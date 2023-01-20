ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chittenden County, VT

colchestersun.com

Jan. 23 Town Newsletter: Why Colchester is not signing on to emergency regional dispatch, Vermont State Parks Input and more

There is a PDF version of this newsletter at the end of the article which includes additional images. The Selectboard recently decided not to pursue Regional Dispatch as initially envisioned with the Chittenden County Public Safety Authority (CCPSA). Below provides information on the evolution of the CCPSA, Town involvement, and an explanation for the Selectboard’s recent decision.
COLCHESTER, VT
MyChamplainValley.com

Stowe Winter Carnival kicks off this weekend

The 49th annual Stowe Winter Carnival will kick off this weekend. One of the main attractions of the festival is the towns’ ice carving competition. “The best thing anyone can say in the ice sculpture business is you’re the artist,” says reigning champion Murray Long. “[We] Take a idea and run with it. We can […]
STOWE, VT
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Burlington, VT

Burlington is a charming city on Lake Champlain's eastern shores. This lakeside city is part of Chittenden County, Vermont. It's known for its excellent tourism industry, tightly knit community, colorful heritage, culture, and natural beauty. On the opposite side of Burlington lies the gorgeous Green Mountain range, which is adjacent...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

First Crumbl Cookies location in Vermont to open in March

WILLISTON, Vt. — Dessert lovers, take note — Crumbl Cookies will be opening its first location in Vermont in early March, according to a company spokesperson. Crumbl Cookies, a Utah-based company founded by two cousins, will open in Finney Crossing next to Jersey Mike's and Men's Wearhouse. >>>Click...
WILLISTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Vehicle stolen in Lyndon, crashes in St. Johnsbury

ST. JOHNSBURY — Police are investigating a crash that took place in St. Johnsbury on Friday. The vehicle, a black 2005 Ford F150, was stolen from a home on Cutting Lane in Lyndon. The vehicle was found crashed at the intersection of Old Center Road and Hospital Drive at...
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
WCAX

Owner of Worcester buisness hopes to rebuild after fire

A family business is passed down to the next generation, as owner Harry "Burr" Morse Jr. retires. How does the cost of Burlington's new pod community compare to state emergency housing?. Updated: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:25 PM EST. Burlington is now just weeks away from opening a shelter pod...
WORCESTER, VT
newportdispatch.com

Vehicle stolen in Montpelier

MONTPELIER — Police are investigating a theft that occurred in Montpelier on Thursday. Authorities say a blue 2000 Honda CRV was stolen from the driveway of a home on Elm Street. The vehicle has Vermont registration plates HAN836. It also has a spare tire mounted on the back, and...
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Pets with Potential: Dixie

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Looking for a beautiful young dog with lots of energy? Meet Dixie!. The female pup arrived at the Humane Society of Chittenden County because her owners could no longer care for her. At just 10 months, she is still a puppy and needs lots of...
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
VTDigger

Local Maverick to open Maverick Market storefront in Burlington, Vermont

Local Maverick plans to open a storefront at 110 Main Street in February 2023 to help small Vermont food, drink, & craft businesses to grow. Burlington, Vermont— January 19th, 2023 — Local Maverick is a sales & marketing platform for small, Vermont businesses. The mission of Local Maverick is to empower local communities & economies by making it easier for people to discover, shop, and support local businesses & community programs. Local Maverick's 'Maverick Market' is a curated marketplace for VT products. They support small Vermont businesses selling Food, Drink, & Craft products. Their new store in Burlington will support hundreds of local VT businesses and be a place of community gatherings and events.
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Newport Center woman seriously injured after being hit by car

NEWPORT — A woman was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Newport on Thursday. The incident took place on Vermont Route 105 at around 5:20 p.m. According to the report, Lisa Lessard, 55, of St. Johnsbury, was traveling west prior to the incident. Monica Donofrio, 36,...
NEWPORT, VT
WCAX

Newport nursing home closure to displace 30 residents

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - A nursing home in the Northeast Kingdom is closing its doors. WCAX has confirmed that the Newport Health Care Center will shut down in 60 days. An official at the facility says it’s largely because of a staffing shortage and financial struggles, including those caused by hiring travel nurses.
NEWPORT, VT

