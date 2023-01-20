Read full article on original website
msn.com
WWE Reportedly Sold To Saudi Arabia's Private Investment Fund Hours After Vince McMahon Takes Helm
World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc (NYSE: WWE) has reportedly been sold to Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. What Happened: The purchase means that the WWE will no longer be a publicly traded company, reported Fox News. The development takes hours after the company said that Stephanie McMahon had resigned and its...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Confirms Trial Of Sami Zayn Segment Added To Raw 30th Anniversary Show
We recently reported that WWE was looking to change a segment for Monday’s 30th Anniversary show and now the change has been confirmed by WWE themselves. WWE will now hold a Tribal Court for the Trial of Sami Zayn following the events of last night’s SmackDown. UPDATED LINEUP...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Makes Major Change To Bloodline Segment For RAW 30th Anniversary Show
WWE is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its flagship show Monday Night RAW next week. In honor of 30 years of the show being on the air, WWE has promised some massive segments and matches for the event. WWE has a lot planned for their big show, which will also serve as the go-home episode before the 2023 Royal Rumble event. That being said, since we’re still talking about WWE, anything can happen.
tjrwrestling.net
Truth Behind WWE Scrapping Roman Reigns Segment On Raw 30
A new report has indicated the real reason a huge segment featuring Roman Reigns was replaced on Raw XXX, killing a major rumour about the show. The 30th anniversary of Raw will celebrate three decades of WWE’s flagship show with legends such as Ric Flair, The Undertaker, and Shawn Michaels among the many more that will be in attendance.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Accused Of Waiting For Certain Wrestlers To Die Before Hall Of Fame Induction
The WWE Hall of Fame takes place every year on WrestleMania weekend. Originally known as the WWF Hall of Fame, the honor was created in 1993 when André the Giant was posthumously inducted as the sole inductee that year. The ceremony went on an eight-year hiatus following the 1996 event, but fans missed the event. WWE relaunched the Hall of Fame in 2004 and since 2014, the entire ceremonies have aired on the WWE Network/Peacock. Despite the prestige and extravaganza, WWE alum Dangerous Danny Davis appears to have an issue with WWE’s annual tradition.
wrestletalk.com
Update On Rumors Vince McMahon Changed Bloodline Creative Plans
Did the return of Vince McMahon to WWE cause changes to the upcoming Raw 30 segment featuring the Bloodline and Sami Zayn?. According to the Dave Meltzer’s Wrestling Observer daily update, those rumors are not accurate. While there were several rumors floating about when the change from an Acknowledgement...
stillrealtous.com
Nick Khan On Rumors That Triple H And Vince McMahon Don’t Get Along
WWE went through some major changes last year when Vince McMahon retired from the company. Triple H was put in charge of WWE creative, but now that Vince McMahon has returned to WWE a lot of people have been wondering if he could get involved with creative once again. During...
ringsidenews.com
Michael Cole Pays Respect To Jay Briscoe During WWE SmackDown
Jay Briscoe lost his life in a car accident earlier this week. His death led to an outpouring of grief as fans and peers alike paid their respects. The wrestling world donated massively to Jay’s memorial fundraiser. WWE went out of their way to acknowledge Jay’s passing during their live broadcast of NXT on Tuesday.
ringsidenews.com
Goldberg Blasted For Being Dangerous In The Ring
Goldberg established himself as a major force in WCW before he eventually made his way to WWE. Despite previously expressing remorse for not fully embracing professional wrestling earlier in his career, he has since made amends and returned to the ring six years ago as a part-time performer. He might have won a boatload of titles, but he was also responsible for a few injuries over the year, including that infamous Bret Hart concussion. That being said, Goldberg was still criticized for being a dangerous worker.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE CEO Nick Khan On The McMahons: “Family is Complicated”
WWE CEO Nick Khan has weighed in on the relationships between the McMahons by stating that “family is complicated” and so is business. Last July, Vince McMahon retired from WWE due to allegations of misconduct with female employees, resulting in millions being paid out in NDAs. It was...
