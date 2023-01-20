Read full article on original website
Netflix’s New Releases Coming in January 2023
That ’70s Show sequel That ’90s Show, Kenya Barris’ feature directorial debut You People and Pamela Anderson documentary Pamela, a Love Story are some of the much-anticipated projects coming to Netflix this month. Hitting Netflix on Jan. 19, That ’90s Show focuses on the teenage daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon), who is spending the summer of 1995 with her grandparents, Red and Kitty (Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp). Soon the Forman home fills up with a group of new friends. Grace, Prepon and fellow That ’70s Show stars Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and Wilmer Valderrama are...
dexerto.com
The Owl House Season 3: Episodes 2 & 3 release date and how to watch
The Owl House Season 3 has officially started with the premiere of “Thanks to Them” on October 15, however, fans will have a few months to wait before the next special episodes air on the Disney Channel. The Owl House fans were finally able to return to the...
dexerto.com
Willow: Ron Howard has “plan for more seasons,” waiting on Disney decision
Willow executive producer Ron Howard has been talking up the prospect of a second season, stating that the show’s creative team has plans in place. Willow the TV series is the long-gestating serialized sequel to Willow the movie. The show hit Disney+ at the tail-end of 2022, while the...
7 new Netflix, Amazon, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus, and Paramount Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here's our guide on what to stream over the next couple of days
Jamie Foxx's 2 Daughters: Everything to Know
Jamie Foxx has two daughters from previous relationships: Corinne and Anelise Jamie Foxx is a proud girl dad. The Soul star first became a father in 1994 with the birth of his daughter Corinne, 28, whom he shares with ex Connie Kline. It wasn't until 15 years later that he welcomed his second daughter, Anelise Bishop, 14, with his ex Kristin Grannis. During a 2017 interview with PEOPLE, Foxx opened up about raising his two daughters in Hollywood. "In this business, sometimes it can get crazy, but my daughter,...
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
The Shumpert Clan Fashionably Support Teyana Taylor For The Premiere Of ‘A Thousand And One’ At The Sundance Film Festival
A family that slays together, stays together, just ask Teyana Taylor and the Shumpert clan.
toofab.com
Eva Marcille Reacts to New RHUGT Costars, Reuniting with Vicki After 'Standoffish' First Season (Exclusive)
The reality star opens up about smoking her joints on Ex-Wives Club, feeling more at ease on the show compared to RHOA and her thoughts on her new costars. Eva Marcille may be done with "Real Housewives of Atlanta," but she was sitting pretty comfortably on Peacock's "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" -- so much so that she agreed to come back for another season!
dexerto.com
How does Tess die in The Last of Us? Game & show explained
How does Tess die in The Last of Us? Episode 2 cut the life of Joel’s smuggling partner short in skin-crawling fashion, so here’s what happened in the show and how it compares to the game. In our review, we said Episode 2 “builds on the tragedy, suspense,...
dexerto.com
The Owl House Season 3 Episode 2 preview show’s the tragic fate of Amity’s mom
The Owl House has been uploading teaser clips of Season 3 Episode 2, and the most recent clip shows Odalia Blight’s fate after betraying her family during the Day of Unity. ** There are no major spoilers for The Owl House Season 3 Episode 2 in the article below**
Essence
Netflix Releases Official Trailer For 'The Upshaws' Part 3
Mike Epps, Wanda Sykes, and Kim Fields return for another season of the raucous family comedy on February 16. The Upshaws are officially on their way back for another season of raucous family comedy on Netflix. Wanda Sykes, Kim Fields, and Mike Epps return for another season playing the working-class...
The Daily Show execs ‘ready to hire permanent female host’ as stars including Leslie Jones and Chelsea Handler fill in
THE Daily Show execs are setting their sights on hiring a permanent female host, The U.S. Sun has exclusively learned from multiple sources. The Emmy Award-winning show kicked off its new chapter with guest host Leslie Jones on January 17. Next week, comedian Wanda Sykes is set to guest host.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nia Long & Terrence J Link Up After Beyoncé’s Concert In Dubai
Several social media users have been clowning Ime Udoka as the “You People” actress continues to get her lick back following his cheating scandal. Nia Long’s recent heartbreak isn’t stopping her from living her best life. In the latter half of 2022, the 52-year-old uncovered the truth about her ex-fiancé, Ime Udoka’s infidelities in their relationship. Much to the pleasure of several famous figures, she left the basketball coach behind in wake of all the drama.
dexerto.com
The Last of Us Episode 2 ending explained: What happened to Tess?
The Last of Us Episode 2 sees Joel, Ellie, and Tess venture through a museum filled with Clickers in a bid to reach the Fireflies – so, let’s break down the ending. In the first episode of the HBO adaptation, we saw Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Tess (Anna Torv) meeting Ellie (Bella Ramsey), a young girl with a curious secret: a bite mark from three weeks ago, yet she’s shown no signs of turning into an infected.
dexerto.com
Teen Wolf: The Movie review – It’ll have you howling, but not always in a good way
Teen Wolf: The Movie is a film that clearly cares about its previous show, but you may find it hard to care about the film. Teen Wolf, the hit supernatural YA series from the early 2010s, went out with somewhat of a whimper in the late 2010s with its 100th episode. It was a shame that the series ended on such a low note, but now a new project is here.
Complex
Raven-Symoné Says We’ve Been Pronouncing Her Name Wrong
We have all been collectively mispronouncing Raven-Symoné’s name. The actress took to TikTok on Thursday to share that her name is said differently than most thought. In a video, the 37-year-old wrote over the clip, “Yo, that’s Raven-Symoné.”. More words flash over the video: “It’s...
Bianca Censori: Quick Things To Know About Kanye's New Wife
Here is everything we know about Bianca Censori, Kanye West's new wife.
dexerto.com
Razzies 2023: Netflix’s Blonde slapped with eight nominations
The Razzies 2023 nominations have been announced, and Blonde, Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe movie with Ana de Armas, is leading the way ahead of Pinocchio and Morbius. The Razzies are the antithesis of the Oscars, even dubbing itself the “ugly cousin”, singling out and awarding the very worst in film across the year.
dexerto.com
Will there be a Minions 3 after Rise of Gru?
Will there be a Minions 3? Minions: The Rise of Gru is the latest Despicable Me movie to drop on Netflix – but will there be a third or another film in the series?. It was the best of times, it was the worst of times: Minions: The Rise of Gru, a sequel to Minions and the fifth movie in the Despicable Me franchise, grossed just shy of $1 billion in 2022.
Regina King Honors Late Son Ian Alexander Jr. 1 Year After His Death: ‘I See You in Everything’
Regina King is remembering the legacy of her late son, Ian Alexander Jr., on the first anniversary of his death. “January 19th is Ian’s Worthday. As we still process his physical absence, we celebrate his presence,” the One Night in Miami… director, 52, wrote via Instagram on Friday, January 20, sharing a video of a lantern floating […]
