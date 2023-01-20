Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KWQC
Oak Grove Tavern unveils Dry January promotion
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - You can enjoy an alcohol-free ‘mocktail’ at Oak Grove Tavern anytime. But from Monday, January 23 through Tuesday, January 31 there’s a Dry January promotion going on, helping all of us stay social and on track with our wellness goals. Oak Grove Tavern...
KWQC
Reimagining in progress at historic Putnam Museum
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Big changes are coming to a historic Quad Cities’ museum. Putnam Museum and Science Center has been a fixture in Davenport for more than a century. Today’s show features some of the staff and community leaders on what patrons can expect from a series of new investments coming to the facility--as well as when we might see these amazing plans unveiled.
KWQC
QC Environmental Film Series to launch Sunday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The QC Environmental Film Series, presented by the Joyce and Tony Singh Family Foundation, River Action, Nahant Marsh, the Sierra Club Eagle Group and the Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities, will be held Jan. 22-March 5 at multiple area locations. Dennis Tarasi, St. Ambrose Professor and...
KWQC
Savanna Illinois nominated for USA Today lists
Quad Cities non-profits, KWQC held Blessing Box drive on MLK Day part 6. KWQC TV6 is partnering with P.U.N.C.H. and Friends of Martin Luther King to host a Blessing Box drive on Martin Luther King Day. Quad Cities non-profits, KWQC held Blessing Box drive on MLK Day part 7. Updated:...
KWQC
Smith Studio and Gallery in Geneseo show case Art Exhibition
GENESEO Ill. (KWQC) - Heather Shore an Illinois native is the artist behind the Mandalas, her handiwork can be found in almost every region of the world. “Heather Shore is an artist from Sterling, Illinois, wonderful lady who does Mandalas,” David Smith, owner of Smith Studio and Gallery said. “And Mandalas are circular designs, and they can be found in cultures all around the world but she’s very well known in Illinois for both her Mandala work and for teaching it.”
KWQC
City of Rock Island to replace and test new storm warning sirens Monday and Tuesday
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Rock Island has announced they will begin testing new storm warning sirens this week. Due to age and the need for ongoing repair, four storm warning sires will be replaced in Rock Island on Monday, stated city officials. The city will still have two fully functioning weather sirens that are not being replaced, and on Tuesday the four new siren heads will be tested up to 20 seconds each.
KWQC
Cemetery bookkeeper retires after over 44 years of service
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A surprise celebration was held Friday for a bookkeeper after almost 45 years of service at the Davenport Memorial Park. Marilyn Smith started working at the cemetery April 1978 and her co-workers say she has touched the lives of everyone who not only work at the office but visit it as well.
KWQC
Bettendorf woman charged with theft for false cancer fundraiser
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettendorf woman was charged with theft after police say she received over $37,000 in donations for a false cancer claim. Madison Russo, 19, is charged with theft by means of deception, a class C felony. The Eldridge Police Department around 6 p.m. Jan. 11, was made...
KWQC
Inaugural Eagle Festival kicked off in LeClaire over the weekend
LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - Leclaire Eagle Festival took place at the Mississippi River Distilling Company Celebration Center. Every winter, bald eagles make LeClaire their winter home, soaring through the skies above the Mississippi. People from all around the QCA gathered in LeClaire to catch a glimpse of some fantastic creatures.
A Food Network Champion is Opening a New Eatery in the Corridor
A new cafe, bakery, and deli is in the works in Johnson County. Get ready for Barrett's Quality Eats!. Barrett's Quality Eats is moving into the space at 3242 Crosspark Road in Coralville, which is located near Jersey Mike's and Foundry Food + Tap. According to the Corridor Business Journal, the restaurant will offer "fresh bread, bagels, salads, sandwiches, pastries, coffee and more."
KWQC
Figure Skating Club of the Quad Cities to host ‘Skate with Us’ celebration Saturday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Figure Skating Club of the Quad Cities (FSCQC) invites the community to “Skate with Us” this weekend in celebration of National Skating Month. The Figure Skating Club of the Quad Cities announced that on Saturday at The River’s Edge, 700 West River Drive, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., the organization will host a “Skate with Us” event to recognize U.S. Figure Skating Association- USFSA’s National Skating Month and offer the community a chance to learn more about skating opportunities in the Quad Cities, stated a media release from FSCQC.
cbs2iowa.com
Former Sports Director John Baer dies after battle with cancer
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Former KGAN-TV Sports Director John Baer has died at the age of 61. Friends and colleagues say he passed after a long battle with cancer. Baer worked here at Broadcast Park in the late-80s and early-90s. Viewers would tune in every night to see his...
KWQC
Savanna, IL nominated for USA Today’s ‘10 best’ in two categories
SAVANNA, Illinois (KWQC) - Savanna, Illinois placed in two categories on USA Today’s list of ‘10 best’ nominees. The city is in the running for “Best Small Town for Adventure” and “Best Midwestern Small Town”. The nominations come from a board at USA Today but it’s up to the public to vote in each category.
iowa.media
Bettendorf School District selling ‘Black Voices Matter’ shirts, middle school room has sexuality flags plastered around BLM poster
The Bettendorf School District is currently selling “Black Voices Matter” shirts. In addition, a middle school classroom has various “pride” flags on the wall around a posted that proclaims “Black Lives Matter” as well as other politically charged taglines. Black Voices Matter is an...
Iowa Movie Based on True Events Showing In Cedar Rapids & Iowa City
A movie that started hitting theaters around Iowa last month has made its way to big screens in the corridor. Back in November of 2021, camera crews were in north central Iowa to film a movie about actual events that happened in that part of the state during World War II. Scenes for the movie were filmed in Whittemore, Forest City, and the town of Algona, which was home to a German POW camp during the war.
Davenport, IA Named One Of 2023’s Top Cities That Has… Bed Bugs
Bed bugs are disgusting and really hard to get rid of without throwing your mattress away. Many people get bed bugs from hotels and places that stay at that aren't typically their homes, but sometimes those pesky little night chompers get into our homes and wreak havoc. Davenport, IA is one of the most infested cities when it comes to bed bugs and it is as disgusting as it sounds.
KBUR
Multiple animals die in barn fire
Burlington, IA- Multiple animals were killed in a Barn fire Friday evening in Tama Township. According to a news release, at 7:11 PM Friday, Burlington and Mediapolis Firefighters responded to a reported structure fire at 9054 113th Street, rural Burlington in Tama Township. Burlington firefighters arrived at 7:16 PM to...
KWQC
Rock Island officials select new fire chief
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island officials have selected Robert Graff as its new fire chief. The Rock Island City Council will vote on it at its regular meeting Monday. Graff has served as assistant fire chief since 2016 and replaces former Fire Chief Jeff Yerkey, who retired on Jan. 6.
ourquadcities.com
Davenport native Steinway artist reveals secrets at Redstone
Byron “BK” Davis has an invisible secret to share, which you’ll be able to see and hear at the International Steinway Artist’s upcoming concert at Davenport’s Redstone Room on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 3 p.m. The concert features the friendly, enthusiastic pianist-singer and band, highlighting...
Body still missing after stolen Rockford funeral home van located in Chicago
ROCKFORD, Ill. — Rockford police say the search is still ongoing after the body of a deceased adult was not located inside a stolen funeral home van found in Chicago. On the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 21, a van was stolen from outside Collins & Stone Funeral Home at 128 S 5th Street in Rockford. Officers say there was a body of a deceased adult inside the cargo area when the van was taken. The suspects reportedly fled Rockford for the Chicago area immediately.
Comments / 0