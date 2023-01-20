Read full article on original website
Apex Legends January 23 update patch notes: Horizon nerf fixed and more
Respawn Entertainment rolled out a small patch for Apex Legends, addressing several bugs impacting the game. As part of the Spellbound Collection event update, community members noticed Horizon’s Gravity Lift had been hit with a secret nerf. Originally, players received no accuracy penalty while using the ability, but the patch made it harder to hit shots while hovering.
TFT dev Mortdog reveals big new LaserCorp changes coming in patch 13.2
TFT developer Mortdog recently revealed some big changes that are coming to the LaserCorps trait in TFT: Monsters Attack and we’ve got the early rundown on what to expect. TFT is a game that’s consistently changing. With frequent updates and the meta constantly shifting, TFT seems to always have new comps and strategies for players to experiment with.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players list needed 1.2 update fixes for Shinies, boxes & more
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have come together to compile a list of the needed fixes they hope to see in update version 1.2, including changes to Shiny Pokemon, boxes, outfits, and more. There’s no doubt that Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are Game Freak’s most ambitious titles yet, bringing the...
Twitch streamer banned for playing Forspoken despite it releasing
A Twitch streamer has been suspended for playing the new Forspoken title seemingly early, despite it being live to some players, and some aren’t happy about it. As we’ve seen over the year, whenever a big new game goes live, plenty of Twitch streamers rush to not only be one of the first to play it, but also be one of the first to complete it.
Apex Legends “recolor” bug completely breaks rare Caustic skin
An Apex Legends bug is ‘recoloring’ and completely transforming a rare Caustic skin. Apex Legends bugs are a classic part of the game, but ever since Olympus began having issues earlier in January, more and more fans have been reporting strange issues. One player has now shown evidence...
Modern Warfare 2 players use epic CoD: Mobile skins to bash “boring” cosmetics
Call of Duty Mobile released a new legendary skin as part of Season 1 Reawakening, and fans of Modern Warfare 2 have questioned how the mobile spin-off skins are far superior to those in the main annual instalment. Some of the latest entries into the Call of Duty franchise had...
How to watch The Kid LAROI Fortnite concert: Start time, free rewards, more
Epic Games has confirmed an upcoming collaboration with Australian rapper, singer, and songwriter, The Kid LAROI. The collab will feature an immersive sonic experience of LAROI’s journey along with upcoming musical titles of the artist. Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 is well underway and Epic Games recently confirmed a...
How to get WWE 2K23 Bad Bunny: Pre-order bonus guide
In announcing WWE 2K23, 2K Games unleashed details about the special editions and pre-order bonus, the latter of which includes Bad Bunny as a playable character. Here’s everything you need to know about how to collect this particular bonus item. While 2K Games kept quiet about the new title...
Forspoken Review: Eye-catching combat can’t save disappointing RPG
Forspoken’s eye-catching action-based combat will no doubt draw in a lot of players, but it’s quickly overshadowed by unbearable dialogue, an outdated open world, and a mediocre main story. When Forspoken was first revealed back in 2021 with an announcement trailer showcasing the game’s fluid parkour, eye-catching combat,...
Fortnite mobile hit with even more restrictions making it for adults only
Apple and Google Play now have to contend with even more restrictions to continue playing Fortnite on their devices. Due to Epic’s legal disputes with Apple and Google, iOS and Google Play customers haven’t received a new Fortnite update since the game’s removal from these storefronts in August 2020.
Pokemon modder adds wild overworld encounters to HeartGold & SoulSilver
A Pokemon ROM hacker has added overworld encounters to the fan-favorite remakes HeartGold & SoulSilver, and they can even appear shiny!. ROM hacking has become a staple of the Pokemon community. Fans of the franchise use ROM hacks to add their own twist to games, increase their difficulty, randomize encounters, or even change storylines completely.
Pokemon Go player provides genius solution for 3-hour Community Day woes
In early 2022, Niantic rolled back the 2020 Community Day changes, cutting the event’s duration from six hours to three, and one player devised a solution to curb trainers’ woes. While the world was in lockdown for nearly two years, Niantic pushed various quality-of-life changes to make Pokemon...
GTA Online hack can reportedly corrupt game data & “affect your PC”
GTA Online community mainstay ‘TezFunz2’ has issued a warning over a hack that can corrupt game data and have adverse effects on a player’s PC. Hacking has been a longstanding issue in GTA Online. From nefarious cheats that can get other players slapped with bad sport penalties to lighthearted things like spawning an elephant in the middle of Los Santos, it’s a well-traveled topic in 2023.
Most valuable Pokemon TCG cards in the Crown Zenith expansion & how to find them
The Pokemon TCG Expansion Crown Zenith includes several stunning, rare cards worth a decent amount of money. Here are the most valuable cards to pull and where to find them. Pokemon TCG fans are currently transitioning between generations, with Gen 9 Paldea collections releasing at the start of 2023 and the final Gen 8 set dropping on January 20, 2023. The send-off set, Crown Zenith, includes cards from various Japanese sets and a 70-card Galarian Gallery filled with Full Art rares to collect.
Hilarious Apex Legends bug giving characters wrong abilities returns
A bizarre bug has returned to Apex Legends that gives characters the wrong abilities, despite having a completely different model in-game. The first thing any Apex Legends player does after queueing up for a match is choose their character in the Legend select screen. While normally this process goes smoothly,...
Pokemon anime: Aim to be a Pokemon Master Episode 2 reunites Ash & Misty with plenty of snark
The Pokemon anime’s special season “Aim to be a Pokemon Master” has aired Episode 2, seeing Ash and Misty reunited in a heated fishing battle. Fans are delighted with the nostalgic levels of snark. Ash and Misty have finally reunited in the second episode of the Pokemon...
Modern Warfare 2 players accuse devs of ignoring multiplayer to focus on Warzone 2
Modern Warfare 2 players are growing increasingly annoyed with the developers who are rolling out and announcing tons of updates for Warzone 2, but none for the multiplayer mode of the $70 game. Infinity Ward just announced that more details about season 2 of Warzone 2 are coming soon with...
US customs ruins Pokemon Yellow Special Edition worth $5k, collector claims
A collector claims to have had a disastrous run-in with US customs, as an image shows a graded Pokemon Yellow Special Pikachu Edition worth ~$10k in a shredded box outside of its broken acrylic case. Being a collector of vintage video games is an expensive hobby. Not everyone is lucky...
Pokemon Go Team Go Rocket Takeover January 2023: Shadow Registeel launch
Pokemon Go announced the next Team Go Rocket Takeover alongside the Crackling Voltage event, featuring the debut of Shadow Registeel. Niantic recently announced the Crackling Voltage event begins on January 27, 2023. During the event, fans can expect a brand new Team Go Rocket Takeover event to begin alongside it.
ImperialHal criticizes NICKMERCS for playing Warzone 2 over Apex Legends
ImperialHal has taken another jab at NICKMERCS over his recent Warzone 2 streams and says he is essentially wasting his teammates’ time. Hal and Nick have been chirping back and forth to each other for most of the latter’s young ALGS career. During this go-around, the TSM mainstay has voiced his opinion on his rival spending so much energy on the wrong battle royale.
