wrestlinginc.com
Mandy Rose Sets Possible Wedding Date To Former WWE And AEW Star
Despite the "gut-punching" loss of her "WWE NXT" Women's Championship — and subsequent release from the company — Mandy Rose is looking forward to the next chapter of her life. Rose, real name Amanda Saccomanno, announced her engagement to former AEW and WWE star Tino Sabbatelli last September....
wrestletalk.com
Brock Lesnar WWE Return Match Revealed?
Bobby Lashley has called out Brock Lesnar for a no holds barred match, amid speculation about Lesnar’s WWE return. Lesnar last wrestled at the November 2022 Crown Jewel premium live event, defeating Bobby Lashley with a controversial roll-up pin. Both stars have one singles win over the other, with...
Yardbarker
Report: WWE Makes Change To Sami Zayn Segment
A major change to WWE’s 30th Anniversary edition of Monday Night RAW is in the works, as PWInsider.com is reporting that instead of the Bloodline’s previously announced acknowledgment ceremony, Sami Zayn will instead be put on trial for his mistakes on Friday Night SmackDown. The Bloodline Acknowledgment Ceremony,...
wrestlinginc.com
Adam Cole Teases Membership In Another AEW Faction
Following his grand return to AEW on January 11, Adam Cole has now made his first "Being The Elite" appearance after a six-month absence due to a pair of closely-timed concussions. Cole's segment begins with him talking to two unseen friends, initially presumed to be the Young Bucks. However, it is soon revealed that he's actually speaking to Dark Order members John Silver and Alex Reynolds, who try to recruit him into their faction.
wrestletalk.com
Shocking SmackDown Development Between Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn
WWE SmackDown kicked off with an icy exchange in the WWE SmackDown parking lot leading to a backstage segment featuring Roman Reigns. With the Bloodline entering the arena parking area and greeting each other warmly, it was clear things were not all good between Reigns and Zayn as the Tribal Chief refused to fist bump the Honorary Uce.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On Brock Lesnar's Raw XXX Status
It's a pretty big Monday night for WWE and its longest-running weekly episodic show. Not only is "WWE Raw" finally free and clear of "Monday Night Football," but the TV show is celebrating its 30th year on the air with a special "Raw Is XXX" episode. Naturally, many stars will be in the building tonight, though perhaps not Vin Diesel of "XXX" fame, and reports now reveal there was one former champion WWE would've really liked to have included this evening.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Confirms Trial Of Sami Zayn Segment Added To Raw 30th Anniversary Show
We recently reported that WWE was looking to change a segment for Monday’s 30th Anniversary show and now the change has been confirmed by WWE themselves. WWE will now hold a Tribal Court for the Trial of Sami Zayn following the events of last night’s SmackDown. UPDATED LINEUP...
ComicBook
Major Spoiler Reportedly Revealed for WWE Raw is XXX
WWE's Monday Night Raw will be celebrating its 30th Anniversary this coming Monday, and there are already a host of legends appearing during the three-hour celebration. The show will also boast several Title matches, and then Roman Reigns and The Bloodline were set to cap it all off as part of a Bloodline Acknoloedgement Ceremony. According to a report from PWInsider that seems to have changed, as according to the report the angle has been dropped from plans in favor of something else Bloodline-related.
tjrwrestling.net
Truth Behind WWE Scrapping Roman Reigns Segment On Raw 30
A new report has indicated the real reason a huge segment featuring Roman Reigns was replaced on Raw XXX, killing a major rumour about the show. The 30th anniversary of Raw will celebrate three decades of WWE’s flagship show with legends such as Ric Flair, The Undertaker, and Shawn Michaels among the many more that will be in attendance.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Makes Major Change To Bloodline Segment For RAW 30th Anniversary Show
WWE is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its flagship show Monday Night RAW next week. In honor of 30 years of the show being on the air, WWE has promised some massive segments and matches for the event. WWE has a lot planned for their big show, which will also serve as the go-home episode before the 2023 Royal Rumble event. That being said, since we’re still talking about WWE, anything can happen.
wrestlinginc.com
Konnan Gives His Thoughts On 'Prison Hard Dom'
Dominik Mysterio has added a new dimension to his persona since being arrested (in storyline) during the Christmas season after showing up uninvited at his grandparents' house. Many fans and even wrestlers such as Ronda Rousey have praised Dominik's recent character and mic work, as he is beginning to come into his own after debuting in 2020. Konnan, Dominik's godfather, also is a fan of "Prison Hard Dom." In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Konnan praised his godson's recent heel work.
nodq.com
WWE seemingly passes on signing former AEW and Impact Wrestling for the time being
Former AEW and Impact Wrestling star Kylie Rae recently received a WWE tryout match but it appears that the company is passing on signing her for the time being. During an appearance on the Going Broadway podcast, Kylie commented on the situation…. “Never say never, to my knowledge, not in...
