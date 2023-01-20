GENESEO Ill. (KWQC) - Heather Shore an Illinois native is the artist behind the Mandalas, her handiwork can be found in almost every region of the world. “Heather Shore is an artist from Sterling, Illinois, wonderful lady who does Mandalas,” David Smith, owner of Smith Studio and Gallery said. “And Mandalas are circular designs, and they can be found in cultures all around the world but she’s very well known in Illinois for both her Mandala work and for teaching it.”

GENESEO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO