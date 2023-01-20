Read full article on original website
Bridge company asks Gulf Shores for use of temporary office site
Trailers would be on Cotton Creek Drive west of Geno Road. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – During its Jan. 23 regular council session, the Gulf Shores City Council will consider approving a temporary use permit for the Scott Bridge to place temporary office buildings to coordinate construction of the state’s new bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway.
utv44.com
Fairhope Rotary Club visits Selma to help those in need
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — It has been more than a week since an EF-2 tornado tore through Selma. Organizations across Alabama have rushed into the area offering resources to help Selma get back on its feet. The Fairhope Rotary Club is one of those groups. The president of the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Grant to help provide infrastructure for mega site plant in Bay Minette
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Grant money awarded by Gov. Kay Ivey will go toward infrastructure to support a planned aluminum manufacturing and recycling plant in Bay Minette, the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs announced. Ivey notified Mayor Robert Wills that the $2.5 million grant had been approved,...
utv44.com
Joe Cain Procession public meeting announced
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Joe Cain Marching Society will host a meeting Jan 30, 6:00pm at The Brickyard on Dauphin St downtown to provide information to the public regarding marching in the Joe Cain Procession. The Procession, led by Chief Slac, is set for 2:30pm Sun Feb 19, 2023. It is free of charge and open to the public.
Broad Street revitalization ready for good times to roll
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A newly re-designed stretch of Broad Street is ready for the good times to roll, and this Mardi Gras, some upgrades look to make parades more accessible. City of Mobile Director of Programs and Project Management Jennifer Greene said, “We’re standing on the roundabout and that’s a big part of the […]
thepulsepensacola.com
Lost Bay Farm & Gardens at Palafox Market Today
What is low in calories, fat, cholesterol, and sodium? And packed with protein, Vitamin D, and B vitamins?. These lovely mushrooms. And when a talented self-taught mushroom expert and horticulturist wants to grow mushrooms for healthy eating habits, this is what it looks like. The team from Lost Bay Farm...
Mobile pub named one of ‘America’s Top Whiskey Bars’
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Haberdasher has been named by Whiskey Advocate magazine as being in the top 101 whiskey bars in America. The Haberdasher was listed as the 96th bar on the list. Writers with Whiskey Advocate described the pub as “a rustic, chic hole-in-the-wall that presents whiskey-fueled crawfish boils a few times a […]
Gulf Shores seeking right of way for Canal Road reroute
Pedestrian bridge over waterway will necessitate a reroute of Canal Road through neighborhood. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – On Jan. 24, the Gulf Shores Planning Commission will hear a request from the city’s planning department to subdivide land near the city’s school campus to plot a road right of way for the reroute of East Canal Road.
utv44.com
City of Mobile accepting applications for C251: Citizens Academy
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Applications are now open for the third cohort of the C251: Citizens Academy. Established in 2021, this program offers Mobilians a chance to learn more about how their city government and its various departments function directly from our team leaders. C251: Citizens Academy is an...
Sky 5 Drone takes a look at site work for Novelis near Bay Minette
Sky 5 Drone gives an aerial view of the manufacturing site in North Baldwin County that is expected to pump new jobs and millions of dollars into the economy.
Procession of first responders honors Mobile County volunteer firefighter
CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Friends and family say goodbye to a volunteer firefighter killed in a crash more than a week ago. Thomas Graham had been with the Calcedeaver Volunteer Fire Department for nearly four years before he died riding his motorcycle north of Saraland. A giant flag waved across the roadway and a deafening […]
Rain only slightly dampens spirits at first parade of 2023 Mardi Gras season
Mardi Gras 2023 kicked off in Mobile Saturday with the Krewe De La Dauphine. Though carnival season officially began on Jan. 6 (when grocery stores finally started selling king cakes), the first parade of the season is Dauphin Island’s Krewe De La Dauphine. The theme was “KDLD Travels the World,” and the parade featured floats representing different locales around the world, including Mexico, Australia, Hollywood and New York.
WALA-TV FOX10
Shots fired at area community center
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Shots were fired outside a popular Toulminville hangout Thursday afternoon. According to police, someone in an unknown vehicle fired multiple shots at a man in the parking lot of Figures Community Center at 658 Donald St. The victim was not injured, police said. The incident happened...
Pensacola woman named 2023 Florida Mother of the Year
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman was recently selected as the 2023 Florida Mother of the Year, the 51st woman in Florida history to hold the honor. Cheyann Smith joined the United States Air Force in 2012 and remains on active-duty status. Currently, she serves as a volunteer firefighter and runs a non-profit helping […]
Five Guys coming to Saraland
AltaPointe Health Systems Inc., paid $5.375 million for the 14,000-square-foot medical practice office at 6908 Providence Park Drive S., in Mobile, according to Pratt Thomas of Merrill P. Thomas Co., who represented the seller. The building on 2.5 acres is on the campus of Ascension Providence Hospital. AltaPointe, a healthcare system providing primary and behavioral healthcare, will occupy the building.
Bad Ass: Coffee shop with provocative name opens in Alabama city months after official claimed vulgarity
Amy Schnitzler stopped into Orange Beach’s newest coffee shop on Friday, familiar with the brand and its catchy name. “I wished I was here tomorrow to get a free T-shirt that has ‘Bad Ass’ on it,” Schnitzler, of River Falls, Wisconsin, who was vacationing this week on the Alabama Gulf Coast said of a give-a-way tomorrow.
Crumbl Cookies opening Spring Hill location in February
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A popular cookie company that has taken over social media in the last few years is officially opening a store in Mobile in February, according to a Facebook post from franchisee Collin Roof. Crumbl Cookies announced they would be opening a second location in the WKRG News 5 coverage area in […]
Poor water quality in northwest Florida is impacting oyster harvesting
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Bay System was once a hotspot for oysters and other shellfish. However, high levels of bacteria in the water have now reduced the area where oysters can be harvested. Captain Pasco Gibson has been in the seafood industry his whole life, and says he’s never seen the […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: Homelessness in lower Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Eric Reynolds joined us to preview this week’s episode of Perspectives about homelessness in Lower Alabama. The mission of Housing First, Inc. is to end homelessness in southwest Alabama. Their approach to serving people experiencing homelessness, recognizes a homeless person must first be able to access a decent, safe place to live, that does not limit length of stay (permanent housing), before stabilizing, improving health, reducing harmful behaviors, or increasing income.
Gas stoves are not being banned in the U.S.
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you search “gas stoves bans” on the internet, you may notice many articles circulating about them being potentially banned from the U.S. However, that is not the case. According to a recent study from the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, it claims nearly 13 percent of current […]
