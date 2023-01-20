Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
How does Tess die in The Last of Us? Game & show explained
How does Tess die in The Last of Us? Episode 2 cut the life of Joel’s smuggling partner short in skin-crawling fashion, so here’s what happened in the show and how it compares to the game. In our review, we said Episode 2 “builds on the tragedy, suspense,...
dexerto.com
The Last of Us game sales skyrocket amid success of HBO series
Thanks to the success of the newly released HBO adaption of the popular game series The Last of Us, gamers new and old are picking up copies of the nearly 10-year-old game, causing a major increase in sales for the beloved title. The Last of Us has begun airing on...
dexerto.com
Perry Mason Season 2: Release date, trailer, cast, plot and more
Here’s everything we know about Perry Mason Season 2, the return of the world-famous detective and lawyer on HBO, from its release date and trailer to cast, plot, and more. In 2020, Matthew Rhys made his debut as Erle Stanley Gardner’s criminal defense lawyer in Perry Mason Season 1, chronicling his origin story in 1930s Los Angeles.
dexerto.com
Adriana Chechik slams Adin Ross over call to ban Twitch hot tub streams: “Most disrespectful person”
Following his now viral assertion that hot tub streams should be banned from Twitch, Adin Ross has been called out by fellow Twitch star Adriana Chechik, calling him “one of the most disrespectful” she’s met. Adin Ross has received a mix of support and backlash after his...
dexerto.com
Teen Wolf: The Movie review – It’ll have you howling, but not always in a good way
Teen Wolf: The Movie is a film that clearly cares about its previous show, but you may find it hard to care about the film. Teen Wolf, the hit supernatural YA series from the early 2010s, went out with somewhat of a whimper in the late 2010s with its 100th episode. It was a shame that the series ended on such a low note, but now a new project is here.
dexerto.com
Insider explains why Rockstar might delay GTA 6 after official trailer announcement
A gaming insider has shared his prediction for when GTA 6 will finally release and a possible announcement trailer. Rockstar Games has been quiet about GTA 6 for months now despite a devastating leak revealing developmental footage of the game including gameplay and confirmation that the series will return to Vice City.
dexerto.com
One dedicated Marvel Snap player has already collected every single Art Variant
A Marvel Snap player has already collected every single Art Variant in the game, spending thousands of dollars in the process to acquire them all. Marvel Snap content creator Cody Snap tweeted out the store page of a player who has seemingly bought every single Art Variant there is to buy in the game. In the screenshot of the player’s store, there is quite literally nothing left for them to purchase.
dexerto.com
Pokemon YouTuber WolfeyVGC is actually opening real-life Pokemon Gym
Pokemon World Champion and content creator Wolfey has made an announcement that he will open his own Pokemon Gym in New York. While details are sparse, fans are excited. Pokemon VGC competitors are some of the best players in the world, taking on other fans in contests of skill and strategy. However, these hardcore players also like to have a bit of fun when not battling to be the best. 2016 VGC Wold Champion Wolfey has put this on display with an active Twitter account, YouTube channel, and Twitch stream.
dexerto.com
Oscars 2023 nominations: Full list & live updates
Nominations for the 2023 Oscars are being announced today. Here is your guide to all of the movies, stars, and artists nominated for the 95th Academy Awards. The Academy Awards is the biggest, most prestigious night in Hollywood. It’s a ceremony where the year’s very best works and their craftspeople are celebrated in front of the world – there has to be one winner in each category, but no nominee is ever truly a loser.
dexerto.com
Forspoken players split down the middle over “comical” game dialogue
Forspoken launches PC and PlayStation 5 on January 23, 2023, and reviews of the game have produced mixed reactions from eager fans. This is especially true for several clips of in-game dialogue. Forspoken, a fantasy RPG developed by Luminous Productions and published by Square Enix, has had a rough time...
dexerto.com
NICKMERCS hits back at critics claiming Warzone 2 is making him worse at Apex Legends
Streaming star Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff hit back at some critics claiming that playing Warzone 2 had affected his skill in Apex Legends after a round of games went poorly. Since getting involved in the competitive side of Apex Legends, NICKMERCS has pretty much dedicated his Twitch channel to...
dexerto.com
KSI agrees to let iShowSpeed on 20vs1 Sidemen video
KSI has agreed to let YouTube star iShowSpeed take part in the 20 women vs 1 Sidemen video, and fans are pumped. iShowSpeed has taken the internet by storm in the last year. Known for his unusual yet enthusiastic personality, the Cristiano Ronaldo super fan was by far the most-watched streamer on YouTube in 2022 — and it wasn’t even close.
dexerto.com
Razzies 2023: Netflix’s Blonde slapped with eight nominations
The Razzies 2023 nominations have been announced, and Blonde, Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe movie with Ana de Armas, is leading the way ahead of Pinocchio and Morbius. The Razzies are the antithesis of the Oscars, even dubbing itself the “ugly cousin”, singling out and awarding the very worst in film across the year.
dexerto.com
Creed 3: Jonathan Major’s compares character to Rocky 3’s Clubber Lang
Jonathan Majors has been describing his time making Creed 3, stating he “took a couple” on the chin, and comparing the film to Rocky III, and his character to Clubber Lang. 2023 is a big year for Jonathan Majors. He’s getting great reviews for Sundance title Magazine Dreams....
dexerto.com
TikTok reportedly has secret button to make any video go viral instantly
TikTok reportedly has a ‘secret’ button that employees can use to “heat” up videos and make them go viral, and it apparently prompted some massive successes. As TikTok has shifted away from its early days of lip-syncing song videos and dance routines, its become home to a wide range of content. Pretty much every interest and niche is accounted for at this point.
dexerto.com
Pokemon modder adds wild overworld encounters to HeartGold & SoulSilver
A Pokemon ROM hacker has added overworld encounters to the fan-favorite remakes HeartGold & SoulSilver, and they can even appear shiny!. ROM hacking has become a staple of the Pokemon community. Fans of the franchise use ROM hacks to add their own twist to games, increase their difficulty, randomize encounters, or even change storylines completely.
dexerto.com
Mysterious TikTok star TheSkiMaskGirl breaks the internet with viral face reveal
TikTok star ‘TheSkiMaskGirl’ has finally gone full “mask off,” revealing her face in a video that’s taking over social media. It’s not uncommon for certain influencers to avoid showing their faces online in order to protect themselves from harassment or invasions of privacy. In...
dexerto.com
Hasan claps back at Adin Ross claiming Twitch hot tub streams “promote poison”
Twitch streamer Hasan has clapped back to Adin Ross’ calls that hot tub streams should be banned from the platform, claiming they “promote poison.”. Launched in 2021, the ‘Pools, Hot Tubs, and Beaches’ category on Twitch has become the primary category for thousands of creators on the platform, with the most popular one being Amouranth.
dexerto.com
Twitch bans KiaraaKitty for fourth time after latest stream
Twitch streamer KiaraaKitty has been suspended from the platform again, her fourth ban since 2020. The cause of the ban is believed to be due to breaking sexual content guidelines during her January 22 stream. KiaraaKitty is a popular streamer, with over 300,000 followers on her Twitch channel, as well...
dexerto.com
Will there be a Minions 3 after Rise of Gru?
Will there be a Minions 3? Minions: The Rise of Gru is the latest Despicable Me movie to drop on Netflix – but will there be a third or another film in the series?. It was the best of times, it was the worst of times: Minions: The Rise of Gru, a sequel to Minions and the fifth movie in the Despicable Me franchise, grossed just shy of $1 billion in 2022.
Comments / 0