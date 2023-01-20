Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
12 year-old Girl in Oklahoma Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing 9 year-old BrothercreteTulsa, OK
This is one Small Town Restaurant in Coweta; Oklahoma is worth the Stop.Justina PriceCoweta, OK
This Tulsa rock star is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
Oklahoma takes steps to increase awareness for National Human Trafficking DayEdy ZooOklahoma State
4 Amazing Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
KTUL
Toby Keith leads crowd in song at Eskimo Joe's in Stillwater
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Country musician and Oklahoma native Toby Keith made a surprise appearance at Stillwater restaurant Eskimo Joe's last week. Eskimo Joe's shared the original tweet to Facebook on Thursday, showing Keith playing his 1993 hit "Should've Been a Cowboy". Last summer, Keith announced he'd been receiving...
KTUL
Tulsans ring in Lunar New Year
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Sunday is the Lunar New Year and marks the beginning of the year of the rabbit. But, for Vietnamese people in Tulsa and the rest of the world, it's the year of the cat. Tulsans started off the new year off with a bang, a...
Religious walk from Claremore to east Tulsa held
CLAREMORE, Okla. — A religious walk from Claremore to a church in Tulsa was held on Saturday. The final destination of the more than 20 mile walk was St. Thomas More Catholic Church in east Tulsa. Denny Rodriguez with St. Thomas More Catholic Church said the walk was about...
Tulsa Planetarium Manager Discusses Meteor That Lit Up Oklahoma Sky
A fireball lit up the sky early Friday morning as a meteor entered the atmosphere above Oklahoma. The National Weather Service said its Lightning Mapper detected a sonic boom from the meteor over Wagoner County. Experts said sending pictures or video to the American Meteor Society will help determine velocity,...
kggfradio.com
Snow Expected Tuesday - Most Accumulation in OK, MO, AR
Accumulating snow is possible for the four-state area late Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning. Mostly rain is expected for southeast Kansas, but northeast Oklahoma and the Ozarks could see much better chance for snow. The latest forecast shows 1-2 inches for Bartlesville and Miami. Tulsa could see 2-3 inches, and areas south could see up to a half inch. Northwest Arkansas could see 7-8 inches of snow. A winter storm watch is in effect starting Tuesday afternoon for areas south of Tulsa extending east into Arkansas and Missouri.
Circle Cinema screens thriller shot in Oklahoma, with filmmaker and cast Q&A
TULSA, Okla. — Another film shot in Oklahoma will be screening tonight at Circle Cinema near downtown Tulsa at 7:30 p.m. The event will be followed by a Q&A with the filmmaker and members of the cast, moderated by television producer and Oklahoma native, Melanie Brooke Sweeney. “Out of...
News On 6
Mad Dog Demolition Derby Returns To Claremore
Get ready for Oklahoma's "baddest event on four wheels" as the Mad Dog Demolition Derby returns to the Claremore expo center tomorrow night. Jay Reynolds AKA Nitro Ned with Motorhead Events joined News On 6 to talk about it. Tickets to the Mad Dog Demo Derby are on sale now...
KTUL
Tulsans set Guinness World Record for largest pizza party
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The University of Tulsa partnered with a local restaurant chain Saturday night to break the Guinness World Record for the world’s largest pizza party. It’s not everyday someone, or something, gets to be the best in the world. Before the Golden Hurricane took on...
KTUL
Mayor Bynum gives report of programs, projects, events his team worked in 2022
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum shared his 2022 Office of the Mayor Annual Report Monday. “2022 was a year of incredible economic growth and historic investment in our city,” Bynum said. “The overwhelming successes that we saw this past year have allowed us to hit the ground running in 2023 as we continue to work together to address our greatest challenges and move our city forward.”
KTUL
Tulsa International Airport unveils new art exhibit, 'A History Through Dance'
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There is something new to learn about at the Tulsa International Airport while you are waiting for your luggage or your loved ones to arrive. TIA unveiled a new exhibit this week called "A History Through Dance" by Megan Torres. Featured in the exhibit is...
KTUL
'It's a pretty historic moment': Greenwood Ave. launches magazine
TULSA, OKLA. (KTUL) — A group of Tulsa advocates have launched a new magazine uplifting Black entrepreneurs around the world and celebrating the legacy of Tulsa's Greenwood district. The Black Wall Street Times and Greenwood Ave. celebrated the launch of Greenwood Ave. Magazine with a party Saturday. Greenwood Ave....
KTUL
Ascension St. John opens new intensive care unit in Broken Arrow
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Ascension St. John announced the opening of a new 18-bed ICU and progressive care unit in Broken Arrow. The $8 million investment will consist of four intensive care unit beds and 14 progressive care beds. The ICU unit has been added to meet the growing...
okcfox.com
3 arrested for aggravated drug trafficking in Stillwater
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Stillwater Police Department arrested three suspects for aggravated drug trafficking in the span on two days. On Jan. 12, officers arrested Rocky Bradford for a warrant and found he was in possession of six grams on fentanyl and 11 grams of methamphetamine. He was...
KTUL
Much of Green Country under Winter Storm Warning until Wednesday
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Several Green Country counties are under a Winter Weather Storm Warning until 6 a.m. Wednesday. Adair, Cherokee, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Pittsburg, and Sequoyah counties could see snow accumulations of up to three inches. Rain will start to begin at 6:30...
KOKI FOX 23
Horse dies after colliding with vehicle in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — On Thursday evening, a horse died after colliding with a driver near South 145th East Avenue and East 11th Street. According to Tulsa Police (TPD), a man was riding his horse off the side of the street in the grass when a driver veered off the road.
Police respond to 3-car collision in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — On Sunday night, the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) responded to a 3 car collision near N. Peoria Ave. and E. 46th. St. N. TPD said the collision took place at N. Hartford Ave. and E. 46th St. N., an intersection west of N. Peoria Ave. and E. 46th. St. N.
news9.com
Toby Keith Spotted At Impromptu Norman Concert, Bedlam Basketball Game
Toby Keith was spotted over the weekend performing at an impromptu concert in Norman, and he was spotted at the Bedlam basketball game Wednesday night in Stillwater. The performance happened last weekend at Hollywood Corners Station. Keith played a few songs with the musical act on stage. Keith is battling...
Viewers Report Fireball Sighting Over Oklahoma Sky
Reports of a bright fireball and a loud boom over parts of northeast Oklahoma are rolling in on Friday morning. Viewers across Oklahoma have shared their accounts and video of the fireball that passed over the state. A video shared by Cheri Patton shows a reflection of the bright light illuminating the night sky in Broken Arrow around 3:30 a.m.
KTUL
Oklahoma State students create butterfly pocket prairie for pollinators
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma State University students built a 122-foot butterfly in a prairie that will cut down on land maintenance costs and improve biodiversity. The corner of McElroy and Western Road is now what's called a pocket prairie, which is an area of land, usually under an acre, with native plants that are valuable to pollinators.
A perfect ‘bad storm’ is driving egg prices up, experts say
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — It’s not just the Avian Flu that has caused egg prices to rise, economists say. Oklahoma has had a few barn yard cases of the bird flu but not as many cases in other states. Rodney Holcomb is a professor and food economist at...
