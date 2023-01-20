Read full article on original website
State Police Calls: Inmate Assaults Corrections Officer at SCI-Forest
FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville responded to the following incidents:. On January 14, 2023, around 9:35 a.m., PSP Marienville received a report of an assault by a prisoner at SCI-Forest, on Woodland Drive, in Marienville, Jenks Township, Forest County. According to police, an inmate housed...
State Police Look to Identify Suspect in Walmart Retail Theft Case
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect in a retail theft case. It happened Jan. 19 around 2 p.m. at the Walmart on Buffalo Rd. A woman went into the store, placed approximately $70 worth of merchandise into her purse and left without paying, troopers said.
GANT: DuBois Woman Charged with Aggravated Assault
DUBOIS, Pa. – A DuBois woman who argued and spit on police officers has been charged with aggravated assault. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Sandy Township police say Samantha Beatty, 30, was intoxicated when they encountered her at her home on Jan. 18. They had...
wtae.com
15-year-old killed in Butler County crash
A 15-year-old boy was killed over the weekend in a crash in Butler County. The crash happened around 6 p.m. Sunday on State Route 8 at Kiester Road in Slippery Rock. State police said the 17-year-old driver lost control while traveling on the snow-covered road and struck a tree. The...
Two Injured in Route 8 Collision
SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two individuals were injured in a collision that occurred on Route 8 in Sandycreek Township on Friday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened around 6:37 a.m. on Friday, January 20, on State Highway 8, in Sandycreek Township, Venango County, involving 21-year-old Jacob A. Craig, of Franklin, and 25-year-old John C. Italia, of New Castle.
Emlenton Man Accused of Providing False Information in Attempt to Purchase Firearm
KNOX BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An Emlenton man is accused of providing false information in an attempt to purchase a firearm in Knox Borough. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 49-year-old James Dean Cotherman, of Emlenton, in Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office Wednesday, January 18, 2023:
Police Seeking Information on Theft of Cell Phone in Rouseville
ROUSEVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin are asking the public for information on the theft of a cell phone at a bar in Rouseville. According to Franklin-based State Police, the incident occurred on Thursday, January 19, around 10:44 p.m. on Main Street, in Rouseville Borough, Venango County.
Motorist Seriously Injured Following Crash in Lawrence County
A New Castle man was seriously injured following a one vehicle crash that occurred earlier this weekend in nearby Lawrence County. According to State Police, 22-year-old Shane Cardella was traveling on Enon Road in North Beaver Township just after 2am on Saturday (January 21st) when he lost control of his pickup.
About 40 animals living in poor conditions rescued in Beaver County
DAUGHERTY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Beaver County humane officer said officials seized about 40 animals from a property in Daugherty Township on Friday. A neighbor said the rescue lasted several hours. At this time, arrests are pending.When Shawn Twisdom got home from an errand, he was surprised to see trucks and law enforcement vehicles parked up and down Taylor Drive."There was a trailer, two police vehicles that I had to go around, and there were one, two, four vehicles parked in my driveway," Twisdom said.It wasn't long before he went over to an official, who told him what was going on."'We're...
Area Woman Accused of Filing False Documentation to Collect Over $12K in Rental Assistance
PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area woman allegedly filed false documentation to collect over $12,000.00 in rental assistance money for a Big Run Borough residence. According to court documents, on Friday, January 13, 2023, the Pennsylvania Office of State Inspector General filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Alexis N London, of Rockton, Clearfield County, in Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office.
State police investigating bomb threat at Butler County restaurant
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A bomb threat at a Butler County McDonald's launched a Pennsylvania State Police investigation Saturday. The threat came into the McDonald's located at 102 Clearview Circle in Center Township, according to a state police release. An employee reported receiving a call around 5 a.m. Saturday from an unknown number.
Erie woman faces aggravated assault charges after boy suffers serious head injury at home
Erie police have filed aggravated assault and other charges against an Erie woman after a 14-year-old boy suffered a serious head injury at a westside residence earlier this month. Sade M. Moore, 33, faces first- and second-degree felony counts of aggravated assault, along with a felony count of endangering the...
MARION CENTER MAN PULLED FROM BURNING VEHICLE
State police say a Marion Center man was injured in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning on Route 286 in Glen Campbell Borough. Police say 69-year-old Dennis Richards was distracted and looked down at the passenger side floorboard of his minivan. The vehicle drifted off the road and struck the guiderail, where it caught fire.
Police accuse Lower Burrell man of hitting woman in face with baseball bat during fight over dog
Lower Burrell police accused a man of punching a woman during an argument over a dog and then hitting her in the head and face with a baseball bat multiple times when she tried to fight back. Matthew Anthony Betts Sr., 56, of the 2700 block of Lori Drive was...
4 face felony drug charges after agents find fentanyl during raid at New Kensington house
Four people arrested by a team of agents who raided a home in New Kensington in late December have been ordered to stand trial on drug charges. Tammy Alane Hess, 53; Paul Scott Scratchard, 55; and Didiel Tirado, 57, all of the 2500 block of Seventh Street in New Kensington; and Lacy Lee Pearce, 33, of the 5100 block of Watters Road in Allegheny Township, were each charged with a felony count of possession of drugs with the intent to deliver along with seven related misdemeanor drug counts.
State Police remove dogs, puppies from Venango Co. home after reports of a malnourished dog chained outside
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police has removed dogs and puppies from a Venango County home after being notified of a dog that had been left outside, and concerns over whether it was being fed. The Pennsylvania State Police Franklin Patrol Unit reported on Jan. 18 that Troopers were contacted about a dog on Jan. […]
State Police Investigate Theft of Catalytic Converter from Vehicle Parked near Interstate 90
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked near Interstate 90 in Erie County. It reportedly happened just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday. A witness reportedly told the victim two younger men were seen near a green Toyota Sequoia parked in the old Burger...
State Police Calls: Troopers Make Arrest Following Welfare Check in Victory Township
VENANGO/CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. One Arrested Following Welfare Check in Victory Township. PSP Franklin was dispatched to the 1400 block of Fishermans Cove Road in Victory Township, Venango County, for a welfare check on a known 29-year-old Franklin resident around 8:56 a.m. on December 22.
Body Found In Lake Erie Identified As Missing Ohio Man
The body found near Canadaway Creek on the shore of Lake Erie has been identified as an Ohio man. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports that 30-year old Evan Zeller of Sheffield Lake, Ohio has been identified as the victim. He was reported missing in November 2022 after he had gone kayaking on Lake Erie near the town where he lived.
Butler County man accused of stealing from 5 area stores, returning merchandise for store credit
A Butler County man has been charged with theft for allegedly stealing and returning merchandise from five Lowe’s locations in Allegheny and Butler counties. State police in Butler say Jacob Ruth II, 23, of Harmony, was initially arrested for theft of jewelry, cash and other items from a Jefferson Township home on Dec. 6. Troopers said they discovered the stolen items when they served a search warrant on Ruth’s truck in the alleged theft of items from that home.
