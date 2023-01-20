CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Imagine being inside of an elevator, the doors open, but you can’t get out. That happened to a man in downtown Champaign this week. But lucky for him, Champaign Firefighters just went through elevator rescue training. We spoke with a firefighter who said this training came at a perfect time. In […]

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO