Broad Street revitalization ready for good times to roll
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A newly re-designed stretch of Broad Street is ready for the good times to roll, and this Mardi Gras, some upgrades look to make parades more accessible. City of Mobile Director of Programs and Project Management Jennifer Greene said, “We’re standing on the roundabout and that’s a big part of the […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Simply Sweet Shoppe shares Mardi Gras treats
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Simply Sweet Shoppe shares some of their Mardi Gras treats with us. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
utv44.com
City of Mobile accepting applications for C251: Citizens Academy
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Applications are now open for the third cohort of the C251: Citizens Academy. Established in 2021, this program offers Mobilians a chance to learn more about how their city government and its various departments function directly from our team leaders. C251: Citizens Academy is an...
Families of the Fallen ready to roll with their new Mardi Gras float
A new float to honor local fallen officers will roll through the streets of downtown Mobile this Mardi Gras season. With the goal to allow a fun time for the families of the fallen, even if it's just for a short time while honoring those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
Gas stoves are not being banned in the U.S.
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you search “gas stoves bans” on the internet, you may notice many articles circulating about them being potentially banned from the U.S. However, that is not the case. According to a recent study from the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, it claims nearly 13 percent of current […]
Rain only slightly dampens spirits at first parade of 2023 Mardi Gras season
Mardi Gras 2023 kicked off in Mobile Saturday with the Krewe De La Dauphine. Though carnival season officially began on Jan. 6 (when grocery stores finally started selling king cakes), the first parade of the season is Dauphin Island’s Krewe De La Dauphine. The theme was “KDLD Travels the World,” and the parade featured floats representing different locales around the world, including Mexico, Australia, Hollywood and New York.
Five Guys coming to Saraland
AltaPointe Health Systems Inc., paid $5.375 million for the 14,000-square-foot medical practice office at 6908 Providence Park Drive S., in Mobile, according to Pratt Thomas of Merrill P. Thomas Co., who represented the seller. The building on 2.5 acres is on the campus of Ascension Providence Hospital. AltaPointe, a healthcare system providing primary and behavioral healthcare, will occupy the building.
WALA-TV FOX10
McGregor Avenue construction going smoothly so far according to business owner
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - McGregor Avenue looks a little different compared to last week. The biggest change is the “road closed” sign that greets commuters. Businesses are still open in this area, and while it isn’t an issue now, the owner of “Mr. Sam’s” Lenny Zanghi admits the construction could cause problems in the very near future.
For Port of Mobile, 2022 was another boom year in container shipping
The Port of Mobile has set a new record for annual container traffic, beating the benchmark it set in 2021 by more than 11%. The 2022 data bears out Port Authority leadership’s regular reports that the era of the COVID-19 shutdown, with its supply-chain disruptions, was a time of growth and opportunity for Alabama’s deepwater port. Port Authority Director and CEO John C. Driscoll said a slate of ongoing developments set the stage for the growth trend to continue over the next few years, though the state of the global economy remains a concern.
Pensacola woman named 2023 Florida Mother of the Year
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman was recently selected as the 2023 Florida Mother of the Year, the 51st woman in Florida history to hold the honor. Cheyann Smith joined the United States Air Force in 2012 and remains on active-duty status. Currently, she serves as a volunteer firefighter and runs a non-profit helping […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Grant to help provide infrastructure for mega site plant in Bay Minette
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Grant money awarded by Gov. Kay Ivey will go toward infrastructure to support a planned aluminum manufacturing and recycling plant in Bay Minette, the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs announced. Ivey notified Mayor Robert Wills that the $2.5 million grant had been approved,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile County Commission seeks input for housing grant priorities
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile County needs to hear from residents, organizations that serve the homeless and others. What are our most pressing local needs related to affordable housing, rental assistance, homelessness prevention and shelters?. The comment period is now through Feb. 14, 2023 via the online survey available through...
Sky 5 Drone takes a look at site work for Novelis near Bay Minette
Sky 5 Drone gives an aerial view of the manufacturing site in North Baldwin County that is expected to pump new jobs and millions of dollars into the economy.
WPMI
Register for Mobile's Largest Yard Sale at The Grounds
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Got junk to get rid of? Own a personal business? Get your vendor space today for Mobile's Largest Yard Sale on Saturday, March 11 - The Grounds 1035 Cody Road North Mobile, AL 36608. Spaces start at $25 and are 10 ft x 18 ft.
Procession of first responders honors Mobile County volunteer firefighter
CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Friends and family say goodbye to a volunteer firefighter killed in a crash more than a week ago. Thomas Graham had been with the Calcedeaver Volunteer Fire Department for nearly four years before he died riding his motorcycle north of Saraland. A giant flag waved across the roadway and a deafening […]
utv44.com
Joe Cain Procession public meeting announced
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Joe Cain Marching Society will host a meeting Jan 30, 6:00pm at The Brickyard on Dauphin St downtown to provide information to the public regarding marching in the Joe Cain Procession. The Procession, led by Chief Slac, is set for 2:30pm Sun Feb 19, 2023. It is free of charge and open to the public.
Suspect in 2 convenience store robberies identified: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have identified a man who they said was involved in two convenience store robberies. According to officials, Zedrick Raymond, 26, was identified as the person who robbed a Chevron Gas Station and Dawes Food Mart Monday, Jan. 16. Mobile Police were first called to the […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: Homelessness in lower Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Eric Reynolds joined us to preview this week’s episode of Perspectives about homelessness in Lower Alabama. The mission of Housing First, Inc. is to end homelessness in southwest Alabama. Their approach to serving people experiencing homelessness, recognizes a homeless person must first be able to access a decent, safe place to live, that does not limit length of stay (permanent housing), before stabilizing, improving health, reducing harmful behaviors, or increasing income.
Forecast: Chance of tornadoes, severe storms in Gulf states
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A cold front forecast to move across the Gulf Coast will bring an enhanced threat of severe storms and tornadoes to communities from Louisiana to Florida. The greatest potential for severe weather Tuesday into early Wednesday will stretch across an area populated by more than 4.5 million people across four Southern […]
Crumbl Cookies opening Spring Hill location in February
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A popular cookie company that has taken over social media in the last few years is officially opening a store in Mobile in February, according to a Facebook post from franchisee Collin Roof. Crumbl Cookies announced they would be opening a second location in the WKRG News 5 coverage area in […]
