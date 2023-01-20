Read full article on original website
NHL
'SPECIAL PLAYING HERE'
Gaudreau's return the talk of the town as Flames host Blue Jackets. The ovation, to be certain, promises to be electric. But after his video plays and the niceties wear off with the locals, Johnny Gaudreau will no longer be the folk hero that was revered around these parts for nine seasons.
NHL
State Your Case: Are Golden Knights or Devils built for deep playoff run?
NHL.com writers debate pros, cons of 2 surprising contenders this season. Two of the brightest surprises in the NHL this season have been the New Jersey Devils and the Vegas Golden Knights. Each team missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season, but each is in a strong position to get there this season.
NHL
Avalanche defeat Kraken in shootout for 5th straight win
SEATTLE -- Pavel Francouz made 26 saves and stopped all three attempts in the shootout for the Colorado Avalanche in a 2-1 win against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday. Alex Newhook scored, and Nathan MacKinnon had the only goal in the shootout for Colorado (25-17-3), which...
NHL
Rookie Watch: Beniers, Pinto among face-off wins leaders
1st-year centers proving effective in offensive, neutral zones for Kraken, Senators. The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2022-23 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch. This week, the top five...
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Stars
DALLAS - The month of January has one last grueling, four-game week for the Sabres - and this one has several plane rides. The Sabres conclude their busy stretch of 13 games in 22 days with four straight on the road, beginning tonight against the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center.
NHL
BOS@MTL: Projected lineup
MONTREAL - The Canadiens held a morning skate ahead of their game against the Boston Bruins at the Bell Centre on Tuesday. 32 - Rem Pitlick 14 - Nick Suzuki 17 - Josh Anderson. 68 - Mike Hoffman 77 - Kirby Dach 56 - Jesse Ylönen. 28 - Christian...
NHL
BriseBois gives annual mid-season media address
With the Tampa Bay Lightning just past the halfway point of the 2022-23 regular season, Bolts general manager Julien BriseBois met with members of the media on Tuesday and offered his perspective on the first half of the year, the upcoming trade deadline and more. Through 41 games this season,...
NHL
Jets recover to defeat Flyers after blowing 3-goal lead
PHILADELPHIA -- Karson Kuhlman scored the go-ahead goal in the third period for the Winnipeg Jets, who recovered after blowing a three-goal lead to defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 at Wells Fargo Center on Sunday. "We jumped out of the gates great," Kuhlman said. "A back to back, they were...
NHL
'Just a great feeling' | Anderson backstops Sabres to milestone OT win
DALLAS - Craig Anderson returned to the Sabres for nights like Monday - for the milestone, sure, but more so for the thrill of playing the game he loves with a group he believes in. Anderson became the 31st goaltender in NHL history to play his 700th game, then bailed...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Ovechkin day to day with lower-body injury for Capitals
Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Alex Ovechkin is day to day for the Capitals with a lower-body injury. Ovechkin had two shots in 17:54 of ice time in the Capitals' 4-0 win at the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday but did not play in a 6-2 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.
NHL
The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 1/23
The Kings go 1-2-0, continue their six-game road trip out East. With three games on the schedule for the fifth week in a row, the Kings went 1-2-0 with all three games in a different city. The Kings began the week in Los Angeles with a home game against the Dallas Stars before departing for a six-game road trip. This past week saw the first two stops of that road trip with games in Nashville and Chicago. It was not the best week for the Kings when it came to goal differential as the Kings were outscored 10-5 in route to picking up two of a possible six points.
NHL
PROSPECTS: Four Named to 2023 Hobey Baker Award Short List
Kaiser, James, Gorman and Wise up for college hockey's top honor; OHL and WHL prospects continue to shine. Four Blackhawks prospects were named to the 2023 Hobey Baker Award short list, which is given to the top NCAA ice hockey player each year: Wyatt Kaiser and Dominic James (Minnesota-Duluth), Liam Gorman (Princeton), and Jake Wise (Ohio State).
NHL
Ohio State vs. Michigan rivalry plays out on the ice with CBJ ties
Blankenburg, Johnson relive some college memories at historic Yost Ice Arena. Yost Arena is one of the most historic arenas in college hockey. Recently, former Wolverines Nick Blankenburg and Kent Johnson had the opportunity to go back to the University of Michigan's 100-year-old venue to receive their Frozen Four and Big Ten championship rings and also watch their former teammates take on the Ohio State Buckeyes.
NHL
Predators rally past Kings with 3 goals in 3rd
NASHVILLE -- Matt Duchene had two goals, and the Nashville Predators scored three straight in the third period to rally for a 5-3 win against the Los Angeles Kings at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday. "The second was a tough period [for us]," Duchene said. "They played pretty well and got...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. BLUE JACKETS
FLAMES (22-16-9) vs. BLUE JACKETS (14-30-2) 7:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (42) Goals - Nazem Kadri (18) Blue Jackets:. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (44) Goals -...
NHL
Power scores in OT, Sabres defeat Stars in 3rd straight victory
Owen Power netted his first of the year for the overtime winner, helping the Sabres pick up a 3-2 win over the Stars on the road. "Yeah, it's nice," Power said. "I mean, obviously it's been a long time coming, so it was obviously a nice feeling. Hopefully [I] can get some more."
NHL
Heika's Take: Stars earn three shutout victories in four games
The Stars are proving to be quite a team when it comes to defense and goaltending. On Saturday Jake Oettinger recorded his second shutout in three games, following a Scott Wedgewood shutout from Thursday. With Oettinger posting 33 saves to record his sixth career blank slate, the Stars took a...
NHL
BLOG: Hyman a model of consistency
EDMONTON, AB - You may as well call Zach Hyman 'Mr. Consistency'. The Oilers forward is playing the best hockey of his career this season, already establishing a new personal best point total of 56 after a one-goal, three-assist night in Vancouver. Saturday's sensational effort in Edmonton's 4-2 victory --...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Tarasenko, Krug return for Blues against Sabres
Ovechkin could play for Capitals; Letang game-time decision for Penguins. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Forward Vladimir Tarasenko and defenseman Torey Krug will each return for the Blues when they host the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; BSMW, MSG-B, ESPN+, SN NOW).
NHL
Miller grateful for growth and opportunities with Dallas
After a season of injuries with Buffalo the Ontario native has tallied 13 points in Victory Green and averages 16:31 in time on ice. The Stars have adjusted their defense to a couple of losses in the past two off-seasons. Two years ago, the front office found Jani Hakanpää as...