Yardbarker
Another former WWE star is set to be at Raw XXX
Another former WWE star will be appearing at the Raw 30th anniversary show as Pwinsider.com reports Hall Of Famer Lita will be there. The former WWE Women’s Champion is also slated to film content for WWE's programming on A&E next week. Lita had a brief return run in 2022...
wrestletalk.com
Update On Rumors Vince McMahon Changed Bloodline Creative Plans
Did the return of Vince McMahon to WWE cause changes to the upcoming Raw 30 segment featuring the Bloodline and Sami Zayn?. According to the Dave Meltzer’s Wrestling Observer daily update, those rumors are not accurate. While there were several rumors floating about when the change from an Acknowledgement...
The Champ is Here: WWE® 2K23 is Even Stronger with John Cena at the Helm
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 23, 2023-- Today, 2K announced WWE® 2K23, the newest installment of the flagship WWE video game franchise developed by Visual Concepts, will be coming soon for PlayStation® 5 (PS5™), PlayStation®4 (PS4™), Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. In celebration of his 20th anniversary as a WWE Superstar, 16-time World Champion, Hollywood icon, record-setting philanthropist, and WWE 2K23 Executive Soundtrack Producer, John Cena, will be featured on the cover of each edition of the game, striking three of his signature poses. Global music phenom Bad Bunny - Billboard’s Top Artist of the Year and one...
ringsidenews.com
Goldberg Blasted For Being Dangerous In The Ring
Goldberg established himself as a major force in WCW before he eventually made his way to WWE. Despite previously expressing remorse for not fully embracing professional wrestling earlier in his career, he has since made amends and returned to the ring six years ago as a part-time performer. He might have won a boatload of titles, but he was also responsible for a few injuries over the year, including that infamous Bret Hart concussion. That being said, Goldberg was still criticized for being a dangerous worker.
ComicBook
The Bloodline Family Member "Hopeful" About Joining WWE One Day
WWE is run by The Bloodline. Since adopting his Tribal Chief monicker, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has embraced his lineage and brought a number of his family members into his inner circle. The first recruits were cousins Jimmy and Jey Uso, who impressed immediately by capturing the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. The brothers added the Raw Tag Titles to their shoulders in early 2022, shortly after Reigns added the WWE Championship to his waist, making The Bloodline in control of the top singles and tag gold in the company. This past fall, Jimmy and Jey's younger brother, Solo Sikoa, was called up to the main roster and immediately joined The Bloodline's ranks.
wrestlinginc.com
Santino Marella Comments On How Daughter Is Progressing At WWE PC
Santino Marella made an indelible mark on WWE during his run with the company due to his knack for humor and ability to put on decent matches inside the ring. And though Marella's full-time run in WWE ended in 2016, another member of his family is now carrying on the family's legacy. Marella's daughter, Arianna Grace, is currently assigned to WWE's developmental brand, "NXT." Unfortunately, Grace suffered a torn ACL and meniscus in her knee in early October and has been out of action since.
ringsidenews.com
ECW Original Is Down For WWE Raw 30th Anniversary Show Appearance
WWE is holding their 30th Anniversary celebration this week, and a ton of big names will be there. The Royal Rumble go-home show could also see the addition of the Blue Meanie, if they decide to call him. There are a lot of big names already announced, from Shawn Michaels to Hulk Hogan, but seeing the Blue Meanie again on WWE television could be a real treat for fans. If anything, we know that he’s all about it.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Interested In Bringing Back Released Tag Team
WWE has been through many changes over the past several months. That included bringing back several acts to the roster who were released over the past couple of years. Now, it looks like WWE is getting closer to bringing back another team that didn’t work out during their first run with the company.