tjrwrestling.net
The Miz Reveals Stephanie McMahon Let Him And John Morrison Do “The Dirt Sheet”
The Miz has reflected on his time working with Stephanie McMahon in WWE by mentioning that she let him do “The Dirt Sheet” on WWE’s YouTube channel. Over the course of his nearly 20-year WWE career, The Miz has done it all as a two-time Grand Slam Champion and a WrestleMania main eventer. The Miz is one of most reliable and consistent performers in WWE that also loves being a bad guy as much as anybody.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Told Kylie Rae That They Don’t Have A Spot For Her Right Now
Kylie Rae is a beloved name in pro wrestling, but her life has seen its share of difficulties. This is because Rae’s mental health issues had almost ended her pro wrestling career for good. However, she managed to overcome her demons. She also took part in a WWE tryout, and it seems she isn’t sure about WWE hiring her.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Interested In Bringing Back Released Tag Team
WWE has been through many changes over the past several months. That included bringing back several acts to the roster who were released over the past couple of years. Now, it looks like WWE is getting closer to bringing back another team that didn’t work out during their first run with the company.
ringsidenews.com
Stephanie McMahon & Paul Heyman Did Not Like Each Other
Stephanie McMahon and Paul Heyman worked together in WWE for several years. Heyman was formerly the lead writer for SmackDown while The Billion Dollar Princess held several positions in Creative. The two collaborated on numerous occasions onscreen. However, The Bloodline’s Wise Man and the former WWE Chairwoman did not always get along.
ringsidenews.com
ECW Original Is Down For WWE Raw 30th Anniversary Show Appearance
WWE is holding their 30th Anniversary celebration this week, and a ton of big names will be there. The Royal Rumble go-home show could also see the addition of the Blue Meanie, if they decide to call him. There are a lot of big names already announced, from Shawn Michaels to Hulk Hogan, but seeing the Blue Meanie again on WWE television could be a real treat for fans. If anything, we know that he’s all about it.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Superstar Wants Violent Stipulation Match With Brock Lesnar
It appears that Bobby Lashley wants to face Brock Lesnar again in the near future. During an interview with the "Hindustan Times," the former WWE Champion spoke about what kind of match he wants with Lesnar. "I like the kind of contests where it can make me push myself," said...
Yardbarker
Karrion Kross On Vince McMahon’s Return: No One I’ve Spoken To Is Afraid For Their Job
Karrion Kross shares his thoughts on Vince McMahon‘s return to WWE. McMahon, who previously retired in July 2022 amid a WWE board investigations into allegations of sexual misconduct and hush money, returned to the WWE on January 6. He was voted the Executive Chairman of the Board on January 10. Kross previously worked for WWE when McMahon was still the CEO, and he was released in November 2022. He returned to WWE in August 2022 after Triple H took over aa the head of creative, and he remains featured on WWE SmackDown.
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns’ Cousin Was Brought In To Unexpectedly Face Shane McMahon After WWE Tryout
WWE likes to feature the Anoa’i Family on their television shows. This is obvious judging by the Bloodline’s current spot on the roster. The famous wrestling family’s lineage in sports entertainment goes back generations, and one family member had a chance to face a member of the McMahon, but he did not see that encounter coming at all.
Wrestle Zone
Report: WWE Has Approached Steve Austin For A Match With Roman Reigns
WWE has reportedly pitched a major match that would pit the company’s top star against a WWE Hall of Famer. Read on if you wish to be spoiled about potential plans for WrestleMania 39. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reports that, amid rumors that The Rock might not...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Cancels Bloodline’s RAW 30th Anniversary Angle Due To Illness
WWE is holding their 30th Anniversary of RAW this week, and the company has a lot of plans for the big show. Roman Reigns is on his way to the Royal Rumble on January 28th, where he will face Kevin Owens. To prepare the Tribal Chief for that war, an “acknowledgement ceremony” was supposed to go down during the 30th Anniversary of WWE RAW. Now, WWE has changed up those plans, but it had nothing to do with The Rock not working WrestleMania.
