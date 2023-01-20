WWE's Monday Night Raw will be celebrating its 30th Anniversary this coming Monday, and there are already a host of legends appearing during the three-hour celebration. The show will also boast several Title matches, and then Roman Reigns and The Bloodline were set to cap it all off as part of a Bloodline Acknoloedgement Ceremony. According to a report from PWInsider that seems to have changed, as according to the report the angle has been dropped from plans in favor of something else Bloodline-related.

