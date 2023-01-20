Read full article on original website
Wash and learn: New owners bring social services to Burlington laundromat
Andrew and Hannah Christiansen purchased the formerly troubled business last year. To counter a history of safety concerns at the location, they have partnered with social service agencies on community outreach. Read the story on VTDigger here: Wash and learn: New owners bring social services to Burlington laundromat.
colchestersun.com
Jan. 23 Town Newsletter: Why Colchester is not signing on to emergency regional dispatch, Vermont State Parks Input and more
There is a PDF version of this newsletter at the end of the article which includes additional images. The Selectboard recently decided not to pursue Regional Dispatch as initially envisioned with the Chittenden County Public Safety Authority (CCPSA). Below provides information on the evolution of the CCPSA, Town involvement, and an explanation for the Selectboard’s recent decision.
Stowe Winter Carnival kicks off this weekend
The 49th annual Stowe Winter Carnival will kick off this weekend. One of the main attractions of the festival is the towns’ ice carving competition. “The best thing anyone can say in the ice sculpture business is you’re the artist,” says reigning champion Murray Long. “[We] Take a idea and run with it. We can […]
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Burlington, VT
Burlington is a charming city on Lake Champlain's eastern shores. This lakeside city is part of Chittenden County, Vermont. It's known for its excellent tourism industry, tightly knit community, colorful heritage, culture, and natural beauty. On the opposite side of Burlington lies the gorgeous Green Mountain range, which is adjacent...
Burlington HS demolition can begin in February
The school district has agreed to allow Monsanto's parent company to inspect the campus next month.
WCAX
Vermonters readying their 'flipper fingers' for historic pinball tournament
How does the cost of Burlington's new pod community compare to state emergency housing?. Burlington is now just weeks away from opening a shelter pod community in the city's Old North End for the homeless. Vt. high school bans fans from basketball games amid racial slur investigation. Updated: 5 hours...
mynbc5.com
First Crumbl Cookies location in Vermont to open in March
WILLISTON, Vt. — Dessert lovers, take note — Crumbl Cookies will be opening its first location in Vermont in early March, according to a company spokesperson. Crumbl Cookies, a Utah-based company founded by two cousins, will open in Finney Crossing next to Jersey Mike's and Men's Wearhouse. >>>Click...
newportdispatch.com
Vehicle stolen in Lyndon, crashes in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY — Police are investigating a crash that took place in St. Johnsbury on Friday. The vehicle, a black 2005 Ford F150, was stolen from a home on Cutting Lane in Lyndon. The vehicle was found crashed at the intersection of Old Center Road and Hospital Drive at...
Colchester Sun
Home tour of the week: A $750,000 property in Essex Junction that is zoned to be a home and a business
This house in Essex Junction has a large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a massive garage with plenty of workspace. Two thirds of the garage is being rented while a third is available to be used as storage or as a place to do business. Bedrooms: 6. Bathrooms: 3...
WCAX
Owner of Worcester buisness hopes to rebuild after fire
A family business is passed down to the next generation, as owner Harry "Burr" Morse Jr. retires. How does the cost of Burlington's new pod community compare to state emergency housing?. Updated: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:25 PM EST. Burlington is now just weeks away from opening a shelter pod...
newportdispatch.com
Vehicle stolen in Montpelier
MONTPELIER — Police are investigating a theft that occurred in Montpelier on Thursday. Authorities say a blue 2000 Honda CRV was stolen from the driveway of a home on Elm Street. The vehicle has Vermont registration plates HAN836. It also has a spare tire mounted on the back, and...
WCAX
How does the cost of Burlington’s new pod community compare to state emergency housing?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington is now just weeks away from opening a shelter pod community in the city’s Old North End for the homeless. Construction continues on the pods on Elmwood Avenue. All the buildings, including the resource center and bathhouse, have now been delivered. And the city is working toward making the property operational.
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Dixie
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Looking for a beautiful young dog with lots of energy? Meet Dixie!. The female pup arrived at the Humane Society of Chittenden County because her owners could no longer care for her. At just 10 months, she is still a puppy and needs lots of...
Water main break forces dismissal of Colchester schools
The Colchester School District has notified families that students who have not been picked up by dismissal will go home on the bus.
Colchester Sun
Town of Essex voters will not be automatically receiving ballots in the mail for 2023 Town Meeting Day
ESSEX TOWN — The Town of Essex will not mail ballots to its voters for the Town Meeting Day elections. Voters can either vote in-person or request a mail-in ballot from the town clerk. State legislators recently made the COVID-19 ballot policy a permanent piece of legislation, allowing Vermont...
VTDigger
Local Maverick to open Maverick Market storefront in Burlington, Vermont
Local Maverick plans to open a storefront at 110 Main Street in February 2023 to help small Vermont food, drink, & craft businesses to grow. Burlington, Vermont— January 19th, 2023 — Local Maverick is a sales & marketing platform for small, Vermont businesses. The mission of Local Maverick is to empower local communities & economies by making it easier for people to discover, shop, and support local businesses & community programs. Local Maverick's 'Maverick Market' is a curated marketplace for VT products. They support small Vermont businesses selling Food, Drink, & Craft products. Their new store in Burlington will support hundreds of local VT businesses and be a place of community gatherings and events.
New England is Home to a 4-Mile Pristine Skating Trail, the Longest in the Country
Did you know there's a little town on the border of New Hampshire and Vermont that's home to the longest skating trail in the United States? It's just over four miles of glorious skating for any level, and new this year, there's even night skating if you're up for it on the glowing ice. The best part is that it's free.
newportdispatch.com
Newport Center woman seriously injured after being hit by car
NEWPORT — A woman was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Newport on Thursday. The incident took place on Vermont Route 105 at around 5:20 p.m. According to the report, Lisa Lessard, 55, of St. Johnsbury, was traveling west prior to the incident. Monica Donofrio, 36,...
Up to 250 units planned to help address Middlebury’s affordable housing shortage
South Burlington-based Summit Properties and Middlebury College are partnering in an effort to build a combination of affordable and market-rate housing in downtown Middlebury. Read the story on VTDigger here: Up to 250 units planned to help address Middlebury’s affordable housing shortage.
WCAX
Newport nursing home closure to displace 30 residents
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - A nursing home in the Northeast Kingdom is closing its doors. WCAX has confirmed that the Newport Health Care Center will shut down in 60 days. An official at the facility says it’s largely because of a staffing shortage and financial struggles, including those caused by hiring travel nurses.
