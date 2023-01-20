ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

iheart.com

Criminals: Man Tries Backflip During Sobriety Test.

An Ohio man was arrested after doing a backflip in front of officers to prove that he was sober. Here is the moment Tanner Watson did the flip to prove that he wasn’t under the influence . . . but the police weren't buying it. Burglars Are Caught Because...
FLORIDA STATE
Morristown Minute

Two of the Top 50 Hospitals in America Are in Northern New Jersey

Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center are the only two hospitals in NJ named among America’s 50 Best Hospitals. Every year, Healthgrades.com curates a list of America’s Best Hospitals – ranking the top 250, or top 5%, in the nation for overall clinical excellence. Healthgrades evaluates hospital performance for 31 procedures and conditions using Healthgrades Mortality and Complication Outcomes Methodology. (You can read more about their methodology here.)
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Water main break left N.J. prison without water for 1 day, officials say

A water main break at South Woods State Prison in Cumberland County caused the facility’s water to be shut off for just over one day, officials said. The water main break occurred on Wednesday evening near the Bridgeton prison’s powerhouse, according to a statement from the New Jersey Department of Corrections. Emergency repairs required workers to temporarily shut off service at the facility just before noon on Thursday.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
Upworthy

Alabama farmer paid pharmacy bills for strangers and kept it a secret until his death

There are still good people in the world, and a farmer in Alabama left a legacy of kindness in his small town. Hody Childress lived in Geraldine, Alabama, which is about 40 miles outside of Huntsville and for the last 10 years of his life he made anonymous donations to the local pharmacy. No, the pharmacy isn't a charity, so donations aren't something they're accustomed to receiving. But Childress was on a mission to help his struggling townspeople with access to medications that may be essential. Pharmacies likely run into many people during the week or month that can't afford the pricey cost of some of their prescriptions. I've personally seen pharmacists look up prices from other pharmacies to find the cheapest cost for the customer, or use a GoodRx card to help offset the cost.
GERALDINE, AL
The Center Square

New Jersey Republicans heat up debate over gas stove bans

(The Center Square) — New Jersey Republicans are seeking to block any efforts to ban gas stoves, as the state takes aggressive steps to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions. A proposal filed by Senate GOP lawmakers would prohibit New Jersey from banning the sale, installation or operation of gas stoves and other appliances. The bill's primary sponsor, Senate Minority Leader Steven Oroho, R-Sussex, said at a time when many New...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Futurism

Residents Annoyed by Crypto Mine That Emits Constant, Horrible Noise

Cryptocurrency has gone from boom to bust, but in a small North Carolinian town called Murphy nested in the Blue Ridge mountains, it persists with a grating blare. That's courtesy of a local crypto mine packed from end to end with towering arrays of computers and noisy fans, which run indefatigably nearly year round. Mike Lugiewicz, a local, told CNN that it was like a "small jet that never leaves."
constructiondive.com

NJ law allows contractors to use private inspections

A new law in New Jersey allows developers to contract with private onsite inspection agencies if local construction officials cannot complete an inspection within three days of the requested date. The ultimate approval and final sign-off on a certificate of occupancy will still come from local construction officials, said New...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3

Northfield NJ
