Crime Stoppers looking to solve identity theft in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers and the Champaign Police Department are asking for help in solving an identity theft that happened earlier this month. Officials said that on Jan. 3, a man presented a fake ID card to the employees of the First Mid Bank & Trust, located at 114 West Church […]
newschannel20.com
Police: Shots fired in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Joe Lamberson with the Champaign Police Department says police responded to a report of shots fired around 7:45 pm at the intersection of Stonegate Dr. and S. Mattis Ave. on Saturday. Police say they found evidence of gunfire as well as a vehicle that struck...
Ring video captures Macomb County robbery suspect days before arrest in Illinois
FBI Springfield tweeted that the Vermillion County Sheriff's Office arrested Jacob Edwards Friday afternoon.
Armed bank robber who carjacked Lafayette man shot by deputy in Illinois, sheriff says
UPDATE: The Vermillion County Sheriff’s Department said Jacob Edwards has been taken into custody. Edwards was found near a residence and is accused of pointing a firearm at a deputy. The deputy shot Edwards who was then transported to a hospital. No condition was given. ——————————————– VERMILLION COUNTY, Ill. — The FBI is on the […]
Update: THPD ID Clay City man killed in Terre Haute shooting
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A Clay City man is dead after police say he was shot and killed in an attempted home intrusion over the weekend. Monday, THPD identified the individual killed as Michael Bell, 30, of Clay City. Police say the person who was alleged to be with Bell during the incident […]
WTHI
One person dead following home intrusion
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead following a home intrusion in the 200 block of N. Fruitridge Avenue. The Terre Haute Police Department said a 911 call came in around 5:30 a.m. Sunday. The call reported that a homeowner had shot an intruder in their home. A second person was also reported to have fled on foot.
Henning manhunt comes to a close, neighbors relieved
HENNING, Ill., (WCIA) — Many in Henning watched an hours-long manhunt unfold outside their front doors. One said he couldn’t sleep last night as he watched officers searching fields on ATVs across the street from his house. Now, neighbors have a restored sense of safety. The search has come to a close. It all started […]
Danville Police: 3-year-old’s death being treated as homicide
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Police Department announced on Monday that a 3-year-old girl’s death is now being investigated as a homicide. This announcement comes just hours after the Vermilion County Coroner released the girl’s name. Kanari Miller died Friday morning at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center after her family said she fell down […]
WANE-TV
Suspicious car in parking lot leads to arrest for meth possession, dealing
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Indiana State Police trooper spoke the with driver of a car blocking a travel lane within the IU Hospital of Lafayette parking lot early Saturday morning. After a search, the trooper found just over 18 grams of methamphetamine and pills. According to a...
Stop signs stolen in some Central Illinois cities
ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — “You got to be kidding me, that’s not good,” Darla Smith said. That was Darla Smith’s reaction when I told her stop signs had been stolen near her house. Commissioners from St. Joseph, Stanton and Ogden Townships told a Champaign County deputy about the problem. “They’re taking the stop signs, […]
ourquadcities.com
Rural Illinois couple sentenced for identity theft, bank fraud
BENTON, Ill. – A man and woman from southern Illinois were sentenced this week after admitting to identity theft and bank fraud. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Illinois said Zachary Patrick and Briana Blair stole checks and IDs from several victims, often by breaking into the victims’ vehicles.
WAND TV
Crews called out for garage fire in Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Urbana Fire Department was called out for a garage fire Sunday. Crews were called at 9:30 p.m. for a fire at a home in an attached garage. Everyone made it out of the home safely before firefighters arrived. The fire was out in about ten...
$1,000 reward offered for tips about Champaign Co. stop sign thefts
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in solving a recent string involving the theft of stop signs, and people who provide a tip could be rewarded with up to $1,000. The Sheriff’s Office was recently notified that numerous stop signs have been stolen over the last two […]
One person hurt, several displaced after accidental Champaign cooking fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One person was hurt and several people have been displaced after an accidental fire in Champaign. It happened on the 900 block of Crescent Dr. at a two-story apartment building on Saturday evening. Officials say when crews arrived they saw light smoke coming from the back of the building and were […]
Atwood Police investigating after teen found dead
ATWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Atwood Police Department is investigating after a teenager was found dead in the town Friday morning. Chief Rob Bross said the teen, identified as Eian Urban, 19, was found at the intersection of Main Street and Central Avenue. Bross further clarified that, despite rumors claiming otherwise, no other deceased individuals […]
Man rescued from downtown Champaign elevator
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Imagine being inside of an elevator, the doors open, but you can’t get out. That happened to a man in downtown Champaign this week. But lucky for him, Champaign Firefighters just went through elevator rescue training. We spoke with a firefighter who said this training came at a perfect time. In […]
Danville Police release new details in 3-year-old girl’s death
Update 12:45 p.m. Danville Deputy Chief Joshua Webb released limited details on what the investigation has determined so far. Webb said the stairs the girl fell down were standard with a railing but could not fully answer if the stairs had child safety precautions such as a gate. He added that she was not home […]
19-year-old Springfield man convicted of first-degree murder in Hammond shooting
HAMMOND, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation announced today that 19-year-old Jerome Schmidt of Springfield has been convicted of first-degree murder. At approximately 3 a.m. on Tues., Jan. 26, 2021, the Piatt County Sheriff’s Department responded to Michael J. Brown’s home in Hammond. Mr. Brown had gone outside to investigate […]
Urbana Police looking for person with stolen credit card
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police are asking for help in identifying a person who they said was in possession of a stolen credit card. Officials said the suspect recently bought a MacBook laptop from an area business. He was captured on the store’s security cameras exiting the store after making the purchase. Anyone who […]
WAND TV
One person taken to hospital after Champaign apartment building fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - One person went to the hospital with an injury after a kitchen fire at an apartment building in Champaign. The Champaign Fire Department responded to a fire inside an apartment at 908 Crescent Dr., Saturday around 6:30 p.m. Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire inside the...
