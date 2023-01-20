Watching movies and getting cozy is a time-honored tradition that goes back to the old-time drive-in movies. These days, the same phenomenon has a new name: "Netflix (NFLX) - Get Free Report and chill." If someone invites you over for a "Netflix and chill" session and you've never heard the term, prepare yourself. You might end up doing the hanky-panky to the background sounds of "Orange is the New Black."

6 HOURS AGO