Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
‘Run Rabbit Run’: The Year of Sarah Snook Begins With One of Sundance’s Biggest Movies
If you know Sarah Snook as the slick shark Shiv Roy on the quintessentially American Succession, hearing her Australian tongue is jarring. Even in a movie like Run Rabbit Run, which takes place down under, Snook's natural intonations feel like a put-on, if only because she's so defined by the HBO series that has earned her two Emmy nominations.This works in Snook's favor. Run Rabbit Run premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, mere hours after becoming one of the lineup's first big acquisitions when Netflix bought the movie with plans to release it later this year. Industry observers have...
‘Avengers’ star Jeremy Renner says he broke 30 bones in snowplow accident
“Avengers” star Jeremy Renner says he broke more than 30 bones in the New Year’s Day snowplow accident that sent him to the hospital for more than two weeks. Renner, who plays superhero archer Hawkeye in the Marvel movie and TV “Universe,” posted a photo on Instagram with a caption that read:
Razzies announce nominations led by ‘Blonde’
Nominations for the 43rd Annual Razzie Awards were announced Monday and it was a good (or bad) day for “Blonde,” Disney’s “Pinocchio” and “Morbius.”. The Netflix movie “Blonde,” starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, received the most nods with eight, including worst picture, director and screenplay. “Good Mourning” with seven nominations, including worst actor for its star Colson Baker a.k.a. Machine Gun Kelly.
‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ shows what a panic attack can feel like. Here’s why that’s important
One of the most stirring and resonant sequences in a film this awards season comes from an unlikely source: “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.”. The DreamWorks film, a sequel to a spinoff of “Shrek,” follows the titular feline as he attempts to restore eight of the nine lives he’s spent. He spends most of the film committing acts of daring with panache and charm to spare, as audiences have come to expect from Puss in Boots.
