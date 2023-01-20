ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

How does Tess die in The Last of Us? Game & show explained

How does Tess die in The Last of Us? Episode 2 cut the life of Joel’s smuggling partner short in skin-crawling fashion, so here’s what happened in the show and how it compares to the game. In our review, we said Episode 2 “builds on the tragedy, suspense,...
Teen Wolf: The Movie review – It’ll have you howling, but not always in a good way

Teen Wolf: The Movie is a film that clearly cares about its previous show, but you may find it hard to care about the film. Teen Wolf, the hit supernatural YA series from the early 2010s, went out with somewhat of a whimper in the late 2010s with its 100th episode. It was a shame that the series ended on such a low note, but now a new project is here.
Razzies 2023: Netflix’s Blonde slapped with eight nominations

The Razzies 2023 nominations have been announced, and Blonde, Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe movie with Ana de Armas, is leading the way ahead of Pinocchio and Morbius. The Razzies are the antithesis of the Oscars, even dubbing itself the “ugly cousin”, singling out and awarding the very worst in film across the year.
Couple go viral after exposing ‘Home Depot guy’ cheating on fiance

A couple have gone viral on TikTok after they tried to find out if their friend’s fiancee was cheating on her as she grew suspicious of him. No matter what social media platform you use, relationship drama is always one of those things that always attracts a massive amount of internet.
Perry Mason Season 2: Release date, trailer, cast, plot and more

Here’s everything we know about Perry Mason Season 2, the return of the world-famous detective and lawyer on HBO, from its release date and trailer to cast, plot, and more. In 2020, Matthew Rhys made his debut as Erle Stanley Gardner’s criminal defense lawyer in Perry Mason Season 1, chronicling his origin story in 1930s Los Angeles.
Oscars 2023 nominations: Full list & live updates

Nominations for the 2023 Oscars are being announced today. Here is your guide to all of the movies, stars, and artists nominated for the 95th Academy Awards. The Academy Awards is the biggest, most prestigious night in Hollywood. It’s a ceremony where the year’s very best works and their craftspeople are celebrated in front of the world – there has to be one winner in each category, but no nominee is ever truly a loser.
Mysterious TikTok star TheSkiMaskGirl breaks the internet with viral face reveal

TikTok star ‘TheSkiMaskGirl’ has finally gone full “mask off,” revealing her face in a video that’s taking over social media. It’s not uncommon for certain influencers to avoid showing their faces online in order to protect themselves from harassment or invasions of privacy. In...
Pokemon YouTuber WolfeyVGC is actually opening real-life Pokemon Gym

Pokemon World Champion and content creator Wolfey has made an announcement that he will open his own Pokemon Gym in New York. While details are sparse, fans are excited. Pokemon VGC competitors are some of the best players in the world, taking on other fans in contests of skill and strategy. However, these hardcore players also like to have a bit of fun when not battling to be the best. 2016 VGC Wold Champion Wolfey has put this on display with an active Twitter account, YouTube channel, and Twitch stream.
Kylie Jenner shares first look at son and finally reveals his name

Kylie Jenner shared photos of her son for the first time, and finally revealed his name after deciding that Wolf “just wasn’t for him.”. The ‘Kardashians’ star welcomed her second child, a boy, with rapper Travis Scott on 2 February 2022. Initially, the couple announced that their baby was called Wolf Webster, but on 21 March, Kylie said that they had changed his name.
What is the ‘karaoke without lyrics’ challenge going viral on TikTok?

TikTok users are going viral by trying the hilarious ‘karaoke without lyrics’ challenge — here’s everything to know about what the challenge is and how to take part. There have been a huge number of TikTok challenges that have gone viral over the years, with many of them taking over the platform and getting thousands of people to join in.
Oscar nominations 2023 snubs: Jordan Peele, Viola Davis and more

The 2023 Oscar nominations were announced Tuesday morning, and some notable A-listers were shockingly left out. While some nominations were expected — with “Everything Everywhere All At Once” dominating with 11 nominations — there were also plenty who were shut out. Here are some of the biggest snubs and surprises from the 95th Academy Awards. Jordan Peele‘s “Nope” One of the most blatant snubs was Jordan Peele’s “Nope.” The science-fiction thriller received rave reviews and dominated the domestic box office — but didn’t receive a single Oscar nomination this year. Many speculated that the film would land nominations for at least Original Screenplay or Visual...
KSI agrees to let iShowSpeed on 20vs1 Sidemen video

KSI has agreed to let YouTube star iShowSpeed take part in the 20 women vs 1 Sidemen video, and fans are pumped. iShowSpeed has taken the internet by storm in the last year. Known for his unusual yet enthusiastic personality, the Cristiano Ronaldo super fan was by far the most-watched streamer on YouTube in 2022 — and it wasn’t even close.
How to watch Creator Clash 2: Influencers, stream, more

Creator Clash is back and bigger than before, making its return in Tampa, Florida. We’ve got all the info you need to tune into one of the most anticipated influencer-boxing events of the season. Creator Clash was the first influencer-boxing event of its kind, taking place on May 14,...
TAMPA, FL
Hasan claps back at Adin Ross claiming Twitch hot tub streams “promote poison”

Twitch streamer Hasan has clapped back to Adin Ross’ calls that hot tub streams should be banned from the platform, claiming they “promote poison.”. Launched in 2021, the ‘Pools, Hot Tubs, and Beaches’ category on Twitch has become the primary category for thousands of creators on the platform, with the most popular one being Amouranth.

