who use the West Ashley Greenway […]
