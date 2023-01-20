Read full article on original website
Related
This New Jersey Restaurant Was Once an Infamous Mob Hangout
There are dozens of former mafia hangouts scattered across the Garden State. These safe havens have provided members of organized crime with places to meet and conduct their business, launder money, show means of legitimate income, and even to perform executions.
Idaho student murders: Bryan Kohberger wore gloves, acted 'creepy' before arrest
New details about the suspect in the Idaho student murder case have been revealed since his arrest on Friday, including wearing gloves to not leave behind his fingerprints and making disrespectful comments when visiting a brewery in Pennsylvania.
iheart.com
Criminals: Man Tries Backflip During Sobriety Test.
An Ohio man was arrested after doing a backflip in front of officers to prove that he was sober. Here is the moment Tanner Watson did the flip to prove that he wasn’t under the influence . . . but the police weren't buying it. Burglars Are Caught Because...
Two of the Top 50 Hospitals in America Are in Northern New Jersey
Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center are the only two hospitals in NJ named among America’s 50 Best Hospitals. Every year, Healthgrades.com curates a list of America’s Best Hospitals – ranking the top 250, or top 5%, in the nation for overall clinical excellence. Healthgrades evaluates hospital performance for 31 procedures and conditions using Healthgrades Mortality and Complication Outcomes Methodology. (You can read more about their methodology here.)
Wild Bobcat Caught on Camera Lurking Outside Family Home in Plain Daylight
The Texas homeowner said, "I was terrified to go outside and didn't leave my house that day."
This California Woman Spent 5 Years Wearing a Heavy Stack of Metal Rings to Make Her Neck Super Long
Known as the 'Giraffe Woman,' Sydney Smith's obsession with giraffes led her to wear a heavy stack of metal rings around her neck for 5 years in an attempt to push down her collarbone and stretch out her neck.
We Asked 9 Real Estate Agents What They Think of Doorbell Cameras — Here’s What They Said
Lauren Wellbank is a freelance writer with more than a decade of experience in the mortgage industry. Her writing has also appeared on HuffPost, Washington Post, Martha Stewart Living, and more. When she's not writing she can be found spending time with her growing family in the Lehigh Valley area of Pennsylvania.
Water main break left N.J. prison without water for 1 day, officials say
A water main break at South Woods State Prison in Cumberland County caused the facility’s water to be shut off for just over one day, officials said. The water main break occurred on Wednesday evening near the Bridgeton prison’s powerhouse, according to a statement from the New Jersey Department of Corrections. Emergency repairs required workers to temporarily shut off service at the facility just before noon on Thursday.
Explainer-What guns were used to attack a Lunar New Year party in California?
Jan 23 (Reuters) - A 72-year-old man fatally shot 11 people celebrating the Lunar New Year at a ballroom near Los Angeles on Saturday night, according to the county sheriff. Here is what is known so far about the weapons involved and the regulations that govern them:
Investigators find no evidence that Taco Bell employees put rat poison in burritos
After investigating the Taco Bell rat poisoning claim in Colorado, authorities said that there’s no evidence employees tampered with food.
New Jersey AG files emergent application for recount and recheck of four towns in county impacted by voting system error
The New Jersey attorney general's office on Friday filed an emergent application in superior court to ask for a full recount and recheck of vote tallies in a handful of towns in Monmouth County, which was impacted by a voting system error during the November election.
Alabama farmer paid pharmacy bills for strangers and kept it a secret until his death
There are still good people in the world, and a farmer in Alabama left a legacy of kindness in his small town. Hody Childress lived in Geraldine, Alabama, which is about 40 miles outside of Huntsville and for the last 10 years of his life he made anonymous donations to the local pharmacy. No, the pharmacy isn't a charity, so donations aren't something they're accustomed to receiving. But Childress was on a mission to help his struggling townspeople with access to medications that may be essential. Pharmacies likely run into many people during the week or month that can't afford the pricey cost of some of their prescriptions. I've personally seen pharmacists look up prices from other pharmacies to find the cheapest cost for the customer, or use a GoodRx card to help offset the cost.
New Jersey Republicans heat up debate over gas stove bans
(The Center Square) — New Jersey Republicans are seeking to block any efforts to ban gas stoves, as the state takes aggressive steps to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions. A proposal filed by Senate GOP lawmakers would prohibit New Jersey from banning the sale, installation or operation of gas stoves and other appliances. The bill's primary sponsor, Senate Minority Leader Steven Oroho, R-Sussex, said at a time when many New...
Futurism
Residents Annoyed by Crypto Mine That Emits Constant, Horrible Noise
Cryptocurrency has gone from boom to bust, but in a small North Carolinian town called Murphy nested in the Blue Ridge mountains, it persists with a grating blare. That's courtesy of a local crypto mine packed from end to end with towering arrays of computers and noisy fans, which run indefatigably nearly year round. Mike Lugiewicz, a local, told CNN that it was like a "small jet that never leaves."
constructiondive.com
NJ law allows contractors to use private inspections
A new law in New Jersey allows developers to contract with private onsite inspection agencies if local construction officials cannot complete an inspection within three days of the requested date. The ultimate approval and final sign-off on a certificate of occupancy will still come from local construction officials, said New...
Cat Country 107.3
Northfield NJ
17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0