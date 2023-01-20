Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular cinema to close Santa Fe locationAsh JurbergSanta Fe, NM
Shooting for the film "Rust" will result in involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin.Sherif SaadSanta Fe, NM
Settlement by the Archdiocese of Santa Fe, New Mexico has No Impact on Pending Alamogordo CaseAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Related
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
Virginia woman rolls her husband over 39 times with her SUV after waking him up to see her grandmother in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a lady who discovered her husband having sex with her own grandmother reacted violently, carelessly driving over him with her car and repeatedly rolling over his body.
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
Georgia 15-year-old shoots father dead after seeing him abuse his mother for nine years
A teenager who allegedly admitted he killed his abusive father is being charged as an adult. 15-year-old Tucker Gales was put behind bars for the murder of his father Wesley Jordan Gales, 66.
Texas Man Allegedly Kicks Down Door, Shoots Ex-Girl While She's Lying to His 4-Year-Old Daughter, Killing Her
A Texas man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend while she slept close to her 4-year-old daughter was apprehended by authorities earlier this week and is now being held on capital murder charges.
In 2017, a 15-year-old girl snuck out to meet a man and never came back. Then, her parents made a shocking discovery.
15-year-old Sophie Reeder was born to Patrick Reeder and Nicole Twist, who divorced when she was two. Loved ones described Sophie as an introvert who liked all types of music and mostly kept to herself.
KESQ
Solomon Peña to remain behind bars as he awaits trial in shootings at New Mexico lawmakers homes
The failed Republican New Mexico state House candidate who is accused of masterminding shootings at Democratic officials’ homes will remain in jail as he awaits trial, a judge ruled Monday. Second Judicial District Court Judge David Murphy said Solomon Peña poses a threat to the targets of the shootings...
KESQ
Charges announced for those arrested in protests over controversial ‘Cop City’ and fatal police shooting of activist
Police have released the charges for the six people who were arrested Saturday evening in downtown Atlanta, authorities said, during protests that came in response to a proposed police training facility and the fatal police shooting of an activist earlier in the week. They each face four felony charges: domestic...
KESQ
The gunman is dead — but motive still unknown — after Monterey Park massacre leaves 10 slain and a city reeling during Lunar New Year celebrations
Investigators in Monterey Park, California, are still searching for the motive of a 72-year-old gunman who is dead after killing 10 people and injuring 10 others in a shooting at a ballroom dance studio he used to frequent, devastating the majority-Asian community on the eve of its Lunar New Year celebration.
KESQ
‘Who walks into a dance hall and guns down 20 people?’ Police search for shooter who killed 10 people in Monterey Park, California
Authorities are scrambling to find whoever killed 10 people Saturday night in Monterey Park, California, as the city’s large Asian American community was celebrating Lunar New Year weekend. “Monterey Park should have had a night of joyful celebration of the Lunar New Year. Instead, they were the victims of...
New shootings rock California as police probe dance hall killings
Seven people were killed as two new shootings rocked California Monday, less than 48 hours after a 72-year-old man shot dead 11 people at a Lunar New Year celebration in a Los Angeles area dance hall. As the new tragedy unfolded, detectives at the southern end of the state were still probing what drove an elderly Asian immigrant to shoot dead 11 people gathered in celebration at a suburban dance hall -- before taking his own life.
KESQ
‘Decision to act’: PSPD praises heroic man who disarmed Monterey Park shooter
A dance hall worker is being hailed a hero after disarming the suspected gunman in a massacre in Monterey Park that killed 11 people. Brandon Tsay, 26, said he wrestled the gun away from the 72-year-old shooter. Police said it the confrontation saved lives. "When I got the courage I...
Comments / 0