The Port of Mobile has set a new record for annual container traffic, beating the benchmark it set in 2021 by more than 11%. The 2022 data bears out Port Authority leadership’s regular reports that the era of the COVID-19 shutdown, with its supply-chain disruptions, was a time of growth and opportunity for Alabama’s deepwater port. Port Authority Director and CEO John C. Driscoll said a slate of ongoing developments set the stage for the growth trend to continue over the next few years, though the state of the global economy remains a concern.

MOBILE, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO